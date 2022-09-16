ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Brandon Bolden (hamstring) officially inactive for Raiders in Week 2

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden will not play Sunday in the team's Week 2 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Bolden was originally listed doubtful to play, so this comes as no surprise. Look for more backfield work for Ameer Abdullah and Zamir White. In Week 1, Bolden had...
South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer Fuming After Students Rush the End Zone Mid-Game

South Carolina (1-1) already knew it would have its hands full against No. 1 Georgia (2-0) Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. To win, they would need the Gamecock faithful to be loud and rowdy in the stands. What they didn’t expect, however, was for the student section to try and hurt their chances at pulling off the upset. Or maybe they did? In between the first and second quarter, the school decided to put a generous amount of the student body on the field.
COLUMBIA, SC
Giants' Kadarius Toney (hamstring) expected to play in Week 2

New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is expected to play in the team's Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers. Even with the good news about the former first-round pick's health heading into Sunday's game, Toney still appears to be firmly entrenched in the Giants' doghouse. While he has been electric when healthy and on the field, Toney has dealt with a wild number of injuries since entering the league and has appeared to upset both of the coaching staffs he has played under in the past two seasons.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Joel Klatt Provides Update on Gus Johnson After He Exited Nebraska-Oklahoma Mid-Game

College football fans watching the Oklahoma-Nebraska game had to go the second half without Fox broadcaster Gus Johnson. He was working with analyst Joel Klatt on the broadcast from Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday. Well, Johnson had to bail out after not feeling well after the first half. This left Klatt to call the second-half play on the field. Oklahoma would hold a big halftime lead and go on to beat the Cornhuskers 49-14. Klatt would come along a few hours after the game ended and provided everyone with an update on Johnson’s condition.
LINCOLN, NE
