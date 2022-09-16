Read full article on original website
We finally know when Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launches
The standalone sequel to Warzone will arrive during Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1.
dotesports.com
Here are all of the multiplayer maps in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
Infinity Ward’s sequel to the 2019 reboot of the Modern Warfare franchise is due to be released on Oct. 28. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is on its way, and some sacred maps will be returning, with a selection of new maps for players to quickscope and trickshot on.
Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Weapons: Full List
Now that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta has finally arrived, it is perhaps no surprise that many are wondering how the game's new weapon arsenal is shaping up. Outside of the Riot Shield, all of the included weapons are said to able to be modified in the game's all-new Gunsmith. Here is the full list of weapons that will be available in the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta.
Warzone 2.0 Adds Water Combat
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will be offering players more environments for combat, including water areas. Plenty of news and information on Call of Duty's upcoming Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 were revealed during yesterday's Call of Duty: Next presentation. For Battle Royale fans, the biggest details were those highlighting the changes heading to the next iteration of Warzone. Along with brand new map 'Al Mazrah' and a reimagined gulag, Warzone 2.0 will be making some big changes to the way players navigate the battlefield.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Modern Warfare 2 Gunsmith Revealed
Hours away from the franchise's upcoming showcase event, Call of Duty: Next, Activision officially unveiled the revamped Gunsmith debuting in Modern Warfare II. Aside from simply confirming that the series will be returning to a five-attachment max system, it appears the new offering will present an all-new system for players to learn. From Platforms and Receivers, to Weapon Vaults and more, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Gunsmith.
We Finally Got Our First Look At GTA 6's Main Character
Rockstar Games made news, albeit against its own will, early in the morning of September 18, 2022. A three gigabyte file, packed with in-game footage of the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6," dropped on a GTA forum. In the precious few hours since, the 90 videos present in the file have disseminated with a speed heretofore unknown by the studio behind the "GTA" series. The videos are now, essentially, everywhere. They can be found in their entirety on YouTube, although the larger compilations — which total somewhere around 50 minutes worth of gameplay — are already being struck down. And we don't even have to guess at the authenticity of the leak because it's been officially confirmed by Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company (as noted by The Verge).
The Massive GTA 6 Leak Has Fans Losing Their Minds
To say that fans have been waiting a long time for "Grand Theft Auto 6" would be an understatement. Although "GTA 5" continues to rake in sales and "GTA Online" has been a smash success thanks to numerous content updates, longtime fans of Rockstar Games' beloved crime series have been keeping their eyes out for something new for years now. Every couple of months, it seems like "GTA" fans have been reaching for any signs of a new game, coming up with different theories about what the new game could entail. Now, thanks to a massive leak of footage from the nest game in the series, it's clear that "Grand Theft Auto 6" is closer than ever before.
The Verge
GTA 6 gameplay leaks online in 90 videos
The massive leak lines up with some earlier reporting on GTA VI, showing a female playable character in some clips. Bloomberg reported earlier this year that GTA VI would include a female protagonist influenced by Bonnie and Clyde. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier says he has verified the leak is real through sources at Rockstar Games.
Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat
There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic
The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
The Newest 'Call of Duty' Game Gets a Price Hike
A remastered and upgraded version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is already set as the next game in the famed first-person shooter franchise. While this game will be the last we'll see from Activision Blizzard for the next two years, it's expected to bring an exciting experience as the sequel to the 2019 Modern Warfare.
techeblog.com
GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
dotesports.com
Best settings for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2022) beta
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has a wide variety of players looking to enjoy a deathmatch or domination, but each player is different. Some players are looking to hit the top of the leaderboard each and every match, with others just using the game to wind down after a long day.
Overwatch 2 Devs Explain Hero System, Debunk Rumors
There have been rumors floating around recently that Overwatch players wouldn't be able to play ranked until they've unlocked all of the playable characters. However, it turns out that Activision Blizzard are instead locking newly released heroes from competitive play until two weeks after their release. These rumors started up...
Are There Loadouts in Warzone 2.0?
Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 was officially revealed during the Call of Duty: Next event Thursday and with that reveal also came unique variations on the Warzone experience, such as the surprising removal of weapon loadouts. On Thursday, fans of the popular Call of Duty franchise were given a first...
Call of Duty Adds Change in Perspective with Third Person
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is scheduled to release on Oct. 28, 2022, but fans won't have to wait that long to get their first glimpse of the game with the beta coming this weekend. Call of Duty has made many shocking announcements in the past few weeks. Including...
Elden Ring weapons stats and types explained
You'll find all sorts of Elden Ring weapons as you play. Everything from daggers to swords, hammers and more. They all have specific strengths and weaknesses, as well as quirks and unique styles to experiment with and master. Understanding how they all function, while trying to pick something that works for you is vital to getting the best out of the game's combat. While each of the Elden Ring classes comes with a starting weapon or two, you might want to find a few new options from the best Elden Ring early game weapons sooner rather than later. You'll need...
notebookcheck.net
Alleged GTA 6 gameplay footage confirms female protagonist, in-game locations and Vice City throwback
It has been a while since Rockstar officially confirmed that GTA 6 was in development. The company has put out zero teasers of the game since, indicating that it is quite a while away from release. Some estimates suggest that it could not see the light of day until 2024. Now, some GTA 6 gameplay has supposedly been leaked on YouTube and Twitter.
Codename Red, The Developer Of Assassin’s Creed: The Name Of The Game, Has Finally Announced That The Franchise Will Be Brought To Japan
The developer has confirmed the long-awaited Assassin’s Creed game that would take place in feudal Japan during the most recent Ubisoft Forward event. Still, there is a possibility that it could be too similar to Ghost of Tsushima. The Assassin’s Creed franchise will be brought to one of the locations that fans have asked for the most in the upcoming game, Assassin’s Creed Codename Red; as a result, fans are pretty interested to find out what this new setting will include. On the other hand, there is some concern with the overall presentation of this game.
ComicBook
Xbox Boss Responds to PlayStation's Call of Duty Exclusivity Concerns
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has responded to PlayStation's extremely vocal concerns about what could happen if Call of Duty became exclusive to the Microsoft-owned platform. In case you have somehow missed it, Microsoft announced it will be acquiring Activision for nearly $70 billion, meaning it would take on franchises like Call of Duty as first-party titles. It's the biggest deal in the history of gaming, which has resulted in tons of scrutiny from other platform holders, players, and regulators. As the deal makes its way through the regulators, a number of concerns have been raised, namely surrounding the future of Call of Duty.
