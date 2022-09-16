A two-mile section of Interstate 84 near Interstate 205 will close between Friday, Sept. 23, and Monday, Sept. 26.Drivers that use Interstate 84 in Portland should plan an alternate route ahead of a closure of both directions of the highway near the Interstate 205 interchange this entire weekend. The closure of the two-mile stretch of I-84 east and west will be from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 until 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26. I-84 west will close at Exit 9. Drivers can use I-205 south as an alternate route. To get back onto I-84 west past the highway's closure from...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO