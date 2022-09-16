ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Yankees Aaron Judge's American League Triple Crown Watch

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge's historic season continues to gain momentum. Sunday, he hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the 2022 Major League Baseball season. He's now just two home runs shy of tying Yankees great Roger Maris for the American League single-season home run record, a record that hasn't been touched in 61 years. Judge is currently on pace to finish the season with 65 dingers.
Royals take 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Red Sox

Kansas City Royals (57-87, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (70-74, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (8-4, 3.21 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 131 strikeouts); Red Sox: Rich Hill (7-6, 4.56 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -159, Royals +136;...
Detroit Tigers hire San Francisco Giants GM Scott Harris as president of baseball operations

The Detroit Tigers have hired San Francisco Giants general manager Scott Harris as the organization's new president of baseball operations, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Free Press. Harris, 35, inherits a rebuild that former general manager Al Avila began in 2017. Avila, who spent seven seasons in charge of the Tigers' baseball operations, was fired Aug. 10 after posting a 404-573 record during his tenure. ...
Red Sox get shut out for second time this month in 9-0 loss to Royals

The Red Sox failed to score a run in their loss to the Royals on Saturday afternoon. Boston fell to Kansas City, 9-0, at Fenway Park to drop to 70-75 on the season. Rich Hill, making his 23rd start of the year for the Sox, was tagged for nearly half of those runs. The veteran left-hander surrendered four earned runs on eight hits and zero walks to go along with four strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings of work.
Red Sox promote infield prospect Matthew Lugo to Double-A Portland

In a series of minor-league transactions made on Friday, the Red Sox promoted infield prospect Matthew Lugo from High-A Greenville to Double-A Portland. Lugo, 21, will start at second base and bat sixth in his Double-A debut as the Sea Dogs go up against the Somerset Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark on Friday night.
Red Sox take on the Royals with series tied 1-1

Kansas City Royals (58-87, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (70-75, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (2-12, 5.55 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 94 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (9-11, 4.31 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 153 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -201, Royals +167;...
Red Sox designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment

Plawecki has spent the past three seasons in Boston, with much of that time backing up Christian Vázquez. The right-handed hitting backstop performed well in a limited role between 2020-21, but he’s had a rough go of things in 2022. Through 173 plate appearances, Plawecki carries a .219/.291/.290 line with one home run. He’s made plenty of contact, but he hasn’t made a huge impact from a power perspective.
