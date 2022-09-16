Read full article on original website
montavilla.net
MAX Blue Line Revitalize at 102nd
TriMet repair crews will close the MAX Blue Line this weekend between Gateway Transit Center and East 122nd Avenue. Shuttle bus service will transport MAX riders around the closure as workers revitalize tracks between the two stations and a rail crossing at East 102nd Avenue and Burnside Street. Construction will begin on September 23rd and be complete on the 26th. However, the Blue Line disruption and shuttle service will only occur during the weekend on the 24th and 25th.
KATU.com
Fire burns I-205 median near Mill Plain Blvd. in Vancouver
Firefighters worked Tuesday afternoon to put out a grass fire burning in the center median of Interstate 205 near the Mill Plain Boulevard overpass. Washington State Dept. of Transportation reported the fire at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, saying the left southbound lane was blocked by emergency vehicles. Drivers were asked...
Part of I-84 east and west to close this weekend
A two-mile section of Interstate 84 near Interstate 205 will close between Friday, Sept. 23, and Monday, Sept. 26.Drivers that use Interstate 84 in Portland should plan an alternate route ahead of a closure of both directions of the highway near the Interstate 205 interchange this entire weekend. The closure of the two-mile stretch of I-84 east and west will be from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 until 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26. I-84 west will close at Exit 9. Drivers can use I-205 south as an alternate route. To get back onto I-84 west past the highway's closure from...
Concerned about a Portland homeless camp? Here’s who to contact
Portland has a way for residents to report illegal camping or related garbage within the city. It’s called the One Point of Contact Campsite Reporting System.
kptv.com
City plans to remove Laurelhurst Park homeless encampment
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A homeless encampment at Laurelhurst Park is set to be removed after the Portland City Attorney’s Office received a letter from a lawyer. The 20+ page legal document says it’s representing neighbors and that the trees above the encampment in the park aren’t safe. Specifically, on Southeast Oak Street and goes into detail about more than a dozen trees, saying an arborist report shows branches and limbs could fall off and severely hurt someone.
Portland Fire & Rescue receives $2M grant amid staffing shortage
PORTLAND, Oregon — Portland Fire & Rescue announced Wednesday that they received a $2.1 million Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The money will go entirely to Fire Station 23 near Southeast 13th and Powell Boulevard. The station closed...
kptv.com
8 people hurt in rollover crash in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Eight people were hospitalized Tuesday night after a rollover crash in Vancouver. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Mill Plain Boulevard and 104th Avenue at about 8 p.m. The crash caused one of the vehicles to rollover, according to Vancouver Fire. Vancouver Fire said...
Neighbors living near Laurelhurst Park turn to attorney for help clearing homeless camp
PORTLAND, Ore. — Mike Carulli has lived across the street from Laurelhurst Park for most of his life. He will be the first to say the area isn't as pleasant as it used to be, and he says the homeless camp along Southeast Oak Street is to blame. "Personally,...
‘They’re not moving:’ RV camps grow in NE Portland
Neighbor Dolores Livesay told KOIN 6 News one encampment is near where a school bus picks up and drops off students.
Milo Mclver State Park partially reopens just two weeks after wildfire
ESTACADA, Ore. — Milo Mclver State Park has reopened less than two weeks after a wildfire ripped through it. People could not even get within a mile of the park during the wildfire because the roads were closed off. The park reopened to visitors earlier this week. Sarah Poet...
Explore Portland by trail, tram, trolley and train on the 4T Trail
PORTLAND, Ore. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, Jon Goodwin and Sunrise producer Kassy Taylor hit Portland's "4T Trail" — short for Trail, Tram, Trolley and Train. If you live in Portland and want a different way to see the city, consider the 4T Trail!. The...
iheart.com
Vancouver Plans Safety Improvements For Fourth Plain Boulevard
This September and October, the City of Vancouver is seeking community feedback on proposed design options to improve travel safety and comfort on Fourth Plain Boulevard (from F Street to Andresen) and Fort Vancouver Way (from Fourth Plain to Mill Plain) whether you drive, walk, bus, bike or use a mobility device. Once a design is finalized, repaving and construction to implement safety improvements will take place in 2023 and 2024.
Monday in Portland: PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over removal of traffic circle and more
(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Sept. 19 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over changes to Tillamook Street, 7th Avenue intersection.
WWEEK
Are There Any Plans to Fix the Intersection of Doom?
Are there any plans to fix the Intersection of Doom at Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway and Scholls Ferry and Oleson roads? It’s the intersection of about six different roads. The only thing good about it is Sesame Donuts. Hello, how about a roundabout? —Almost Died Getting a Maple Bar.
q13fox.com
AG: Clark County repair shop manager fined for removing emissions controls from diesel trucks
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. - The manager of a Clark County repair shop must pay $10,000 and serve 240 hours of community service for illegally removing emissions controls from diesel trucks, the Attorney General’s Office announced Wednesday. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said the manager of RPM Northwest in Ridgefield, Nicholas...
‘A number of loopholes’: Tenants face steep rent hikes in affordable units
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Amid steep rent hikes hitting tenants in a North Portland affordable housing apartment building, increasing rent by nearly 50% in some cases, KOIN 6 News found out hundreds of other affordable housing units are also susceptible to these increases. Portland Housing Bureau officials confirmed there are 49 buildings participating in the […]
WWEEK
The City Weighs Turning a Street Occupied by Tents and Car Campers Into a Pickleball Court or Off-Leash Dog Park, Among Other Ideas
For more than two years, a two-block strip abutting Laurelhurst Park in Southeast Portland has been occupied by dozens of homeless people in tents and cars. For at least two years, neighbors have lobbied—sometimes successfully—for the city to intervene and sweep the campers. Within days and sometimes even...
kptv.com
Neighbors expressing concern after multiple deaths at Northgate Park
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating two deadly shootings that happened at Northgate Park in the Portsmouth neighborhood just weeks apart. On Sunday, Aug. 14, police were called to the park in North Portland just after 10 p.m., where they found 26-year-old Adrian Perdomo shot to death. No suspect information has been released at this time. PPB says the investigation is ongoing.
Council-hopeful Rene Gonzalez fined $77K for violating rules of Portland's small donor program
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland city council candidate Rene Gonzalez is facing $77,140 in fines and penalties for accepting and not reporting a significant discount on campaign office space in downtown Portland. Gonzalez is running against incumbent commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty in the upcoming November election. Portland's small donor elections...
Washougal affordable housing tenants face 40% rent increase
In Washington, where there is no rent control, some tenants at a low-income apartment complex in Washougal are panicked after getting a notice their rent is going up 40%.
KGW
