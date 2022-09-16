Read full article on original website
DeSantis: Florida will keep relocating migrants with state funds
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defended flying migrant families to Martha’s Vineyard this week and said he plans to spend millions that Florida has budgeted to continue the controversial practice. Driving the news: “These are just the beginning efforts,” DeSantis said, per CNN. “We’ve got an infrastructure in place now....
Lawyers for Martha's Vineyard migrants urge Feds to open criminal probe
Lawyers representing around 30 immigrants recently flown to Martha's Vineyard from Texas asked the Massachusetts attorney general and the federal government in letters Saturday to open criminal investigations into what they described as a "political stunt." Why it matters: The lawyers said their clients "were induced to board airplanes and...
Newsom challenges DeSantis to debate after migrants sent to Massachusetts
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) challenged Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to a debate amid the latter's decision to send nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, a wealthy enclave outside of Boston. The big picture: It's the latest in a clash between Republican politicians, who oppose President Biden's...
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slams Republicans for "trafficking" migrants
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) criticized Republicans on Friday for their "crimes against humanity on refugees" after governors in Arizona, Florida and Texas transported migrants to Democratic states. The big picture: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) flew nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts earlier this week.
Hurricane Fiona leaves Puerto Rico in the dark
Fiona, the first major Atlantic hurricane of the season, is bringing heavy rains, high winds and widespread power outages to Puerto Rico. The power grid, which was severely damaged during Hurricane Maria five years ago, failed yesterday afternoon and the entire island lost power -- even before Fiona made landfall.
Texas court expands protections for families with trans kids
A Texas judge expanded an injunction on Friday to block state officials from investigating families with trans children that belong to PFLAG National, an LGBTQ advocacy group, the ACLU announced. The big picture: The decision expands on a district court's previous injunction to protect some families that are part of...
Judge chides Montana for refusing order on transgender law
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge on Monday said state health officials made “calculated violations” of his order to temporarily stop enforcing a law that would prevent transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificate unless they had undergone surgery. District Judge Michael Moses said he would promptly consider motions for contempt based on continued violations of his April order, which he clarified in a verbal order at a hearing on Thursday. Just hours after that hearing, the Republican-run state said it would defy the order. The state, Moses wrote, engaged “in needless legal gymnastics to attempt to rationalize their actions and their calculated violations of the order.” He called the state’s interpretation of his earlier order “demonstrably ridiculous.” The state Department of Public Health and Human Services and the Attorney General’s Office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
VP Harris ramps up midterms travel to focus on young voters
Vice President Kamala Harris is ramping up campaign road trips to turn out young voters and voters of color for the midterms — stopping this week in Wisconsin and South Carolina but so far without scheduled appearances with key Democratic nominees on the ballot. Driving the news: On Thursday,...
Skill games company woos Pa. lawmakers with trips to wild Wyoming rodeo
In the ongoing war of cash and influence between skill game operators and casinos, Pennsylvania state lawmakers and their campaign coffers are benefitting handsomely.
California Gov. Newsom signs "sweeping" new climate measures
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed "some of the nation’s most aggressive climate measures in history" to combat human-caused climate change into law on Friday. Why it matters: The legislative package "complements" the $54 billion in climate funding included in the state's budget earlier this year, Newsom's office said. The new laws come as the state nears the end of a harsh summer that brought record-breaking heat that tested its power grid and contributed to major wildfires.
Republicans, Democrats want faster DNA testing
While political leaders are still bitterly debating the best way to respond to high-profile violence in Memphis, Republicans and Democrats both support more funding for faster DNA testing. Why it matters: Lawmakers say chipping away at long testing lags for rape kits and other DNA evidence could help law enforcement identify and apprehend potentially dangerous suspects more quickly.Driving the news: Investigators say there is DNA evidence connecting the man charged with kidnapping and killing Eliza Fletcher to a September 2021 sexual assault.But a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation lab only tested the evidence in June and did not receive the results...
Gun suicides up 11% in the U.S. since 2014, study shows
Four out of every ten gun-related deaths in American cities are suicides, a new study from NYU Langone Health and the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund shows. Driving the news: Gun suicides increased 11% since 2014, according to the analysis of firearm deaths in more than 750 U.S. cities from 2014 through 2020.
Nearly 40% of Atlanta workers now work from home
Nearly 40% of workers in Atlanta aged 16 and older primarily worked from home in 2021, making the city one of the top in the country for conference calls in pajamas. That's according to newly released data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Why it matters: The survey results provide one...
Trump campaigns for Vance in Youngstown
While the Buckeyes were stomping all over Toledo, former President Donald Trump was up in Youngstown stumping for Senate candidate J.D. Vance. What he's saying: Vance hoped to get supporters back home to watch Ohio State's second half, but Trump arrived 45 minutes late to a speech that was mostly about himself, the Jan. 6 insurrection and election fraud.
Yeshiva University suspends activities after SCOTUS ruling on LGBTQ club
Yeshiva University suspended all student club activities this week after the U.S. Supreme Court denied its request to overturn a lower court ruling requiring the New York college to recognize an LGBTQ student group. Driving the news: An attorney for the student group, the YU Pride Alliance, called the university’s...
More Houstonians are working from home
Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Simran Parwani/AxiosNew U.S. Census Bureau data shows the number of Texans working remotely has increased since 2019, another sign of how the pandemic changed the future of work.By the numbers: Remote workers in Texas jumped by 10.6 percentage points in three years.More than 16% of Texans worked remotely in 2021, up from nearly 6% in 2019.Across the country, 17.9% of Americans worked primarily from home in 2021 compared with 5.7% in 2019, per the survey results.Zoom in: Among Houston workers ages 16 and older, 15.6% worked from home in 2021, a large jump from previous...
SFUSD gets $6.5M from Salesforce
Salesforce announced Monday $25 million in grants to public schools throughout the country, including $6.5 million for both the San Francisco Unified School District and Oakland Unified School District. Why it matters: Public schools are notoriously underfunded, a problem that has been exacerbated by the pandemic. SFUSD's enrollment has decreased by thousands since the start of the pandemic, and fewer students means less funding from the state of California.State of play: In San Francisco, the Salesforce cash infusion will be used for science, technology, engineering and math instruction, more support for middle school educators and reimagining the middle school...
Texas COVID-19 relief money goes to police and prisons
Texas is directing tens of millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief money toward law enforcement — a shift from initial pledges to address affordability of health care in the wake of the pandemic.State of play: The American Rescue Plan Act put $1.9 trillion toward cities nationwide as an unprecedented opportunity to make creative, meaningful and lasting investments.Some $52.6 billion went to projects that mentioned police, law enforcement, courts, jails and prisons, according to a new Marshall Project report.Zoom in: In Texas, millions were earmarked for jail renovations, updates to police buildings and revenue replacement to cover staffing. Bedford submitted...
What the D.C. Council is focusing on this fall
Assisting migrants arriving in D.C., making streets safer, and expanding paid leave are all on the agenda when the D.C. Council returns to the Wilson Building. Their first legislative meeting after the summer break is scheduled for tomorrow. Why it matters: This is the last stretch of the council’s two-year...
Utah's reliance on private insurance leaves big gaps
Utah has the nation's highest rate of private health insurance coverage — but the lowest rate (by far) of public insurance, according to new census data. Why it matters: That leaves Utah with an above-average rate of uninsured people. By the numbers: 78% of Utahns are covered by private...
