ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

VERIFY: Where is the grant money used to help migrants?

WASHINGTON — Asylum seekers have arrived in the nation's capital by the bus load over the week from Texas and Arizona, with the most recent arrival happening Saturday morning. For the second time in a week, migrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' residence at...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Society
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
WUSA9

Another busload of migrants dropped off at Naval Observatory

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: the image and video above are from a separate drop-off earlier this week. Another busload of migrants brought in from Texas were dropped off in front of the Naval Observatory around 7 a.m. on Saturday. There were around 50 immigrants on the bus, including children,...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#El Salvador#Hispanic#Central And South America#Nhhm#Latin American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WUSA9

New transgender student policies could come to Virginia schools

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Some parents in Virginia are discussing Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new model policies for the treatment of transgender students, which is set to roll back some accommodations while tightening parental notification requirements. The guidance is subject to a 30-day public comment period that opens later this...
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Committee passes bill to help DC crime victims

WASHINGTON — It looks like help may be on the way for crime victims in D.C. A council committee just unanimously approved a sprawling bill to expand support for people who've been hurt by violence and abuse in the city. On Friday afternoon, at least another three shootings hit...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Seaplane travel from DC area to NYC delayed due to unforeseen issues

WASHINGTON — D.C.'s latest means of transportation to the Big Apple, a seaplane, has delayed their initial launch date due to 'reasons beyond the company's control.'. Tailwind Air announced Tuesday that they are delaying its D.C. area to Manhattan seaplane service by at least two weeks while seeking approval to use a different airport.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Amazon invests $147M to affordable housing across DMV

WASHINGTON — Amazon is committing $147 million to create and preserve 1,260 affordable housing units in the DMV, according to a Wednesday announcement. The housing units will be in six of the District's eight wards and in nearby Maryland and Virginia communities. The announcement brings Amazon's total commitment to housing in the area to $992 million in support of more than 6,200 affordable homes, according to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Virginia governor seeks new transgender student policies

RICHMOND, Va. — Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration has rewritten Virginia's model policies for the treatment of transgender students, issuing guidance for school divisions that would roll back some accommodations and tighten parental notification requirements. The new model policies from the Virginia Department of Education, which were posted online...
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

5 people shot, injured across the District within a day

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from July 2022 about violent crimes with a gun being up in the District compared to the same time last year. Five people were injured in three separate shootings across the District on Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Around 11...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police ask for public's help locating critically missing DC teen

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a critically missing teen who was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 11. According to police, 15-year-old Dante Eley's last known location was on 24th Street Northeast, nearby E Street Northeast, in the Northeast area of D.C. around 2:45 p.m. He was reported missing on Sept. 16.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy