Portland, OR

montavilla.net

MAX Blue Line Revitalize at 102nd

TriMet repair crews will close the MAX Blue Line this weekend between Gateway Transit Center and East 122nd Avenue. Shuttle bus service will transport MAX riders around the closure as workers revitalize tracks between the two stations and a rail crossing at East 102nd Avenue and Burnside Street. Construction will begin on September 23rd and be complete on the 26th. However, the Blue Line disruption and shuttle service will only occur during the weekend on the 24th and 25th.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Fire burns I-205 median near Mill Plain Blvd. in Vancouver

Firefighters worked Tuesday afternoon to put out a grass fire burning in the center median of Interstate 205 near the Mill Plain Boulevard overpass. Washington State Dept. of Transportation reported the fire at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, saying the left southbound lane was blocked by emergency vehicles. Drivers were asked...
VANCOUVER, WA
Lake Oswego Review

Part of I-84 east and west to close this weekend

A two-mile section of Interstate 84 near Interstate 205 will close between Friday, Sept. 23, and Monday, Sept. 26.Drivers that use Interstate 84 in Portland should plan an alternate route ahead of a closure of both directions of the highway near the Interstate 205 interchange this entire weekend. The closure of the two-mile stretch of I-84 east and west will be from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 until 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26. I-84 west will close at Exit 9. Drivers can use I-205 south as an alternate route. To get back onto I-84 west past the highway's closure from...
PORTLAND, OR
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Traffic
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Oregon Traffic
Portland, OR
Government
kptv.com

City plans to remove Laurelhurst Park homeless encampment

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A homeless encampment at Laurelhurst Park is set to be removed after the Portland City Attorney’s Office received a letter from a lawyer. The 20+ page legal document says it’s representing neighbors and that the trees above the encampment in the park aren’t safe. Specifically, on Southeast Oak Street and goes into detail about more than a dozen trees, saying an arborist report shows branches and limbs could fall off and severely hurt someone.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland Fire & Rescue receives $2M grant amid staffing shortage

PORTLAND, Oregon — Portland Fire & Rescue announced Wednesday that they received a $2.1 million Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The money will go entirely to Fire Station 23 near Southeast 13th and Powell Boulevard. The station closed...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

8 people hurt in rollover crash in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Eight people were hospitalized Tuesday night after a rollover crash in Vancouver. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Mill Plain Boulevard and 104th Avenue at about 8 p.m. The crash caused one of the vehicles to rollover, according to Vancouver Fire. Vancouver Fire said...
VANCOUVER, WA
iheart.com

Vancouver Plans Safety Improvements For Fourth Plain Boulevard

This September and October, the City of Vancouver is seeking community feedback on proposed design options to improve travel safety and comfort on Fourth Plain Boulevard (from F Street to Andresen) and Fort Vancouver Way (from Fourth Plain to Mill Plain) whether you drive, walk, bus, bike or use a mobility device. Once a design is finalized, repaving and construction to implement safety improvements will take place in 2023 and 2024.
VANCOUVER, WA
WWEEK

Are There Any Plans to Fix the Intersection of Doom?

Are there any plans to fix the Intersection of Doom at Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway and Scholls Ferry and Oleson roads? It’s the intersection of about six different roads. The only thing good about it is Sesame Donuts. Hello, how about a roundabout? —Almost Died Getting a Maple Bar.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Neighbors expressing concern after multiple deaths at Northgate Park

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating two deadly shootings that happened at Northgate Park in the Portsmouth neighborhood just weeks apart. On Sunday, Aug. 14, police were called to the park in North Portland just after 10 p.m., where they found 26-year-old Adrian Perdomo shot to death. No suspect information has been released at this time. PPB says the investigation is ongoing.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

