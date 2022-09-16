ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame overcame a slow start to get the first win of the Marcus Freeman era

Heading into Saturday I don’t think anyone was unaware of how important the game against the Golden Bears would be for the Irish. Regardless of whether we went to bed last night having experienced a third loss in as many games, or a win. It was going to be a pivotal game in this young season. As the first half came to an end I was sure it was going to be the former. Drew Pyne looked completely out of his element, the line was not doing him or the backs any favors, and the defense despite giving up only ten points, felt as if they would be unable to hold Cal enough for the offense to have a chance. If for the remainder game it continued similarly we would’ve been in rough shape today. It would be safe to say a lot of people would’ve started thinking about next season, and freaking out about how far Notre Dame’s recruiting class would fall in the rankings. The only thing left to do for a lot of fans would be to figure out if one or more of the staff is the right person for the job.
Inside Marcus Freeman’s Winning Game Day

The routine never wavered. Marcus Freeman did not get here, arguably one of the world’s most recognizable institutions of higher learning and without question the program that puts its golden stamp on college football, as Notre Dame’s head coach with self-doubt or unmoored principles. Saturday morning, some nine...
Was a scare from Cal enough to destroy Notre Dame’s hubris?

You’re probably familiar with what it means to have “a chip on one’s shoulder.” Merriam-Webster defines it as having “an angry or unpleasant attitude or way of behaving caused by a belief that one has been treated unfairly in the past.” In other words, cockiness. What you may not be familiar with is the origin of that expression.
Slicers Fall to Lake Central and Lose Quarterback

(ST. JOHN, INDIANA) - La Porte, hoping to build on their upset win over Chesterton last week, traveled to Lake Central Friday to defeat the Indians for the second straight time. Instead, they came home with a 21-7 loss and lost quarterback RJ Anglin to what looked preliminarily like a broken clavicle.
“Tiger King” tigers find forever home at Black Pine

ALBION, Ind. (ADAMS) – For the past year, four of the “Tiger King” tigers that were seized from Jeff & Lauren Lowe by the Department of Justice in the spring of 2021 have been in protective custody at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary. At the time, the DOJ...
This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan

We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
New Area Attraction Will Have Something for Everyone

(South Bend, IN) - The longtime dream of an area businessman is finally coming to fruition. Mark Tarner’s South Bend Chocolate Company will soon be the anchor for a multi-million-dollar tourist attraction on the northwest side of South Bend. Construction has begun on a 90-acre parcel near the intersection...
Crash that killed Indiana Rep. Walorski blamed on failed attempt to pass truck

The above video is from a previous reportELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A staffer for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was trying to pass a flat-bed truck on a northern Indiana highway last month when the SUV they were in crashed into an oncoming car, killing Walorski and three other people, police said Friday.A witness traveling behind the SUV told investigators it sped up, crossed the centerline of the two-lane highway as it neared the truck and pulled into the path of the other car when the crash happened about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.Airbag control...
Applications open for 2022 South Bend Alive grant program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Applications are now open for this year's South Bend Alive grant program, which provides funding to organizations working to reduce violence in the community. “We know that building a safer, stronger and more peaceful city requires the entire community working together,” said Mayor James Mueller. “These...
Motorcycle Forced Into Ditch

The patient is transported to an ambulance after Friday afternoon's motorcycle accident on CR 75N, west of CR 175E, Warsaw. According to the Warsaw Police Department accident report, at approximately 4 p.m. Friday, Bert L. Gibson, 68, East Burkhart Drive, Warsaw, was driving a 2004 Honda FSC motorcycle, going westbound on North CR 175E, approximately 100 feet west of CR 175E. A witness said a white SUV, driving eastbound, veered into Gibson’s lane. Gibson attempted to avoid the SUV, lost control and went into a ditch. Gibson fell off the motorcycle and was laying in the roadway. Gibson suffered multiple abrasions and a compound fracture to his ankle.
Ice Cream Shop Offers A Different Kind Of Ice Cream

Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Thursday for La Michuacana, 1301 N. Detroit St., Warsaw. Co-owner Fernando Montellano said he and wife, Jaqueline Juarez, opened the store in 2020. They both worked elsewhere, but they decided to try to work for themselves and “who doesn’t like ice cream?” They had the opportunity to take over the Detroit Street location and they did.
Elkhart Community Schools, inappropriate image on accounts

Elkhart Community Schools wants families to reset their Seesaw account, after an inappropriate image was found on the app. It happened on Wednesday, when administration was told about the images. That’s when they temporarily blocked student access to Seesaw. School officials say that the issue is not local to...
