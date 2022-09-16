Read full article on original website
Back-to-back incidents at Middletown HS increases police presence, postpones pep rally
The district, like others nationwide, has seen a dangerous rise in violence since last year.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Tumultuous week at Middletown schools ends with calls for accountability
The Middletown City School District community is on edge after two incidents of violence at Middletown High School in one week. Some parents even chose to keep their kids home from school Friday out of fear for their safety. During dismissal on Wednesday, several Middletown High School students got into...
Hudson Valley Students Receive Scary School Shooting Threat
Hudson Valley students were told to stay home if they didn't want to "get lit up." On Thursday, Sept 15 around 12:45 p.m., officials from the Middletown School District were told about a concerning image someone received on a phone through Apple AirDrop. The message warned of a school shooting during Friday's pep rally.
Fight erupts between several students at Middletown High School
School Superintendent Amy Creeden sent a letter to parents saying the fight broke out just as buses were bringing students home Wednesday afternoon.
These Westchester Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners
Multiple Hudson Valley schools were named 2022 National Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of award recipients annually. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored at an...
West Haverstraw blood drive to honor father killed by fallen tree
The New York Blood Center is hosting the blood drive in West Haverstraw in memory of Anthony Apostolico, who died on Father's Day.
Register Citizen
Ridgefield police investigate suspicious person at high school football game
RIDGEFIELD — A suspicious person attending Friday night's Ridgefield High School football game at Tiger Hollow Stadium was ordered off the property after it was reported the person was possibly carrying a weapon, police say. According to an email by Ridgefield Public Schools Superintendent Susie Da Silva, spectators at...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Vietnam was ‘hell,’ says retired naval officer
MIDDLETOWN – The Wall That Heals, in Middletown through Sunday afternoon, brought back memories of his “survival in the hell” of the Vietnam war, as Col. Chet Edwards recounted his one-year tour of duty in the Navy during the late 1960s. Edwards was the keynote speaker at...
Football: Port Jervis makes adjustments to reclaim Erie Bell over Middletown
MIDDLETOWN — It was her time to shine in the biggest moment of a historic game that has been taking place since 1897. Port Jervis football came from behind and took the 33-19 win over Middletown to reclaim the Erie Bell trophy on Friday night at Faller Field at Middletown High School. After falling behind 19-6 with 4:32 left in the third quarter, the Raiders stormed back with 27 unanswered points. Port Jervis kicker Alexa...
Dear Hudson Valley Drivers: PLEASE Stop Doing This (It’s Illegal)
I promise I'm not a grumpy old man. As a matter of fact, stay on my lawn as long as you'd like. That being said, there's one driving trend that's getting worse and worse in the Hudson Valley, and it needs to stop before somebody gets hurt. Unfortunately, there's no...
Middletown, NY Storefront Takes on New Life as Donation Center
When local businesses announce that they are closing, the majority of guests who frequent the establishment are sad. There is a different way to view situations similar to these. When one business closes, another one may open. The more opportunities that are in our area, the more that we can...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Brittany Hendershot’s family still searching for answers
PORT JERVIS – The family of young Brittany Hendershot of Port Jervis, who sought answers as to her whereabouts throughout most of this summer, is still seeking answers about her death. Beginning with the first days of summer, in June, through the middle of August, Brittany remained missing week...
Police: Hudson Valley Urged to do These 6 Things Every Night at 9
In light of recent crime events, Hudson Valley police are instructing all residents to do six important things at 9pm each night in order to keep themselves safe. Police are urging all residents to run down a checklist of safety measures each evening aimed at preventing them from being a victim of crime. The routine was designed in the spring as a way to thwart thieves by giving residents an easy-to-follow set of instructions that will make it more difficult for thieves to target.
News 12
Yonkers' Riverfest draws in families for food, fun and free entertainment
Crowds of people flocked to Yonkers today to enjoy the annual Riverfest – Westchester County's largest free, one-day festival. The family-friendly event has always been a big draw for the city. The celebration, established in 1992, brought out families together under a sunny sky for music, arts and crafts...
Family of missing Saugerties girl in court
A Saugerties case that received nationwide attention was back in court on Wednesday.
Bronx schools recognized among 300 'Blue Ribbon' academic institutions nationwide
Three schools from the Bronx have are among the list of 300 prestigious "Blue Ribbon" institutions nationwide.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Wall That Heals in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN – The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC, is in Middletown at Our Lady of Mount Carmel School this week, is open 24 hours each day until 2 p.m. on Sunday. It honors Americans who served in the Vietnam...
News 12
Funeral for one of three children drowned in Coney Island to be held today
Loved ones will say their final goodbyes today to one of the three children drowned in Coney Island last week. Friends and family will gather at Caribe Funeral Home for 4-year-old Liliana's funeral, one of three siblings police believe were drowned by their mother exactly one week ago. Liliana’s funeral...
What’s This Colossal Mystery Building In Goshen, NY?
It came out of nowhere. Driving home from Port Jervis, NY on I-84, there were beautiful rolling green hills and trees as far as the eye could see, until this hulking behemoth appeared from the landscape. Giant? Yes. Out of place? Absolutely. But what exactly is it?. Mystery Building in...
Loved ones hold funeral for 1 of 3 children drowned in Coney Island
Loved ones will say their final goodbyes today to one of the three children drowned in Coney Island last week.
