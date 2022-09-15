Lance was carted off the field with his right leg in an air case and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. Unfortunately it seems that the ankle injury is significant enough to end his season. A silver lining for the 49ers, is they were able to work out a new contract to keep Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco as the backup. Fantasy managers should expect Garoppolo to take over for the starting job for the remainder of the season.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO