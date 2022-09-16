Read full article on original website
Northern Virginia organization to host annual Manassas Latino Festival
MANASSAS, Va. — Hispanic Heritage Month has begun and Manassas residents are ready to celebrate. The annual Manassas Latino Festival is set to kick off at the Harris Pavilion from noon until 7 p.m. on Sept. 24. Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15-Oct.15 every year and was founded...
3rd bus from Texas drops asylum seekers off outside the Vice President's residence
WASHINGTON — A third bus from Texas arrived Saturday morning and dropped off migrants in front of the U.S. Naval Observatory grounds where Vice President Kamala Harris resides. An estimated 50 asylum seekers were on board and according to Tatiana Laborde, the Response Director for the group SAMU, the...
Montgomery Co. FEMA task force heads to Puerto Rico in response Fiona
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Emergency crews in Montgomery County are headed to Puerto Rico in response to Hurricane Fiona. A spokesperson said the FEMA Urban Rescue Task Force, a team of about 35 people, were headed to the United States territory. Hurricane Fiona knocked out power across all...
VERIFY: Where is the grant money used to help migrants?
WASHINGTON — Asylum seekers have arrived in the nation's capital by the bus load over the week from Texas and Arizona, with the most recent arrival happening Saturday morning. For the second time in a week, migrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' residence at...
Another busload of migrants dropped off at Naval Observatory
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: the image and video above are from a separate drop-off earlier this week. Another busload of migrants brought in from Texas were dropped off in front of the Naval Observatory around 7 a.m. on Saturday. There were around 50 immigrants on the bus, including children,...
Judge allows 'boots on the ground' Zello chat in Oath Keepers trial, but bars DOJ from using 'caustic' statements
WASHINGTON — A federal judge ruled Monday that an audio recording of an Oath Keeper narrating portions of her time at the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6 can be admitted at trial, although he restricted the government from presenting a jury with “caustic” statements made by other members of the chat.
Virginia mom pushes son in wheelchair for half-marathons across the country
ARLINGTON, Va. — Running a marathon is no easy feat on your own, but add pushing a wheelchair and it can be quite a challenge. For one Virginia mom and son, it's more than worth it. Eleven years ago, Woody was diagnosed with a rare disorder that leaves him...
DC's emergency bill will not provide permanent housing for migrant families arriving in buses from Texas, Arizona
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — An emergency bill that would allow the District of Columbia to open the Office of Migrant Services will not provide permanent housing for the migrants that are being bused to the nation's capital from Texas and Arizona. D.C. will allocate $10 million to establish and...
As DC Council prepares to consider migrant bill, some groups push back
WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, the DC Council will consider legislation to support migrants who are bused to D.C. from Texas and Arizona. The DC Council will vote on an emergency bill titled the Migrant Services and Supports Emergency Act of 2022. DC Councilmember Brianne Nadeau introduced the bill at...
Asylum seekers arriving in buses face a difficult legal system to win their case in immigration court
WASHINGTON — D.C. based non-profit groups receiving migrants on buses from Texas and Arizona say that almost all the people arriving are asylum seekers with pending immigration cases. "They are following the law, they are not breaking the law," immigration lawyer Jose Campos said. The Maryland-based attorney says immigration...
Genetically modified purple tomato might be coming to local grocery stores near you
WASHINGTON — To consume or not to consume -- a purple tomato? That is the question. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved a genetically modified purple tomato, soon people can buy the unique fruit in local grocery stores next year. The USDA Animal and Plant Health...
Texas governor responds after sending migrant buses to be dropped off outside of VP Kamala Harris' home
WASHINGTON — (Editor's Note: The video above depicts previous reporting from Sept. 8, 2022) The governor of Texas has accused the Biden-Harris administration of ignoring and denying the "historic crisis" at the southern border on the heels of a migrant drop-off he orchestrated near Vice President Kamala Harris' home.
New transgender student policies could come to Virginia schools
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Some parents in Virginia are discussing Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new model policies for the treatment of transgender students, which is set to roll back some accommodations while tightening parental notification requirements. The guidance is subject to a 30-day public comment period that opens later this...
Grand jury mulls charges against so-called 'Shopping Cart Killer'
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Monday, the case of the so-called "Shopping Cart Killer" is headed to a grand jury. Anthony Robinson is linked to the deaths of at least five women across Virginia and D.C. Police gave him the nickname because investigators claim he disposed of some of the bodies using shopping carts.
Committee passes bill to help DC crime victims
WASHINGTON — It looks like help may be on the way for crime victims in D.C. A council committee just unanimously approved a sprawling bill to expand support for people who've been hurt by violence and abuse in the city. On Friday afternoon, at least another three shootings hit...
Seaplane travel from DC area to NYC delayed due to unforeseen issues
WASHINGTON — D.C.'s latest means of transportation to the Big Apple, a seaplane, has delayed their initial launch date due to 'reasons beyond the company's control.'. Tailwind Air announced Tuesday that they are delaying its D.C. area to Manhattan seaplane service by at least two weeks while seeking approval to use a different airport.
Amazon invests $147M to affordable housing across DMV
WASHINGTON — Amazon is committing $147 million to create and preserve 1,260 affordable housing units in the DMV, according to a Wednesday announcement. The housing units will be in six of the District's eight wards and in nearby Maryland and Virginia communities. The announcement brings Amazon's total commitment to housing in the area to $992 million in support of more than 6,200 affordable homes, according to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.
Virginia governor seeks new transgender student policies
RICHMOND, Va. — Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration has rewritten Virginia's model policies for the treatment of transgender students, issuing guidance for school divisions that would roll back some accommodations and tighten parental notification requirements. The new model policies from the Virginia Department of Education, which were posted online...
5 people shot, injured across the District within a day
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from July 2022 about violent crimes with a gun being up in the District compared to the same time last year. Five people were injured in three separate shootings across the District on Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Around 11...
Police ask for public's help locating critically missing DC teen
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a critically missing teen who was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 11. According to police, 15-year-old Dante Eley's last known location was on 24th Street Northeast, nearby E Street Northeast, in the Northeast area of D.C. around 2:45 p.m. He was reported missing on Sept. 16.
