News On 6

Bishop McGuinness High School Steps Up Security After Hoax 911 Call

A metro school is stepping up security following a nationwide active shooter scare. Bishop McGuinness High School in northwest Oklahoma City and other schools in the region went on lockdown after a hoax 911 was made last week. School was out for McGuinness students the following day for active shooter...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Officials respond to overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials are responding to an overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City. On Sunday morning, officials responded to the scene of an overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City near Interstate 44 and Southwest 59th Street. Officials told KOCO 5 there are 105 cattle in the truck. Interstate...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Respond To NE OKC Shooting

Oklahoma City Police said a man is seriously hurt following a shooting near Northeast 36th and Hiwassee. OCPD said it started as an argument before a man was shot in the leg, who was then taken to a hospital in Midwest City before being transferred to the OU Health. OCPD...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

State Health Department Holding Booster Seat Distribution Event

The State Department of Health is helping parents who are in need of a booster seat for their child. Nationally certified technicians will be at the OKC-County Health Department near I-35 and I-40 this Saturday to teach people who to properly use a booster seat. A limited number of booster...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kosu.org

Headlines: Record teacher shortage, Heartland Flyer resumes & OAFCon in Norman

Survey shows record teacher shortage in state. (Tulsa World) Epic Charter School plans new rules on attendance. (NewsOK) Retiring DA faces condemnation for taking teaching job. (NewsOK) Heartland Flyer resumes service after strike averted. (NewsOK) State initial jobless claims dip after sharp increase. (Tulsa World) Lawmakers recommend $30M in ARPA...
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma City Police Investigate Beating Caught On Camera

Police are investigating after a camera caught video of an attack at an apartment complex near Northeast 4th and Lottie. Oklahoma City Police say three people beat a man so badly he had to have surgery for a broken hip. Investigators say this happened in August and was seemingly unprovoked.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

YPS district population exceeds 50K

A new map shows more than 50,000 people now live in the Yukon school district. New school board district boundaries have been finalized for Yukon Public Schools. The YPS Board of Education this week voted 5-0 to approve a board redistricting resolution that affects the five board posts. Populations within...
YUKON, OK
News On 6

Michael Geiger Bond Hearing Scheduled For Monday Afternoon

The man Enid Police said lured a toddler into an motel room and then killed her is due in court today. Michael Geiger was denied bond in June, but his next bond hearing is set for this afternoon. The toddler, Caliyah Guyton, was found dead in a motel swimming pool...
ENID, OK

