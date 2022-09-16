Read full article on original website
Fantasy Football Week 2 Care/Don't Care: Why you should throw any Aaron Jones worry out the window
Aaron Jones is still the centerpiece of the Packers offense. The crux of my love for Aaron Jones in fantasy this season was all about the idea that he would replace Davante Adams as the focal piece of the offense alongside Aaron Rodgers. Week 1 was disconcerting as Jones wasn't a fixture in the passing game and AJ Dillon assumed more work than Jones.
Top 19 waiver-wire pickups for Week 3 of fantasy football: Add Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, and Raheem Mostert
Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, and Raheem Mostert are all high-value targets this week on the waiver wire.
High School Football Week 4: New Caney, Concordia Lutheran each win in last minute to remain 4-0
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston area is a hotbed for high school football talent. Just ask the NFL. Newly released data from the league shows Houston tied with Miami for having the most players in the NFL. Both cities have 19. Texas leads all U.S. states with 199 players...
WATCH: Chip Kelly on UCLA Football's Injuries, Attendance Woes
The Bruins' three nonconference outings ranked No. 1, No. 2 and No. 4 among their lowest-attended home games since moving to the Rose Bowl in 1982.
Look: NFL Running Back Apologizes To Fantasy Owners
Most NFL players don't care about their fantasy football owners. Why would they, after all?. However, Leonard Fournette is not most players. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back issued an apology for his play so far this season. Fournette hasn't been finding the end zone for the Buccaneers, which is...
Packers retake lead over Bears on Aaron Jones touchdown
The first Lambeau Leap of the 2022 season belongs to Aaron Jones. The Packers responded to a Chicago Bears scoring drive with a touchdown drive of their own in the first half on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. After the Bears took a 7-3 lead on a Justin Fields touchdown, the Packers marched 75 yards on nine plays, and Jones finished off the drive with a 15-yard touchdown.
Fantasy Football Week 3 Waiver Wire FAAB Advice: Players to Target, Stash & Drop (2022)
Grade: B- Written by Derek Brown, Bo McBrayer and Pat Fitzmaurice. Analysis: Was anyone right about this backfield in Week 2? I seriously doubt it. Mostert was the lead back for the Dolphins in Week 2, with 51 yards on 11 carries and 28 yards receiving on three grabs. Week 1 “starter” Chase Edmonds was second fiddle all day, only finally earning some snaps as Miami’s offense came roaring back for their dramatic comeback win. Mostert does have more familiarity with the McDaniel offense as a derivative from their time together in San Francisco with Kyle Shanahan. It remains to be seen if this was a one-off and whether this backfield will be a thoroughly frustrating revolving door of a committee. Since Mostert looked good with the work given, I am leaning toward this as a sign of continuing preference of Mostert as the RB to covet as the more consistent option.
