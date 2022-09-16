ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NJ

Jackson Township, 12 Other Municipalities, Suing Governor Murphy Over Affordable Housing

Jackson Township has joined a lawsuit with 12 other municipalities across New Jersey against Governor Phil Murphy over what they allege are violations of the Fair Housing Act. In their lawsuit, the municipalities are demanding the governor reconstitute New Jersey’s Council on Affordable Housing (COAH), saying by failing to appoint members to the COAH Board, he is in violation of the Fair Housing Act.
New Jersey awarded $26M federal grant to improve Route 7

The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded New Jersey a $26 million Infrastructure For Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant for the state’s Route 7 project. The INFRA program funds freight and highway projects that improve safety and reliability, enhance the resiliency of highway infrastructure, reduce congestion, protect the environment, and generate national or regional economic benefits. […] The post New Jersey awarded $26M federal grant to improve Route 7 appeared first on Transportation Today.
Houses of worship in NJ are ramping up security

With the holiday season right around the corner New Jersey churches, synagogues and mosques will soon be holding a variety of religious ceremonies and celebrations. As part of a proactive effort to keep everybody safe, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness is starting to hold meetings with religious leaders across the Garden State.
Restaurant floor caves in during wedding reception in Long Beach Island, Ocean County

LONG BEACH ISLAND, N.J. (CBS) -- An unforgettable wedding reception in Long Beach Island, Ocean County. The floor caved in at Daymark restaurant Saturday night.Barnegat Light firefighters say the DJ heard a rumbling noise and helped the bride, the groom and the dozens of people inside evacuate safely.There were no injuries.Emergency crews were able to secure the building's structure.
Nine NJ schools get U.S. ‘Blue Ribbon’ recognition for 2022

With the new academic year underway, the U.S. Department of Education on Friday announced its National Blue Ribbon School selections for 2022. Of the 297 schools chosen nationwide from a pool of up to 420 applicants, nine New Jersey schools in eight different counties in the Garden State were recognized as "exemplary high-performing schools." A second category is reserved for schools that are considered "exemplary" in closing their achievement gaps.
Cannabis business owners express frustration over delays in receiving municipal approval from West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Multiple cannabis business owners took the podium during the public comment section of the Sept. 6 West Orange Township Council meeting to express frustration regarding delays in the town approving their applications, and to ask for updates regarding when the task force will interview them and pass their applications to the council.
Many New Jersey residents to receive $500

photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you having a challenging time as the cost of basically everything has risen dramatically? If so, you're not alone. But here's some good news. If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate.
Commissioners favor increasing rail transport to lessen Route 80 traffic

The Sussex County Commissioners on September 14 came out in support of Amtrak’s Connects US Plan and participation in the Federal Railroad Administration’s rail grant program, which is designed to restore passenger rail service between New York City and Scranton, Pennsylvania. The service to Scranton would be restored...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ

