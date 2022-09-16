Heading into Saturday I don’t think anyone was unaware of how important the game against the Golden Bears would be for the Irish. Regardless of whether we went to bed last night having experienced a third loss in as many games, or a win. It was going to be a pivotal game in this young season. As the first half came to an end I was sure it was going to be the former. Drew Pyne looked completely out of his element, the line was not doing him or the backs any favors, and the defense despite giving up only ten points, felt as if they would be unable to hold Cal enough for the offense to have a chance. If for the remainder game it continued similarly we would’ve been in rough shape today. It would be safe to say a lot of people would’ve started thinking about next season, and freaking out about how far Notre Dame’s recruiting class would fall in the rankings. The only thing left to do for a lot of fans would be to figure out if one or more of the staff is the right person for the job.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO