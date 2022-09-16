Read full article on original website
Oklahoma State Fair taking extra safety precautions
The Oklahoma State Fair is taking extra measures to make sure you and your kids are safe.
News On 6
Bishop McGuinness High School Steps Up Security After Hoax 911 Call
A metro school is stepping up security following a nationwide active shooter scare. Bishop McGuinness High School in northwest Oklahoma City and other schools in the region went on lockdown after a hoax 911 was made last week. School was out for McGuinness students the following day for active shooter...
KOCO
Officials respond to overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials are responding to an overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City. On Sunday morning, officials responded to the scene of an overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City near Interstate 44 and Southwest 59th Street. Officials told KOCO 5 there are 105 cattle in the truck. Interstate...
News On 6
OKCFD Advocating For Better Preparedness, Safety In Fire Emergencies
Oklahoma City Fire Fighters are urging people to practice what to do in case of a house fire. The department said this year-to-date, they have rescued 18 victims from structure fires. Firefighters said people should know at least two ways out of every room. If there is a fire, crawl...
OKC housing availability affected by Airbnb, other homeshares biz
There has been a surge in the number of homes used exclusively for short-term rentals, or “homeshares,” affecting housing availability. The post OKC housing availability affected by Airbnb, other homeshares biz appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
False Active Shooter Call Puts Bishop McGuinness High School On Alert
A 911 call reporting an active shooter Thursday at Bishop McGuiness High School has been determined to be a false report. Oklahoma City police said two off-duty officers were at the school when the call came in just after 2:30 p.m. Authorities said they immediately began to search for the...
News On 6
OCPD Respond To NE OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City Police said a man is seriously hurt following a shooting near Northeast 36th and Hiwassee. OCPD said it started as an argument before a man was shot in the leg, who was then taken to a hospital in Midwest City before being transferred to the OU Health. OCPD...
News On 6
State Health Department Holding Booster Seat Distribution Event
The State Department of Health is helping parents who are in need of a booster seat for their child. Nationally certified technicians will be at the OKC-County Health Department near I-35 and I-40 this Saturday to teach people who to properly use a booster seat. A limited number of booster...
News On 6
Edmond Organizations Donating To, Honoring Military During Heard On Hurd
Heard on Hurd is back in Edmond this weekend. Several organizations joined News 9 at 8 a.m. Saturday to discuss how they are honoring the military during Saturday’s festivities. The event is set to start at 6 p.m. in downtown Edmond.
Oklahoma man lucky to be alive after mysterious crash into pond
Oklahoma County deputies, Edmond police and Edmond firefighters said they helped pull a man’s truck out of a pond after he accidentally crashed into the water.
Several Mustang neighbors claim man on hoverboard is falsely representing a local Pest Control company
Several neighbors in Mustang say a man has been going door to door falsely representing a locally owned pest control company. The owner told KFOR she doesn’t know who he is and claims he is not a part of their business.
okcfox.com
'Makes you angry': Oklahomans fall victim to credit card skimming
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Think before you swipe. That's the message the Moore Police Department is sending after some Oklahomans say they had their credit card skimmed at various gas stations around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. One way you can make sure you're safe is by pulling on...
KOCO
Police search for suspects after drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police searched for suspects after a drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City. On Saturday night, police reported a drive-by shooting near Northwest 37th Street and North Indiana Avenue where a person had been shot in the leg. Police told KOCO 5 that a white sedan drove off...
kosu.org
Headlines: Record teacher shortage, Heartland Flyer resumes & OAFCon in Norman
Survey shows record teacher shortage in state. (Tulsa World) Epic Charter School plans new rules on attendance. (NewsOK) Retiring DA faces condemnation for taking teaching job. (NewsOK) Heartland Flyer resumes service after strike averted. (NewsOK) State initial jobless claims dip after sharp increase. (Tulsa World) Lawmakers recommend $30M in ARPA...
News On 6
Oklahoma City Police Investigate Beating Caught On Camera
Police are investigating after a camera caught video of an attack at an apartment complex near Northeast 4th and Lottie. Oklahoma City Police say three people beat a man so badly he had to have surgery for a broken hip. Investigators say this happened in August and was seemingly unprovoked.
yukonprogressnews.com
YPS district population exceeds 50K
A new map shows more than 50,000 people now live in the Yukon school district. New school board district boundaries have been finalized for Yukon Public Schools. The YPS Board of Education this week voted 5-0 to approve a board redistricting resolution that affects the five board posts. Populations within...
KOCO
Bull riding fans fill Paycom Center for first-of-its-kind event
OKLAHOMA CITY — Bull riding fans filled the Paycom Center for a first-of-its-kind event. On Friday, the stars of the show made their way around town. KOCO 5 got to meet the bulls and the riders make up Oklahoma’s own professional bull riding team. They’re confident they’ll be...
High speed chase in OKC leaves neighbors concerned
A man is in custody after leading police on a wild chase from Oklahoma City to Norman Thursday afternoon.
News On 6
Michael Geiger Bond Hearing Scheduled For Monday Afternoon
The man Enid Police said lured a toddler into an motel room and then killed her is due in court today. Michael Geiger was denied bond in June, but his next bond hearing is set for this afternoon. The toddler, Caliyah Guyton, was found dead in a motel swimming pool...
Police identify man who led officers on wild chase
Authorities have identified a man who led officers on a wild chase from Oklahoma City to Norman on Thursday afternoon.
