Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

State Health Department Holding Booster Seat Distribution Event

The State Department of Health is helping parents who are in need of a booster seat for their child. Nationally certified technicians will be at the OKC-County Health Department near I-35 and I-40 this Saturday to teach people who to properly use a booster seat. A limited number of booster...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahomans endure heat on opening weekend of state fair

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans endured the heat on the opening weekend of the state fair. Many people at the fair found shade to help out with the heat. EMSA was on standby in case of any emergencies. "EMSA has had a longstanding relationship with the Oklahoma State Fair," said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Officials respond to overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials are responding to an overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City. On Sunday morning, officials responded to the scene of an overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City near Interstate 44 and Southwest 59th Street. Officials told KOCO 5 there are 105 cattle in the truck. Interstate...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Choctaw High School On Lockdown Following Police Advisement

The Choctaw Police Department advised Choctaw High School to go into lockdown Friday morning after an incident in the neighborhood adjacent to the school. Choctaw-Nicoma Park Superintendent David Reid said he was notified by Choctaw Police of the incident, and said the school will remain in that state until otherwise notified by the police.
CHOCTAW, OK
city-sentinel.com

Oklahoma’s International Bluegrass Festival set for Oct. 6-8 in Guthrie

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma’s International Bluegrass Festival (OIBF) will celebrate its 25th anniversary October 6, 7 and 8 in Guthrie at Cottonwood Creek Flats. The Flats are located on Highway 33 heading West immediately after the bridge located near Downtown Guthrie. Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper is one of...
GUTHRIE, OK
koamnewsnow.com

News You Need: Delaware County bodies follow up, McDonald County telemedicine, and Canadian condolences

Delaware Co., OK. — Authorities in Oklahoma determine a car crash killed two people found dead Tuesday night in Delaware County. Authorities also identified the victims as 22-year-old Shelby Blackfox of Oklahoma City and 46-year-old Ronald Hogshooter of Frederick, Oklahoma. Officers believe they were ejected from a single-vehicle crash though it’s still unclear what led to the crash.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Homicide investigated in Oklahoma City metro area

WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – Warr Acres police are investigating a homicide Friday evening. - Advertisement - Officers were called to the area of 37th and Ann Arbor in Warr Acres. A Warr Acres Police Department official confirmed to KFOR that a homicide occurred. However, the official did not...
WARR ACRES, OK
blackchronicle.com

Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery

OKLAHOMA CITY — The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris’s son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Father accidentally shoots 2 children in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday evening that left two children in the hospital. Reports say a father was cleaning his gun when it discharged, striking two children. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Respond To NE OKC Shooting

Oklahoma City Police said a man is seriously hurt following a shooting near Northeast 36th and Hiwassee. OCPD said it started as an argument before a man was shot in the leg, who was then taken to a hospital in Midwest City before being transferred to the OU Health. OCPD...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

DANGEROUS, Record-Breaking Heat Returns | KFOR.com Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. We will see sunny skies, breezy winds and highs today in the 100’s with record-breaking heat for parts of Oklahoma. The Heat Index for Oklahoma City will climb to 110° this afternoon....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Man Injured In Overnight Drive-By Shooting In NW OKC

One person was injured in a drive-by shooting that happened overnight in northwest Oklahoma City, police said. Oklahoma City police said the shooting happened near Northwest 37th Street and North Indiana Avenue. A male and female were walking along North Indiana Avenue when a small white four door sedan drove...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

