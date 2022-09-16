ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NY

spectrumlocalnews.com

Tumultuous week at Middletown schools ends with calls for accountability

The Middletown City School District community is on edge after two incidents of violence at Middletown High School in one week. Some parents even chose to keep their kids home from school Friday out of fear for their safety. During dismissal on Wednesday, several Middletown High School students got into...
Register Citizen

Ridgefield police investigate suspicious person at high school football game

RIDGEFIELD — A suspicious person attending Friday night's Ridgefield High School football game at Tiger Hollow Stadium was ordered off the property after it was reported the person was possibly carrying a weapon, police say. According to an email by Ridgefield Public Schools Superintendent Susie Da Silva, spectators at...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Vietnam was ‘hell,’ says retired naval officer

MIDDLETOWN – The Wall That Heals, in Middletown through Sunday afternoon, brought back memories of his “survival in the hell” of the Vietnam war, as Col. Chet Edwards recounted his one-year tour of duty in the Navy during the late 1960s. Edwards was the keynote speaker at...
#Airdrop#Pep Rally#Cafeteria#K12#Middletown High School
Times Herald-Record

Football: Port Jervis makes adjustments to reclaim Erie Bell over Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — It was her time to shine in the biggest moment of a historic game that has been taking place since 1897. Port Jervis football came from behind and took the 33-19 win over Middletown to reclaim the Erie Bell trophy on Friday night at Faller Field at Middletown High School. After falling behind 19-6 with 4:32 left in the third quarter, the Raiders stormed back with 27 unanswered points. Port Jervis kicker Alexa...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Brittany Hendershot’s family still searching for answers

PORT JERVIS – The family of young Brittany Hendershot of Port Jervis, who sought answers as to her whereabouts throughout most of this summer, is still seeking answers about her death. Beginning with the first days of summer, in June, through the middle of August, Brittany remained missing week...
Education
Education
101.5 WPDH

Police: Hudson Valley Urged to do These 6 Things Every Night at 9

In light of recent crime events, Hudson Valley police are instructing all residents to do six important things at 9pm each night in order to keep themselves safe. Police are urging all residents to run down a checklist of safety measures each evening aimed at preventing them from being a victim of crime. The routine was designed in the spring as a way to thwart thieves by giving residents an easy-to-follow set of instructions that will make it more difficult for thieves to target.
News 12

Yonkers' Riverfest draws in families for food, fun and free entertainment

Crowds of people flocked to Yonkers today to enjoy the annual Riverfest – Westchester County's largest free, one-day festival. The family-friendly event has always been a big draw for the city. The celebration, established in 1992, brought out families together under a sunny sky for music, arts and crafts...
Wall That Heals in Middletown

Wall That Heals in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN – The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC, is in Middletown at Our Lady of Mount Carmel School this week, is open 24 hours each day until 2 p.m. on Sunday. It honors Americans who served in the Vietnam...
