delanonow.com
What residents in Delano NEED to know
There are many good events going on in the city of Delano. It appears the local news stations have forgotten Delano even though several of us have reached out to them, informing them of activities taking place in our city worthy of news coverage. Delano is a community united for...
Bakersfield Californian
DELANO RAMBLINGS: Delano Harvest Holidays Festival is coming
DELANO — The 77th annual Delano Harvest Holidays Festival is holding its annual Queen’s scholarship pageant later this month, which for the second year will combine with a “King” portion as well. There are eight senior girls from the Delano and McFarland high school districts, joined...
kvpr.org
A Bakersfield family lost a daughter and grandson in one day. They turned their pain into advocacy
This story is part of the series Moms and Babies at Risk. In April 2019, 23-year-old Demi Dominguez and her baby boy, Malakhi, died at Mercy Southwest Hospital in Bakersfield. Dr. Arthur Park, an on-call obstetrician, missed the signs of the severe condition preeclampsia, according to allegations from the Medical Board of California, the state agency that licenses and disciplines doctors. Preeclampsia is one of the most common causes of maternal deaths, though research suggests more than half of those deaths are preventable.
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the Police, a motorcycle accident occurred in Bakersfield on Saturday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Stockdale Highway and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Wasco gang member “Creeper” sentenced to prison
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Wasco man was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison Friday for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to the Department of Justice. Jessie Gonzalez, 26, who also uses the moniker “Creeper” was a member of the Varrio Wasco Rifas, according to court […]
theshafterpress.com
Candidate Profile: Shafter native wanting to make a difference
Second in a series on the candidates for Shafter City Council in November. Prior stories can be found at TheShafterPress.com. Rafael Zamudio wants to run for City Council to help make a difference in the community. He believes that the council has not been listening to the residents, and it is time that they have a voice.
Affordable housing crisis impacting Kern County
The latest data shows a continued need for more affordable units as vacancy remains low. This as only a little over half of the homeless population is at a shelter.
KGET 17
KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in SW Bakersfield crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified the motorcyclist who died after running a red light in southwest Bakersfield Saturday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Bly Dion Brown, 45, was driving the motorcycle that crashed into an SUV at the intersection...
crimevoice.com
Gang- and Drug-Related Arrests in Wasco
Originally Published By: Kern County Sheriffs Office Nixle Webpage. “On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at approximately 09:20 p.m., a deputy from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Wasco City Substation conducted a traffic enforcement stop of a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 46 and Central Avenue in the City of Wasco. Upon contacting the driver, Cristofher Visoso (18-year-old male from Lost Hills) was found to be driving without a valid license.
CHP locates at-risk missing person last seen in Atascadero
Michael Larson was found in Santa Barbara County.
Motorcyclist dies in collision in SW Bakersfield: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a collision that left a motorcyclist dead Saturday night in southwest Bakersfield. Officers and emergency responders were called to the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Coffee Road just before 9 p.m. for a report of a collision. Police said their preliminary investigation showed the motorcyclist did not stop […]
Bakersfield Now
Mother claims child was grabbed by stranger at a gas station in East Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Jessica Hall, the mother of two young kids explains her close call when strangers approached her and her kids at a gas station store on the corner of Bernard and Baker streets in East Bakersfield. Hall said, "As soon as I walked in a lady...
Man shot, killed after reported fight in central Bakersfield identified
Update (Sept. 19): The victim of the shooting on the 1700 block of Cherry Street early Sunday morning has been identified as James Michael Quair, 35, of Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Quair as shot by another and pronounced dead at the scene. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a […]
Bakersfield Californian
Two Bakersfield residents featured in national presentation to promote awareness, inclusion for Down syndrome
Two Bakersfield residents will be featured in a national presentation Saturday created to promote the acceptance and diversity of people with Down syndrome during a day of awareness for the genetic disorder, according to a spokeswoman for the National Down Syndrome Society that compiled the images. “It’s a pretty powerful...
Coroner identifies 2 bodies found at Taft Hwy home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man and woman who were found dead as a result of an apparent murder-suicide at a home on Taft Highway on Sept. 9. The coroner said the bodies of Yoana Estephany Munoz Tovar, 27, and Edgar Tornez, 32, were found at the home in […]
Pedestrian dies of injuries in F Street collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a pedestrian died of his injuries after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday evening in Downtown Bakersfield. Officers and emergency responders were called to F and 20th streets at around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle. The department said the […]
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield's fire problem: There are more questions than answers
Firefighters from the Bakersfield Fire Department responded nine times in eight weeks to the Fallas Discount Store in south Bakersfield for fires started outside on its loading dock. Those minor fires all occurred between July 16 and a fire that destroyed most of the building Sept. 9, which was also...
Questionable treatment of pig caught on camera, Central California county seizes animal
UPDATE: The person seen in the videos is not the owner, according to Kern County Animal Services. KCAS gained possession of the pig Thursday after the owner surrendered the pig because it was in the “best interest of the animal.” The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is working with KCAS to locate the individual in the […]
KGET 17
2 ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives taken into custody
The U.S. Marshals say two more of the Golden Empire’s Most Wanted have been arrested. The Marshals said Brian Torres, 29, was arrested by Kern County sheriff’s deputies last week. Torres is considered a high-risk sex offender and has a criminal history that includes burglary, assault with great...
Double Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured at La Mina in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A double shooting occurred Friday night, Sept. 16, around 11 p.m. at La Mina restaurant and night club on Gosford Road and District Boulevard in the city of Bakersfield. One victim was deceased at the scene and the other was transported to a hospital with major...
