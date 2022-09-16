Read full article on original website
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid TermsWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Governor Abbott Sent Migrants to the home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.Terry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenElkridge, MD
5 NFL rookies who showed out during Week 2, including Garrett Wilson and Aidan Hutchinson
Some of the top NFL rookies stood out during Week 2 of the schedule with multiple first-round picks proving that
NFL・
numberfire.com
Brandon Bolden (hamstring) officially inactive for Raiders in Week 2
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden will not play Sunday in the team's Week 2 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Bolden was originally listed doubtful to play, so this comes as no surprise. Look for more backfield work for Ameer Abdullah and Zamir White. In Week 1, Bolden had...
NFL・
Expect Lincoln Riley to recruit Baltimore and Washington, D.C. when USC joins Big Ten
On The Riley Files, Oklahoma insider Kegan Reneau explained why the Baltimore-Washington D.C. (Beltway) corridor, often referred to as the DMV area, figures to be a significant recruiting focus for Lincoln Riley in the Big Ten. “He (Riley) has always created pipelines where they’re not for him,” Reneau said. “I...
Troy Aikman Speaks Out About ‘Embarrassment’ of UCLA Playing in Empty Rose Bowl
Count Troy Aikman as one very upset UCLA alum. On the football field, he may be best known as the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, but he also was a record-setting player for the Bruins. So if you’re Troy Aikman, seeing only a smattering of fans at the Rose Bowl,...
Nebraska Fans Sends Loud & Clear Message to Urban Meyer on ‘Big Noon Kickoff’
Nebraska fans know exactly who they want to replace Scott Frost as the head football… The post Nebraska Fans Sends Loud & Clear Message to Urban Meyer on ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ appeared first on Outsider.
Lions' D'Andre Swift active, Jonah Jackson, Amani Oruwariye out vs. Commanders
He won't have many of his usual linemen to run behind, but D'Andre Swift will play for the Detroit Lions on Sunday vs. the Washington Commanders. Swift is active after missing most of practice this week with a sprained ankle he suffered in the first half of last week's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer Fuming After Students Rush the End Zone Mid-Game
South Carolina (1-1) already knew it would have its hands full against No. 1 Georgia (2-0) Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. To win, they would need the Gamecock faithful to be loud and rowdy in the stands. What they didn’t expect, however, was for the student section to try and hurt their chances at pulling off the upset. Or maybe they did? In between the first and second quarter, the school decided to put a generous amount of the student body on the field.
Ja’Marr Chase doubts Trevon Diggs’ ability ahead of matchup vs. Cowboys
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs could be headed towards one of the more exciting matchups of the weekend. Chase’s recent comments have added even more fuel to the fire. Earlier in the week, Chase spoke with reporters. During the conversation, the...
Titans sign former first-rounder to practice squad as Harold Landry insurance
The Tennessee Titans’ defense lost a major piece when Harold Landry tore his ACL before the start of the season. In his absence, this unit has looked drastically different. The Titans’ defense, specifically against the run, is typically one of the best in the NFL. Last season, they allowed just 82 rushing yards per game. This was the lowest mark in the NFL.
numberfire.com
Giants' Kadarius Toney (hamstring) expected to play in Week 2
New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is expected to play in the team's Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers. Even with the good news about the former first-round pick's health heading into Sunday's game, Toney still appears to be firmly entrenched in the Giants' doghouse. While he has been electric when healthy and on the field, Toney has dealt with a wild number of injuries since entering the league and has appeared to upset both of the coaching staffs he has played under in the past two seasons.
RB Myles Gaskin leads Dolphins' list of inactives vs. Ravens
The Miami Dolphins are set to play in their second regular season game under new head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re visiting the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. For the matchup, the Dolphins have listed six players as inactive, including running back Myles Gaskin. Joining Gaskin on the list...
Arizona State Fires Head Football Coach Herm Edwards After Eastern Michigan Loss
There are consequences when the Mid-American Conference team comes in and beats you at home. Arizona State has fired head coach Herm Edwards. The NCAA football coach has struggled to get the program on the right track. Following a 30-21 home loss to Eastern Michigan, the Sun Devils are ready to move on.
Game of the Week: Gonzaga vs. Spalding highlights
Our Game of the Week took us to Gonzaga College High School in the heart of D.C. The school took on Maryland's Archbishop Spalding High School.
Joel Klatt Provides Update on Gus Johnson After He Exited Nebraska-Oklahoma Mid-Game
College football fans watching the Oklahoma-Nebraska game had to go the second half without Fox broadcaster Gus Johnson. He was working with analyst Joel Klatt on the broadcast from Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday. Well, Johnson had to bail out after not feeling well after the first half. This left Klatt to call the second-half play on the field. Oklahoma would hold a big halftime lead and go on to beat the Cornhuskers 49-14. Klatt would come along a few hours after the game ended and provided everyone with an update on Johnson’s condition.
Outsider.com
