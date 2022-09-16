Read full article on original website
Jackson Township, 12 Other Municipalities, Suing Governor Murphy Over Affordable Housing
Jackson Township has joined a lawsuit with 12 other municipalities across New Jersey against Governor Phil Murphy over what they allege are violations of the Fair Housing Act. In their lawsuit, the municipalities are demanding the governor reconstitute New Jersey’s Council on Affordable Housing (COAH), saying by failing to appoint members to the COAH Board, he is in violation of the Fair Housing Act.
Ranking the drunkest cities in New Jersey. Bottoms up!
One of the stereotypes of New Jersey is that we all like to party (thank you, Jersey Shore). Morning, noon, and night, we all seem to be hanging out with friends, kicking back, and relaxing, usually with an alcoholic beverage in-hand. Or two. Or more. But is that an accurate...
End is in sight for latest project, but more construction coming to Turnpike extension
Drivers who use the aging Newark Bay extension of the New Jersey Turnpike to get to and from the Holland Tunnel seem to face a never-ending cycle of construction on the network’s 29 bridges and viaducts. Particularly vexing for drivers is an ongoing bridge deck replacement project between exits...
One of N.J.’s greatest pizzerias shockingly closes forever
In a major blow to North Jersey’s dining scene, Bivio Pizza Napoletana, the tiny Montclair pizzeria known for its delectable Neapolitan pies and near-impossible reservations, announced Monday it has closed its doors for good.
Governor Murphy Announces State Acquisition Of A Former Rail Line, To Be Converted Into A New State Park
Speaking in Newark this morning, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy today announced the acquisition of a nine-mile former rail line, which will be converted into a new State park connecting eight Essex and Hudson County communities – Jersey City, Secaucus, Kearny, Newark, Belleville, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, and Montclair. Murphy...
NJ residents just lost even more newspapers covering their towns
The Current newspaper is no more. The free, weekly newspaper that was delivered to communities around South Jersey every Thursday published its last edition today. News of the final paper appeared in a short article printed on page six of today's editions of the newspaper. The Current and the Gazette...
New Jersey awarded $26M federal grant to improve Route 7
The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded New Jersey a $26 million Infrastructure For Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant for the state’s Route 7 project. The INFRA program funds freight and highway projects that improve safety and reliability, enhance the resiliency of highway infrastructure, reduce congestion, protect the environment, and generate national or regional economic benefits. […] The post New Jersey awarded $26M federal grant to improve Route 7 appeared first on Transportation Today.
Houses of worship in NJ are ramping up security
With the holiday season right around the corner New Jersey churches, synagogues and mosques will soon be holding a variety of religious ceremonies and celebrations. As part of a proactive effort to keep everybody safe, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness is starting to hold meetings with religious leaders across the Garden State.
State officials announce new LI waterway protection plan at Cedar Beach Marina
State officials visited the Cedar Beach Marina in Babylon Monday to announce a new effort to protect Long Island's waterways.
New Jersey mayors, housing advocates clash on affordable housing solutions
Mayors and activists clashed on how to move forward with addressing the shortage of affordable housing in New Jersey. The post New Jersey mayors, housing advocates clash on affordable housing solutions appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Restaurant floor caves in during wedding reception in Long Beach Island, Ocean County
LONG BEACH ISLAND, N.J. (CBS) -- An unforgettable wedding reception in Long Beach Island, Ocean County. The floor caved in at Daymark restaurant Saturday night.Barnegat Light firefighters say the DJ heard a rumbling noise and helped the bride, the groom and the dozens of people inside evacuate safely.There were no injuries.Emergency crews were able to secure the building's structure.
Nine NJ schools get U.S. ‘Blue Ribbon’ recognition for 2022
With the new academic year underway, the U.S. Department of Education on Friday announced its National Blue Ribbon School selections for 2022. Of the 297 schools chosen nationwide from a pool of up to 420 applicants, nine New Jersey schools in eight different counties in the Garden State were recognized as "exemplary high-performing schools." A second category is reserved for schools that are considered "exemplary" in closing their achievement gaps.
Sharp rise in parking rates at Newark Liberty Airport in New Jersey
New parking rates have taken effect at Newark Liberty International Airport. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced the changes were taking effect on Sept 16. Parking in Daily Lots could cost up to $65 per day. Economy Lot parking could be as much as $44 per...
Cannabis business owners express frustration over delays in receiving municipal approval from West Orange
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Multiple cannabis business owners took the podium during the public comment section of the Sept. 6 West Orange Township Council meeting to express frustration regarding delays in the town approving their applications, and to ask for updates regarding when the task force will interview them and pass their applications to the council.
Many New Jersey residents to receive $500
photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you having a challenging time as the cost of basically everything has risen dramatically? If so, you're not alone. But here's some good news. If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate.
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 3 stores in New Jersey, including one in Morris County
NEW JERSEY – Bed Bath & Beyond is closing three stores in New Jersey, including one in Morris County. The company released a list containing dozens of stores from coast to coast that will be shutting down. In New Jersey, the following stores will be closing:. 30 International Drive...
Outerbridge Tunnel? Port Authority urged to evaluate underwater connection from Staten Island to New Jersey.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For nearly 100 years, Staten Islanders have driven over the Outerbridge Crossing, but if the borough’s elected officials get their way, residents could be driving under it in the years to come. On Wednesday, a group of Staten Island elected officials, led by Councilman Joe...
NJ city imposes super-low speed limit on every street
HOBOKEN — Sammy Hagar could do a remake of his 80s hit "I Can't Drive 55" as Hoboken transitions into a new citywide speed limit. Even 55 will be too fast with the installation began Wednesday of new signage and pavement markings for the new 20 mph limit. The...
Commissioners favor increasing rail transport to lessen Route 80 traffic
The Sussex County Commissioners on September 14 came out in support of Amtrak’s Connects US Plan and participation in the Federal Railroad Administration’s rail grant program, which is designed to restore passenger rail service between New York City and Scranton, Pennsylvania. The service to Scranton would be restored...
N.J. reports 1,548 COVID cases, 7 deaths. Transmission rate jumps but remains below key benchmark.
New Jersey on Saturday reported another 1,548 confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven confirmed deaths, as the statewide rate of transmission jumped but remained below a key benchmark. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive tests increased to 1,476, a 12% increase from a week ago and a 27% decrease...
