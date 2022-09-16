Read full article on original website
Related
KCEN TV NBC 6
Waco's L & L Hawaiian Barbecue is back and better like it never left
WACO, Texas — Owners of Waco's L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, Jonny Salas and Lucy Hao are saying aloha to new beginnings as they celebrate the grand re-opening of the BBQ establishment. Originally closed for six months, hundreds of people showed up for the grand re-opening on Sept. 18. The whole...
KWTX
Killeen police ask public for information regarding murder
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department on Monday asked the public for information regarding a murder in the 1100 block of Wales Drive. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly before 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, to investigate reports of a gunshot victim. When the officers...
KWTX
VOTE for the Week 5 Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Vote for the Week 5 Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup! The winner will be announced on Thursday at 6.
WacoTrib.com
Snickers, Starburst plant in Waco slashes water, energy use with new system
The Mars Wrigley plant in Waco makes colorful products such as Starburst, Skittles and Snickers, but green has become a favorite there. Its latest nod to conservation and treating the Earth and its resources kindly is a $15 million on-site water treatment plant designed to reduce the facility’s greenhouse gas emissions while cutting water use and generating energy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEEKEND READ: Central Texas school threats, responses
Over the course of this week, several schools across Texas responded to threats made against the districts and students.
baylorlariat.com
Baylor student dead, another arrested after crash near campus
Waco Police were called to the 3100 block of S. Third Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after a fatal rollover crash left a Baylor student dead and sent another to jail. Frisco sophomore Norman Nyamandi was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony. The McLennan County Jail told the Lariat Nyamandi is currently in their custody.
3 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you happen to live in Texas and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas than you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
KWTX
North Fort Hood Ministry brings concert to soldiers at base
NORTH FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - In the North Fort Hood area, soldiers stationed there are left isolated at the base and away from their families as they await deployment. “They cannot get out among our great state, they can’t go to the movies, they can’t go out to eat,” Diana Fincher said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WacoTrib.com
Legendary chiles en nogada mark Mexican Independence Day for Waco restaurant
Jesus Rodriguez spent the days before Mexican Independence Day perfecting his chiles en nogada game. The co-owner of the new Bombones Mexican Cuisine restaurant in downtown Waco roasted giant poblano peppers and stuffed them with a mixture of ground meat, fruits and spices. He peeled and ground walnuts and mixed...
KWTX
Dallas named top ‘most unfaithful city’ in new study
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In a new recent study, three Texas cities have been found to be the top 3 “Most Unfaithful Cities” by My Dating Advisor. In order of the list, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston were found to be in the top 3 positions. St. Louis,...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Metro Named ‘Most Obese’ in the U.S.
Nearly half of adults in the United States are projected to be obese by 2030 with one in four likely to be clinically defined as morbidly obese, carrying around 100 pounds more than the normal body weight. According to County Health Rankings, Texas has an obesity rate amongst adults of...
Why Fort Hood Families Say On Post Housing is Making Them Sick
Our military men and women and their families stationed at Fort Hood are getting sick from living on post. Housing conditions are getting worse, and there doesn't seem to be much getting done to make things better. Base Housing. One of the "perks" of joining the military is the ability...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LIST: Central Texas cities, counties with license plate readers
Here's a list of cities and counties in Central Texas where the LPRs are being used by local law enforcement.
KWTX
New Waco resident brings a unique attraction to East Waco, adding the first of its kind to the state
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A new face in the Waco area is hoping her unique business will advance the development of East Waco, bringing a fun, new attraction for locals and tourists. “We’re really fun and out there, and this area has so much rich culture and art,” the owner...
Harker Heights, Texas Man Jailed on $50K Bond After Traffic Stop
After a traffic stop by Killeen Police, a Harker Heights, Texas man was jailed on $50,000 bond after being accused of carrying almost 10 pounds of marijuana, a handgun, and $2,000 in his car. Officers pulled over 21-year-old Amon Wandell for speeding near Interstate 14 and W.S. Young Drive in...
fox44news.com
Kid’s fish-off at Lake Waco
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Kids ages twelve years and younger were invited to bring their fishing gear to compete in a fish off hosted by ‘Go-Gitterz.’. From 4 PM to 9 participants were free to catch as many fish as they could before the showoff at the end of the competition. Prizes were raffled off and there was an unlimited weigh-in.
Report says this Texas restaurant has the best burger in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — Burgers, burgers, burgers, that’s what we’re talking about today, one because it’s National Cheeseburger Day and second because a report from Gayot says this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!. The report says, “The once-humble hamburger has enjoyed a...
Sheriff: Man arrested in 8-year murder of Texas family
An 8-year-old Texas murder mystery is closer to being solved after investigators charged a man flying back from China with capital murder.
"This world is wicked." Killeen woman killed in San Antonio while celebrating landing her dream job
KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen family is speaking out about gun violence after their daughter, an innocent bystander, was shot and killed near San Antonio. At 27 years old, Alaina Henderson's life was promising, until it was cut short the night of September 11th. Henderson leaves behind a mourning...
Texas health department responds to viral tamale photo
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Health Department is responding to social media backlash after it confiscated tamales from an unlicensed couple selling them out of their vehicle. ECHD posted the photo of the seized goods- 25 dozen homemade tamales- on Facebook last week and the post was met with a fair amount of […]
Comments / 0