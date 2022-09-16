Read full article on original website
vermontbiz.com
Come Visit the Vermont Building at the Big E
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Big E is now open! From now through October 2nd, visit the Avenue of the States during the Big E, the only fair in the U.S. where more than one state participates. On this educational thoroughfare you'll see impressive replicas of each...
In West Cornwall, one development offers insight into the barriers to expanding new housing in Vermont
More than four years in the making, the project has been scaled back and cut in half. Read the story on VTDigger here: In West Cornwall, one development offers insight into the barriers to expanding new housing in Vermont.
vermontbiz.com
The Vermont Building at the Big E opens its doors today
Vermont Business Magazine For 17 days each September, the Big E in West Springfield, MA, fills with hundreds of thousands of fairgoers. Since 1929, the historic Vermont Building has introduced many of those visitors to the dynamic products and unique Vermont food experiences that make visiting Vermont so special. The 2022 event begins today and runs until October 2nd.
WCAX
Doctors recommend Vermonters get flu shots sooner rather than later
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After an off-year because of pandemic precautions, the flu is coming back, according to medical experts. Kinney Drugs said Australia is coming out of its winter flu season that exceeded its five-year average, with COVID-19 cases rising at the same time. So, like every year,...
Vermonters go to Oregon for wildfire relief efforts
Vermonters Jessica Masten, and Reid Asaro volunteered with the Red Cross to help wildfire relief efforts in Oregon.
mynbc5.com
Despite rain, Pride Center VT's Annual Pride Parade and Festival brings out it's largest crowd yet
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Pride Center of Vermont made its presence known in Sunday's largest pride parade and festival event since the celebratory tradition began in 1983. “It’s fantastic because we outgrew Battery Park, it was too small to accommodate the level of celebration,” said Mike Bensel, executive director of Pride Center of Vermont.
VTDigger
Is Scott's PR man serious?
According to a Sept. 12 story on the end of federal (and vital) emergency rental assistance for Vermonters, Jason Maulucci — the governor's press secretary — "said, state officials had done what they could to make 'the transition back to the pre-pandemic state as smooth as possible for (program) participants.'"
3 Vermont municipalities asked for 2020 election ballots for inspection
The public records requests to inspect the ballots appear to be part of a national movement by election deniers. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 Vermont municipalities asked for 2020 election ballots for inspection.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man accused of installing hidden cameras in public Florida restrooms; police say there's at least 55 victims
SANIBEL, Fla. — Police have released new details about the investigation into a New Hampshire man accused of hiding cameras inside a public bathroom in Florida. Police in Sanibel, Florida, said Dana Caruso installed two video recording devices in the family restrooms that captured more than 270 videos. The...
WCAX
Vermont local weather observers wanted
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The National Weather Service uses a lot of advanced radar, satellite, and other data modeling to come up with forecasts, but they also depend on a network of on-the-ground observers. Weather enthusiasts across Vermont are part of the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network, also...
WCAX
Giant pumpkins from across the region roll into Colchester
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Giant Pumpkin Growers Association held their annual weigh-off Saturday afternoon at Sam Mazza’s Farmstand. This club holds several events and meetings throughout the year, such as seed swaps and pumpkin patch tours. More experienced growers are always looking to pass on their knowledge to the new members. This year saw a few new state records and some very impressive gourds from new growers. We are told the champion was 2,359.5 pounds, owned by Barry Leblanc of Merrimack, N.H.
NECN
Inside the Push to Bring $1B Federal Agency for Health Research and Innovation to Mass.
In wake of President Joe Biden's announcement of the inaugural director of ARPA-H in Boston last week, local leaders are working overtime to get in front of the federal officials who will decide whether the new agency for health research and innovation will be placed in Massachusetts. The establishment of...
New Hampshire approves energy assistance package
The aid bill is scaled down from Gov. Chris Sununu's proposal to give all ratepayers an automatic $100 credit.
NHPR
Outside/Inbox: Do Bears Hoot?
[Editor's note: this episode first aired in October 2021]. Every other Friday, the Outside/In podcast team answers one listener question about the natural world. This week’s question comes from Ryan in New Hampshire. "My grandma and my great aunt used to argue over a hooting sound that we'd hear...
NECN
Mass. Mobilizes to Provide Shelter, Education for Migrants Flown in Unannounced
State and local officials in Massachusetts have mobilized to assist migrants who were ordered flown to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as they transition to a new environment. Approximately 50 Venezuelan migrants woke up in a new temporary home Saturday morning after arriving on Martha's Vineyard...
VTDigger
Another Digger article on Vermont Guard
I found your article on sexual misconduct in the Guard lacking in solid evidence and quite damaging to certain individuals. Most of the article made the subject "guilty" by innuendo. Just not good for the overall health of the military organization and not good reporting in my opinion. John I....
WRGB
Gun law confusion leads to more historic reenactment cancellations
FORT EDWARD, NY (WRGB) — Historic reenactments across the Capital Region are being canceled as confusion over New York gun laws have many fearing they could end up behind bars. On Friday a reenactment event in Montgomery County was canceled. Now, the Rogers Island Military Camp reenactment event in...
Vermont businesses and nonprofits eligible for more pandemic loans
Some businesses are still recovering from near-total losses in 2020 and 2021. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont businesses and nonprofits eligible for more pandemic loans.
Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses
The Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to businesses in Middlebury, Rutland and Burlington. But retailers say the start of retail sales next month could be slow. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses.
Oh Canada: Boston to Montreal Sleeper Train With New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont Stops is in Our Neighbor’s Hands
It's just two to three years away IF Canada can pull funding together, and it looks like that just may happen. It's in their hands to make this dream come true. After the original proposal to have a 14-hour overnight sleeper train between Montreal and Boston with stops in Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire lost steam because of $100 million dollar track repairs necessary on the Canadian side, the project is now full steam ahead. This is so exciting, and I think Canada will pull through for all of us.
