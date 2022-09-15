Read full article on original website
Related
fantasypros.com
James Robinson receives 25 touches, scores touchdown in Week 2 win
James Robinson rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries and caught 2-of-2 targets for 14 yards in Jacksonville’s 24-0 win against the Colts in Week 2. Robinson has surprisingly been the bell cow back in Jacksonville through the first two weeks. Despite being less than nine months removed from a torn Achilles’ tendon, Robinson out-touched Travis Etienne Jr. 37 to 18 through the first two weeks. Robinson has carried the ball 34 times for 130 yards and two touchdowns and added another 17 yards through the air. Fantasy managers who took a late-round flier on Robinson are reaping the rewards early on.
fantasypros.com
Michael Pittman Jr. (quad) downgraded to out for Sunday
The Colts have downgraded Michael Pittman (quad) to out for Sunday against Jacksonville. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Pittman was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report, but had been limited in practice this week with a quad injury. With the Colts also down WR Alec Pierce, they are going to have to turn to Parris Campbell and Ashton Dulin as their top wide receivers Sunday. Fantasy managers should downgrade Matt Ryan as the Colts will likely rely heavily on Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines in Week 2.
fantasypros.com
Breece Hall scores first touchdown in Week 2 win
Breece Hall rushed for 50 yards on seven carries and caught his only target for 10 yards and a touchdown in New York’s 31-30 comeback victory over the Browns on Sunday. Hall scored his first NFL touchdown and produced his second straight double-digit fantasy performance i(n PPR formats) to begin his career. Hall has turned 23 touches into 152 yards and a touchdown through two weeks, catching 7-of-10 targets. Hall’s Week 2 touchdown capped off his day on Sunday and New York continues to waste no time getting the rookie heavily involved in the offense.
fantasypros.com
Mike Evans suspended one game by NFL
The NFL has suspended Bucs WR Mike Evans for his role in an altercation with Saints CB Marshon Lattimore on Sunday. Evans and Lattimore were both ejected from the game, but Lattimore is not being suspended. Evans does have the ability to appeal the suspension. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fantasypros.com
Trey Lance’s ankle injury likely will end his season
Lance was carted off the field with his right leg in an air case and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. Unfortunately it seems that the ankle injury is significant enough to end his season. A silver lining for the 49ers, is they were able to work out a new contract to keep Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco as the backup. Fantasy managers should expect Garoppolo to take over for the starting job for the remainder of the season.
fantasypros.com
Alvin Kamara officially inactive for Week 2
Kamara is still dealing with a rib issue that will prevent him from playing in Week 2's matchup against Tampa Bay. While the backfield after Kamara is a bit of a mess, RB Mark Ingram is expected to play even though he logged only limited practices throughout the week. Dwayne Washington and Tony Jones line up behind Ingram on the depth chart, though they are desperation plays only in fantasy, given that Tampa Bay has a great run defense. Unless Ingram is your only option, this is a terrible matchup that should make you look elsewhere for a running game for Week 2.
fantasypros.com
Damien Williams (rib) placed on IR Saturday
The 30-year-old back was injured in Week 1 against the Saints. Williams was already ruled out for Sunday, so the move makes sense for the Falcons. The team elevated RB Caleb Huntley from their practice squad for Sunday. The Falcons will likely look to Cordarrelle Patterson and rookie Tyler Allgeier to command the majority of touches out of the backfield.
fantasypros.com
Seahawks D/ST runs back a blocked field goal for a touchdown in Week 2
The Seahawks D/ST allowed 27 points on 373 total yards from scrimmage with one sack in Week 2 against the 49ers. The 49ers ran through the Seahawks for 189 yards rushing led by 84 yards on the ground by Jeff Wilson Jr. The Seattle defense did look a lot better than what the stats show with one touchdown allowed coming after a muffed punt by Tyler Lockett. The highlight came on a blocked field goal ran back for a touchdown by the Seahawks special teams for the lone score on the afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fantasypros.com
DJ Moore hauls in touchdown versus Giants
A touchdown catch in the third quarter saved what would've been another quiet performance in Week 2 for Moore. The wideout now has just six catches for 86 yards and the one touchdown through two weeks, which is a statline fantasy managers were more expecting to be his one-week output. The 25-year-old will be a low-end WR2 next week in a tough matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
fantasypros.com
Michael Carter produces 50 yards in Week 2 win
Michael Carter rushed for 23 yards on seven carries and caught 5-of-5 targets for 27 yards in New York’s 31-30 comeback victory over the Browns on Sunday. Carter continues to start for New York and out-touched Breece Hall 12 to 8 but Hall out-gained him 60 to 50 and found paydirt as well. Carter will continue to split backfield worth as RB1/1A with Breece Hall but there appears to be enough fantasy production to go around so far for the Jets’ offense this season, especially as receiving backs with Joe Flacco who loves to check down to his running backs.
fantasypros.com
Equanimeous St. Brown leads Bears with 39 receiving yards in Week 2
Equanimeous St. Brown caught a 30-yard pass from Justin Fields on the Bears' opening touchdown drive. He finished with two catches for 39 yards on four targets in the 27-10 loss. Fantasy Impact:. Through two games, St. Brown leads the Bears in receiving (which isn't saying much) with 57 yards...
fantasypros.com
Travis Etienne Jr. sees 12 touches in Week 2 win
Travis Etienne Jr. rushed for 20 yards on nine carries and caught 3-of-3 targets for 33 yards in Jacksonville’s 24-0 win against the Colts in Week 2. Etienne once again took a backseat to James Robinson in both touches and production. Fantasy managers who took Etienne expecting him to be the lead back in Jacksonville have been disappointed by James Robinson’s seemingly miraculous recovery from a torn Achilles. Etienne should have more opportunities as the season goes on but managers may want to find other options for the time being.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fantasypros.com
Mac Jones leads Patriots to win over Steelers
Mac Jones completed 21 of 35 passes for 252 yards, one touchdown, and one interception during the Patriots' Week 2 win over the Steelers. He was not sacked in the contest. This was a relatively mediocre performance from Jones, who will continue to rank in the mid-to-low QB2 tier going forward. Given his tendency to stay in the pocket and the Patriots' willingness to put the football in the hands of their running backs, Jones doesn't have much fantasy appeal in single-quarterback leagues.
fantasypros.com
Houston Texans D/ST allows 16 points in a Week 2 loss
The Texans D/ST have held Russell Wilson to 16 points and Matt Ryan to 20 points to kick off the season. The had Russell Wilson controlled for the majority of the game, and ended up only allowing one passing touchdown, 219 passing yards, and 149 rushing yards. The Texans take on the Bears in Chicago in Week 3, and their D/ST could be a streaming option in deeper leagues.
fantasypros.com
Week 2 Monday Night Showdown DFS Primer (Vikings at Eagles) PREMIUM
The second game of the Monday Night Football doubleheader is projected to be the more competitive contest. The Vikings and Eagles enter Week 2 on the heels of wins and impressive offensive showings. Further, there’s top-shelf offensive talent on this showdown slate, creating difficult choices. This piece will help you hone in on core selections and present suggestions for roster construction.
fantasypros.com
Matt Ryan throws three interceptions in loss to Jaguars Sunday
Matt Ryan completed 16 out of his 30 pass attempts for 195 yards versus the Jaguars. He threw three interceptions to pair with a passer rating of 34.0 en rout to the Colts' 24-0 loss to the Jaguars. Fantasy Impact:. Ryan looked all the part of an aging quarterback on...
fantasypros.com
Lamar Jackson erupts for four TDs In Week 2
Lamar Jackson completed 21 of his 29 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-38 loss to the Dolphins in Week 2. Jackson added nine rushes for 119 yards and a touchdown in the contest. Fantasy Impact:. Jackson's 79-yard touchdown run in the second half was the longest...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Mike Evans, Justin Herbert, George Kittle, Julio Jones (2022)
Injuries are an unfortunate part of the NFL and fantasy football. Still, it’s important to be in the know regarding the latest in injury updates, and our news desk has you covered. Let’s take a look at the latest injury news and notes around the NFL. Get the...
fantasypros.com
Who Should I Start: Cordarrelle Patterson, Matthew Stafford, David Montgomery (2022 Fantasy Football)
Start or sit decisions can be excruciating. While it feels great to make the right call and cruise to fantasy glory, it hurts just as much when you have someone erupt while on your bench. You can use our Who Should I Start? tool to gauge advice from fantasy football experts as you make your lineup decisions. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis.
Fine line between longevity, Brady and a Sayers-like career
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — There’s a fine line between a Tom Brady and a Gale Sayers. Whether a player is a seven-time Super Bowl champion who plays well into his 40s like Brady or all-time great running back knocked out of football during his prime like Sayers there’s an element of luck to longevity in the NFL. It’s inescapable, regardless of the era. For all the evolving technology, increased awareness of the value of year-round fitness regimens and rule changes designed to make the game safer, players concede good fortune is a common denominator to staying on the field.
Comments / 0