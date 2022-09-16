ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 1

Related
KTUL

Largest pet adoption event in Oklahoma took place on Riverwalk Saturday

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Woofstock 2022 is considered the largest pet adoption event in Oklahoma and it took place on Tulsa's Riverwalk Saturday. The event was the 16th annual Woofstock. It hosted 36 rescue groups and non-profits, who brought around 150 dogs needing to be adopted. There are a...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa unveils first brand-new fire station in 15 years

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa opened its first brand-new fire station since 2006 on Saturday. Tulsa Fire Chief Michael Baker was thrilled by the large turnout for the 8:45 a.m. ceremony. “What a great day,” he exclaimed. “There’s never been this many people in a parking...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Lifestyle
City
Chattanooga, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Tulsa, OK
Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Tulsa, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Food & Drinks
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
ocolly.com

Pistols Cooking: OSU alumnus brings massive OSU-themed grill to campus

Dave Hembree’s employees got to the end of their to-do list, so they started on their bucket list. When COVID slowed business at Sawyer Manufacturing and Fabrication in 2020, about 50 employees were relegated to tasks such as painting fences and repairing the building. Anything to avoid layoffs. “We...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma's Largest Pet Adoption Event Held At Jenks Riverwalk

Hundreds of dog owners and their pups had an awesome time Saturday at Woofstock 2022. This is Oklahoma's largest pet adoption event, taking place for four hours at the Riverwalk in Jenks. Woofstock had 40 pet-related vendors and almost 30 animal rescue groups and animal shelters. Griffin Media is one...
JENKS, OK
KTUL

Greenwood Gallery closes its doors

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Greenwood Gallery closed its doors Saturday, but owner Queen Alexander tells us it's not the end. She said it's the beginning of a new journey as she plans to take the story and art of Greenwood on the road. Alexander plans to take the...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Banks#Darden Restaurants#Refrigerated#Food Drink#Charity#Feeding America#Golden Harvest Food Bank#Kansas Food Bank#Ohio Food Bank
KTUL

Creek Elementary principal honored with $2,500 Tulsa STEM Alliance Grant

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Andrea Sagely, Creek Elementary principal, was honored at the Tulsa Flight Night Gala. She was awarded a $2,500 grant from the Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance to advance STEM education at her school. Sagely was one of four recipients recognized at the event that took place...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa’s Newest Fire Station Holds Opening Ceremony

Tulsa's newest fire station held an opening ceremony Saturday. Station 33 is located near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue. Mayor G.T. Bynum, Chief Michael Baker, and a few city councilors were all there to help with a special hose uncoupling ceremony. Construction on the station started back...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
KTUL

Volunteers, Chamber of Commerce come together to beautify Greenwood

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Greenwood of today makes up only a small footprint of what it once was. That's why some in the area feel it's important for what remains to look it's very best. Friday morning the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce and several volunteers put a new...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa County District 2 Commissioner oversees Oakhurst Cleanup

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Commissioner for District 2, Karen Keith, is overseeing the Oakhurst Community Cleanup from Friday, September 16 through Saturday, September 17. Keith and new new Chief Deputy, James Rea, along with Tulsa County employees, Health Department staff, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, BNSF staff, Creek...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Hosts Community Baby Shower

TULSA, Okla. — More than 150 pregnant parents and families with babies will attend a free community baby shower this Saturday. Those in attendance will have an opportunity to visit with dozens of local venders, ranging from community resources to healthcare providers. Guests will also enjoy safe sleep classes, refreshments, prizes and giveaways.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Walk helping children find their voices hosted at Hunter Park

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Walk for Apraxia event was held today, September 18 at hunter Park. This event benefits children with apraxia of speech and was free to register. This is the 15th anniversary of the walk and is a celebration of the kids who work hard...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Fire At Tulsa Playground Causes More Than $100,000 In Damages

Tulsa city crews are picking up the pieces of damaged playground equipment at a popular park. Part of the jungle gym caught fire, causing more than $100,000 in damage. The park is near Charles Page and 41st West Avenue. The city said this playground was the result of precious taxpayer...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy