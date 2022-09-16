Read full article on original website
KTUL
Largest pet adoption event in Oklahoma took place on Riverwalk Saturday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Woofstock 2022 is considered the largest pet adoption event in Oklahoma and it took place on Tulsa's Riverwalk Saturday. The event was the 16th annual Woofstock. It hosted 36 rescue groups and non-profits, who brought around 150 dogs needing to be adopted. There are a...
Cross Country Chase brings vintage motorcycles to Green Country
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Vintage motorcycles are heading through Green Country as part of a special cross country chase. The Route 66 Cross Country Chase is a celebration of Route 66 designed for motorcycles made between 1930 and 1960. As they passed through Claremore, FOX23 spoke with some of the...
KTUL
Tulsa unveils first brand-new fire station in 15 years
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa opened its first brand-new fire station since 2006 on Saturday. Tulsa Fire Chief Michael Baker was thrilled by the large turnout for the 8:45 a.m. ceremony. “What a great day,” he exclaimed. “There’s never been this many people in a parking...
sapulpatimes.com
Day of Caring: Tulsa Area United Way volunteers gather to make a difference in the community
On a bright but cool Friday morning, the local Salvation Army was abuzz with activity—usually an odd sight after school is back in session, and though there were children around, most of the folks milling about on the grounds were adults wearing yellow hard hats, bright green vests and driving orange trucks.
ocolly.com
Pistols Cooking: OSU alumnus brings massive OSU-themed grill to campus
Dave Hembree’s employees got to the end of their to-do list, so they started on their bucket list. When COVID slowed business at Sawyer Manufacturing and Fabrication in 2020, about 50 employees were relegated to tasks such as painting fences and repairing the building. Anything to avoid layoffs. “We...
News On 6
Oklahoma's Largest Pet Adoption Event Held At Jenks Riverwalk
Hundreds of dog owners and their pups had an awesome time Saturday at Woofstock 2022. This is Oklahoma's largest pet adoption event, taking place for four hours at the Riverwalk in Jenks. Woofstock had 40 pet-related vendors and almost 30 animal rescue groups and animal shelters. Griffin Media is one...
Broken Arrow’s Aspen Landing part of OU academic study
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma’s Urban Design Studio will perform an academic study of the Aspen Landing trails, bike paths, and the Arkansas River corridor following a decision by the Broken Arrow City Council on Sept. 6, the city of Broken Arrow announced. The City’s...
KTUL
Greenwood Gallery closes its doors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Greenwood Gallery closed its doors Saturday, but owner Queen Alexander tells us it's not the end. She said it's the beginning of a new journey as she plans to take the story and art of Greenwood on the road. Alexander plans to take the...
Three Oklahoma high school students killed in vehicle crash
Three northeastern Oklahoma high school students were killed when the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree Thursday, police said.
KTUL
Creek Elementary principal honored with $2,500 Tulsa STEM Alliance Grant
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Andrea Sagely, Creek Elementary principal, was honored at the Tulsa Flight Night Gala. She was awarded a $2,500 grant from the Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance to advance STEM education at her school. Sagely was one of four recipients recognized at the event that took place...
Tulsa’s Newest Fire Station Holds Opening Ceremony
Tulsa's newest fire station held an opening ceremony Saturday. Station 33 is located near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue. Mayor G.T. Bynum, Chief Michael Baker, and a few city councilors were all there to help with a special hose uncoupling ceremony. Construction on the station started back...
Green Country service goat in the running for America’s Favorite Pet
TULSA, Okla. — Voting is open for the world’s largest pet competition and one of the contenders is in Green Country. Tinkerbell the Pygmy goat is a service animal and is currently in second place in America’s Favorite Pet Animal Kingdom competition. First place will win $10,000...
KTUL
Volunteers, Chamber of Commerce come together to beautify Greenwood
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Greenwood of today makes up only a small footprint of what it once was. That's why some in the area feel it's important for what remains to look it's very best. Friday morning the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce and several volunteers put a new...
KTUL
Tulsa County District 2 Commissioner oversees Oakhurst Cleanup
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Commissioner for District 2, Karen Keith, is overseeing the Oakhurst Community Cleanup from Friday, September 16 through Saturday, September 17. Keith and new new Chief Deputy, James Rea, along with Tulsa County employees, Health Department staff, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, BNSF staff, Creek...
Go Fund Me created to support family of Oklahoma toddler found dead
OKEMAH, Okla. — The family of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead hours after disappearing from his home, has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral minimal funeral costs. Ares Muse was discovered deceased about a 1/2 mile south of the family residence in a densely wooded and brush covered area. “We lost our beloved grandson. I am...
Tulsa Hosts Community Baby Shower
TULSA, Okla. — More than 150 pregnant parents and families with babies will attend a free community baby shower this Saturday. Those in attendance will have an opportunity to visit with dozens of local venders, ranging from community resources to healthcare providers. Guests will also enjoy safe sleep classes, refreshments, prizes and giveaways.
news9.com
Community Baby Shower Offering Free Help To Pregnant Women In Tulsa
A community baby shower is happening Saturday in Tulsa. The event is taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Booker T. Washington High School. The goal of this event is to offer free help to pregnant women in need. One of the founders of the event said that...
KTUL
Walk helping children find their voices hosted at Hunter Park
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Walk for Apraxia event was held today, September 18 at hunter Park. This event benefits children with apraxia of speech and was free to register. This is the 15th anniversary of the walk and is a celebration of the kids who work hard...
News On 6
Fire At Tulsa Playground Causes More Than $100,000 In Damages
Tulsa city crews are picking up the pieces of damaged playground equipment at a popular park. Part of the jungle gym caught fire, causing more than $100,000 in damage. The park is near Charles Page and 41st West Avenue. The city said this playground was the result of precious taxpayer...
Homicide of Tulsa woman highlights domestic violence in Tulsa County
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are looking for Juan Blanco, who was charged with a second degree murder in the death of his girlfriend Jackie Littrell. Littrell’s death was ruled a homicide in July. An affidavit said Littrell went to the hospital June 3, saying that her boyfriend punched her in the stomach. At the time, the affidavit did not name her boyfriend.
