Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers This Week

See the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the upcoming week

We've got another action-packed week of Virginia Cavaliers sports on deck. Eight Virginia sports teams will be in action for a total of 13 UVA sporting events this week.

Both the Virginia men's and women's tennis teams open up the fall portions of their schedules this weekend. UVA women's tennis hosts the Wahoowa Invitational from Friday through Sunday at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar's Head Resort. Virginia, Old Dominion, West Virginia, NC State, Illinois, Auburn, LSU, and Princeton will be represented with players competing individually in both singles and doubles play. The UVA men's tennis team will play at the Southern Intercollegiate tournament taking place in Athens, Georgia from Friday through Sunday. Similar to the Wahoowa Invitational, a few Cavaliers will be competing individually against players from Georgia, Texas, and USC.

UVA cross country opens its season with the Virginia Invitational at Panorama Farms in Earlysville on Friday. The men's 6k will begin at 9:30am and the women's 5k will follow at 10:15am. 15 Cavaliers will compete in the men's 6k and 11 UVA runners will participate in the women's 5k. Virginia will compete against runners from Duke, Pittsburgh, Miami, and Norfolk State.

UVA volleyball plays the final three matches of non-conference play this weekend at Memorial Gymnasium. The Cavaliers will host East Carolina and Mercer on Friday and Maryland on Saturday.

Now ranked No. 9 in the country, the Virginia field hockey team plays a pair of ranked opponents this weekend. UVA will be on the road on Friday at No. 21 Boston College before returning home to take on No. 13 Saint Joseph's on Sunday in Charlottesville.

Riding a two-match winning streak, the Virginia men's soccer team is set to host Notre Dame in a Friday night ACC clash at Klockner Stadium. UVA will remain at home to host American on Tuesday night.

George Gelnovatch comments on Virginia's depth of scorers (; 0:30)

Looking to bounce back from the loss at Illinois, Virginia football hosts Old Dominion on Saturday at 2pm at Scott Stadium.

The Virginia women's soccer team, which slipped to No. 7 in the rankings after playing VCU to a 0-0 draw on Sunday, heads to Chapel Hill for a showdown with No. 2 North Carolina on Saturday night.

Fresh off of a third-place finish at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate tournament in Minnesota, the UVA women's golf team will play in the Mercedes Benz Intercollegiate at the Cherokee Country Club in Knoxville, Tennessee on Monday and Tuesday.

Read on for details about where and when each UVA sporting event is being played and how to watch the Hoos online.

Friday, September 16th

All day: Women's Tennis - Wahoowa Invitational, Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar's Head Resort (Charlottesville, VA)

All day: Men's Tennis at Southern Intercollegiate Championships, Magill Tennis Complex (Athens, GA)

9:30am: Cross Country - Virginia Invitational, Panorama Farms (Earlysville, VA)

12:30pm: Volleyball vs. East Carolina, Memorial Gymnasium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

4pm: Field Hockey at Boston College, Boston College Field Hockey Complex (Newton, MA), ACC Network Extra

7pm: Men's Soccer vs. Notre Dame, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

7:30pm: Volleyball vs. Mercer, Memorial Gymnasium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

Saturday, September 17th

All day: Women's Tennis - Wahoowa Invitational, Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar's Head Resort (Charlottesville, VA)

All day: Men's Tennis at Southern Intercollegiate Championships, Magill Tennis Complex (Athens, GA)

2pm: Football vs. Old Dominion, Scott Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network

3pm: Volleyball vs. Maryland, Memorial Gymnasium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

6pm: Women's Soccer at North Carolina (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

Sunday, September 18th

All day: Women's Tennis - Wahoowa Invitational, Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar's Head Resort (Charlottesville, VA)

All day: Men's Tennis at Southern Intercollegiate Championships, Magill Tennis Complex (Athens, GA)

2pm: Field Hockey vs. Saint Joseph's, UVA Turf Field (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network

Monday, September 19th

TBA: Women's Golf - Mercedes Benz Intercollegiate, Cherokee Country Club (Knoxville, TN)

Tuesday, September 20th

TBA: Women's Golf - Mercedes Benz Intercollegiate, Cherokee Country Club (Knoxville, TN)

7pm: Men's Soccer vs. American, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

Exhibitions vs. Maryland and ECU Highlight UVA Baseball Fall Schedule

Updating the UVA Basketball Scholarship Chart After Gertrude's Commitment

Virginia Football Week 3 Injury Report

Ben James Goes Bogey-Free, UVA Men's Golf Wins Streamsong Invitational

Four-Star Elijah Gertrude Commits to Virginia Basketball

Virginia Women's Basketball 2022-2023 Schedule Announced

WATCH: OC Des Kitchings Addresses UVA's Offensive Struggles Ahead of ODU