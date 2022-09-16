ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Come Visit the Vermont Building at the Big E

Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Big E is now open! From now through October 2nd, visit the Avenue of the States during the Big E, the only fair in the U.S. where more than one state participates. On this educational thoroughfare you'll see impressive replicas of each...
The Vermont Building at the Big E opens its doors today

Vermont Business Magazine For 17 days each September, the Big E in West Springfield, MA, fills with hundreds of thousands of fairgoers. Since 1929, the historic Vermont Building has introduced many of those visitors to the dynamic products and unique Vermont food experiences that make visiting Vermont so special. The 2022 event begins today and runs until October 2nd.
Doctors recommend Vermonters get flu shots sooner rather than later

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After an off-year because of pandemic precautions, the flu is coming back, according to medical experts. Kinney Drugs said Australia is coming out of its winter flu season that exceeded its five-year average, with COVID-19 cases rising at the same time. So, like every year,...
Is Scott's PR man serious?

According to a Sept. 12 story on the end of federal (and vital) emergency rental assistance for Vermonters, Jason Maulucci — the governor's press secretary — "said, state officials had done what they could to make 'the transition back to the pre-pandemic state as smooth as possible for (program) participants.'"
Vermont local weather observers wanted

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The National Weather Service uses a lot of advanced radar, satellite, and other data modeling to come up with forecasts, but they also depend on a network of on-the-ground observers. Weather enthusiasts across Vermont are part of the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network, also...
Giant pumpkins from across the region roll into Colchester

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Giant Pumpkin Growers Association held their annual weigh-off Saturday afternoon at Sam Mazza’s Farmstand. This club holds several events and meetings throughout the year, such as seed swaps and pumpkin patch tours. More experienced growers are always looking to pass on their knowledge to the new members. This year saw a few new state records and some very impressive gourds from new growers. We are told the champion was 2,359.5 pounds, owned by Barry Leblanc of Merrimack, N.H.
Outside/Inbox: Do Bears Hoot?

[Editor's note: this episode first aired in October 2021]. Every other Friday, the Outside/In podcast team answers one listener question about the natural world. This week’s question comes from Ryan in New Hampshire. "My grandma and my great aunt used to argue over a hooting sound that we'd hear...
Another Digger article on Vermont Guard

I found your article on sexual misconduct in the Guard lacking in solid evidence and quite damaging to certain individuals. Most of the article made the subject "guilty" by innuendo. Just not good for the overall health of the military organization and not good reporting in my opinion. John I....
Gun law confusion leads to more historic reenactment cancellations

FORT EDWARD, NY (WRGB) — Historic reenactments across the Capital Region are being canceled as confusion over New York gun laws have many fearing they could end up behind bars. On Friday a reenactment event in Montgomery County was canceled. Now, the Rogers Island Military Camp reenactment event in...
Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses

The Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to businesses in Middlebury, Rutland and Burlington. But retailers say the start of retail sales next month could be slow. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses.
Oh Canada: Boston to Montreal Sleeper Train With New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont Stops is in Our Neighbor’s Hands

It's just two to three years away IF Canada can pull funding together, and it looks like that just may happen. It's in their hands to make this dream come true. After the original proposal to have a 14-hour overnight sleeper train between Montreal and Boston with stops in Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire lost steam because of $100 million dollar track repairs necessary on the Canadian side, the project is now full steam ahead. This is so exciting, and I think Canada will pull through for all of us.
