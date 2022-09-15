ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

okcfox.com

Survey finds Oklahoma has fourth-angriest drivers in U.S.

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new survey suggests Oklahoma has some of America’s angriest drivers. The research, conducted by Forbes Advisor, finds Oklahoma drivers are the fourth-most confrontational in the United States. It also concluded 85 percent of Americans experience road rage on a regular basis. But Oklahomans seem surprised 15 percent of people don’t.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

NAMI Oklahoma: Combat Quiet Quitting

If your Work/Life balance has been all out of whack then you may have started quiet quitting. If so that may mean your job is affecting your mental health. No need to worry, Lorna Palmer Executive Director for NAMI Oklahoma is here with advice and resources. For more information call...
OKLAHOMA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas grape vines shrivel up after herbicide exposure

HYE, Texas — Texas is the largest producer of cotton in the country, but a chemical used to keep the state number one is hurting grape growers who want to sell made-in-Texas wine. Dicamba is a weed-killer that cotton farmers use in the High Plains region near the panhandle.
HYE, TX
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas than you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
TEXAS STATE
B93

Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History

Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
okcfox.com

Oklahoma State Department of Health offering free self-tests to detect HIV

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health is implementing a program that provides free self-tests to detect HIV. The test kits use a cheek swab to detect HIV and can provide results in about 15 minutes. The test kits also include resources and information about preventing the spread of sexually transmitted infections.
OKLAHOMA STATE
MIX 92-5

Texas Slots! Yep, These Are The 2 Legal Casinos In The Lone Star State!

Las Vegas isn't the only place that has Casinos! Yes, they have the most, but did you know that the STATE of Texas actually has 2 LEGAL CASINOS? You don't have to hit up places like New Mexico, Nevada, and Atlantic City to find a great casino! You can actually visit the 2 casinos that Texas has! There are 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
TEXAS STATE
okcfox.com

Raising Oklahoma: Gun Safety in a Family Home

On Raising Oklahoma we have Lisa Hamblin from OSU County Extension is here to talk about gun safety in the home when you have young children. There are all sorts of resources from the OSU County Extension Service, so check out their Facebook page. You can also check them out...
OKLAHOMA STATE
MIX 92-5

Forget The Wedding! You Are Legally Married In Texas If You Do This…And Other Strange Texas Laws

When is the last time you opened up a 'Texas law book?' I don't know if that is actually a thing, I just made it up to say that there are some silly, weird, strange things that the state of Texas deems illegal. Like, did you know it is illegal to eat your neighbor's garbage? Yep! If you do so, you could get slapped with a jail sentence for trespassing and property theft. I guess I'll stop digging through my neighbor's trash for leftovers then. Smh.
TEXAS STATE

