News On 6
State Health Department Holding Booster Seat Distribution Event
The State Department of Health is helping parents who are in need of a booster seat for their child. Nationally certified technicians will be at the OKC-County Health Department near I-35 and I-40 this Saturday to teach people who to properly use a booster seat. A limited number of booster...
News On 6
OKCFD Advocating For Better Preparedness, Safety In Fire Emergencies
Oklahoma City Fire Fighters are urging people to practice what to do in case of a house fire. The department said this year-to-date, they have rescued 18 victims from structure fires. Firefighters said people should know at least two ways out of every room. If there is a fire, crawl...
Oklahoma State Fair taking extra safety precautions
The Oklahoma State Fair is taking extra measures to make sure you and your kids are safe.
OKC housing availability affected by Airbnb, other homeshares biz
There has been a surge in the number of homes used exclusively for short-term rentals, or “homeshares,” affecting housing availability. The post OKC housing availability affected by Airbnb, other homeshares biz appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Oklahomans endure heat on opening weekend of state fair
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans endured the heat on the opening weekend of the state fair. Many people at the fair found shade to help out with the heat. EMSA was on standby in case of any emergencies. "EMSA has had a longstanding relationship with the Oklahoma State Fair," said...
KOCO
Officials respond to overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials are responding to an overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City. On Sunday morning, officials responded to the scene of an overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City near Interstate 44 and Southwest 59th Street. Officials told KOCO 5 there are 105 cattle in the truck. Interstate...
KOCO
Bull riding fans fill Paycom Center for first-of-its-kind event
OKLAHOMA CITY — Bull riding fans filled the Paycom Center for a first-of-its-kind event. On Friday, the stars of the show made their way around town. KOCO 5 got to meet the bulls and the riders make up Oklahoma’s own professional bull riding team. They’re confident they’ll be...
news9.com
Choctaw High School On Lockdown Following Police Advisement
The Choctaw Police Department advised Choctaw High School to go into lockdown Friday morning after an incident in the neighborhood adjacent to the school. Choctaw-Nicoma Park Superintendent David Reid said he was notified by Choctaw Police of the incident, and said the school will remain in that state until otherwise notified by the police.
News On 6
Edmond Organizations Donating To, Honoring Military During Heard On Hurd
Heard on Hurd is back in Edmond this weekend. Several organizations joined News 9 at 8 a.m. Saturday to discuss how they are honoring the military during Saturday’s festivities. The event is set to start at 6 p.m. in downtown Edmond.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma’s International Bluegrass Festival set for Oct. 6-8 in Guthrie
OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma’s International Bluegrass Festival (OIBF) will celebrate its 25th anniversary October 6, 7 and 8 in Guthrie at Cottonwood Creek Flats. The Flats are located on Highway 33 heading West immediately after the bridge located near Downtown Guthrie. Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper is one of...
koamnewsnow.com
News You Need: Delaware County bodies follow up, McDonald County telemedicine, and Canadian condolences
Delaware Co., OK. — Authorities in Oklahoma determine a car crash killed two people found dead Tuesday night in Delaware County. Authorities also identified the victims as 22-year-old Shelby Blackfox of Oklahoma City and 46-year-old Ronald Hogshooter of Frederick, Oklahoma. Officers believe they were ejected from a single-vehicle crash though it’s still unclear what led to the crash.
blackchronicle.com
Homicide investigated in Oklahoma City metro area
WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – Warr Acres police are investigating a homicide Friday evening. - Advertisement - Officers were called to the area of 37th and Ann Arbor in Warr Acres. A Warr Acres Police Department official confirmed to KFOR that a homicide occurred. However, the official did not...
Legal Expert Provides Insight On Swatting Calls Following False Active Shooter Call At Bishop McGuinness
A 911 call that claimed there was an active shooter and injured students Thursday at Bishop McGuinness has been confirmed as a hoax. These kinds of calls are known as swatting. News 9 spoke to legal expert Ed Blau about what exactly swatting is and what the caller could face...
blackchronicle.com
Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery
OKLAHOMA CITY — The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris’s son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
okcfox.com
Father accidentally shoots 2 children in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday evening that left two children in the hospital. Reports say a father was cleaning his gun when it discharged, striking two children. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life...
News On 6
OCPD Respond To NE OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City Police said a man is seriously hurt following a shooting near Northeast 36th and Hiwassee. OCPD said it started as an argument before a man was shot in the leg, who was then taken to a hospital in Midwest City before being transferred to the OU Health. OCPD...
blackchronicle.com
DANGEROUS, Record-Breaking Heat Returns | KFOR.com Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. We will see sunny skies, breezy winds and highs today in the 100’s with record-breaking heat for parts of Oklahoma. The Heat Index for Oklahoma City will climb to 110° this afternoon....
okcfox.com
'Makes you angry': Oklahomans fall victim to credit card skimming
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Think before you swipe. That's the message the Moore Police Department is sending after some Oklahomans say they had their credit card skimmed at various gas stations around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. One way you can make sure you're safe is by pulling on...
KOCO
Police search for suspects after drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police searched for suspects after a drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City. On Saturday night, police reported a drive-by shooting near Northwest 37th Street and North Indiana Avenue where a person had been shot in the leg. Police told KOCO 5 that a white sedan drove off...
News On 6
Man Injured In Overnight Drive-By Shooting In NW OKC
One person was injured in a drive-by shooting that happened overnight in northwest Oklahoma City, police said. Oklahoma City police said the shooting happened near Northwest 37th Street and North Indiana Avenue. A male and female were walking along North Indiana Avenue when a small white four door sedan drove...
