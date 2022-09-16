ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: NFL Running Back Apologizes To Fantasy Owners

Most NFL players don't care about their fantasy football owners. Why would they, after all?. However, Leonard Fournette is not most players. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back issued an apology for his play so far this season. Fournette hasn't been finding the end zone for the Buccaneers, which is...
Packers retake lead over Bears on Aaron Jones touchdown

The first Lambeau Leap of the 2022 season belongs to Aaron Jones. The Packers responded to a Chicago Bears scoring drive with a touchdown drive of their own in the first half on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. After the Bears took a 7-3 lead on a Justin Fields touchdown, the Packers marched 75 yards on nine plays, and Jones finished off the drive with a 15-yard touchdown.
Fantasy Football Week 3 Waiver Wire FAAB Advice: Players to Target, Stash & Drop (2022)

Grade: B- Written by Derek Brown, Bo McBrayer and Pat Fitzmaurice. Analysis: Was anyone right about this backfield in Week 2? I seriously doubt it. Mostert was the lead back for the Dolphins in Week 2, with 51 yards on 11 carries and 28 yards receiving on three grabs. Week 1 “starter” Chase Edmonds was second fiddle all day, only finally earning some snaps as Miami’s offense came roaring back for their dramatic comeback win. Mostert does have more familiarity with the McDaniel offense as a derivative from their time together in San Francisco with Kyle Shanahan. It remains to be seen if this was a one-off and whether this backfield will be a thoroughly frustrating revolving door of a committee. Since Mostert looked good with the work given, I am leaning toward this as a sign of continuing preference of Mostert as the RB to covet as the more consistent option.
