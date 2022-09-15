Read full article on original website
seattleschools.org
ORCA Card Information for 2022-2023
The district is no longer managing or distributing ORCA cards for students. Student ORCA cards issued to Seattle Public Schools students in the 2021-22 school year will continue to work through 2022-23, even if there is an expiration date printed on the back. However, cards will need to be registered by June 30, 2023. Please register your ORCA card by June 30, 2023.
AOL Corp
Where will Washington’s new airport be? Locals are fighting against one of the options
An area on the border of Pierce and King counties is being considered as a potential site for an airport, and many locals are fighting against that possibility. “We’ve got some of the last and best farmland in … the Puget Sound area. It’s very productive farmland that would essentially be destroyed,” said Tim O’Brien, president of the Enumclaw Plateau Community Association.
Tukwila voters to decide on proposed $3 minimum wage increase
TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila voters will decide in November on a measure that would raise the city's minimum wage to more than $17/hour, in line with those set for neighboring Seattle and SeaTac. Currently, the statewide minimum wage is set at $14.49/hour, while the Seattle minimum wage stands at...
KUOW
Seattle teacher was fired for abusing kids. State says he can keep his teaching license
A former teacher found in a state investigation to have serially physically abused children at a North Seattle elementary school was allowed to keep his teaching license with a reprimand. Martin McGowan, who taught for nearly three decades at West Woodland Elementary School in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood, enjoyed a reputation...
arizonasuntimes.com
Christian School Sued for Allegedly Refusing to Hire LGBTQ Teachers
A Christian university is being sued over its policy prohibiting the hiring of LGBTQ teachers. Students and educators filed a lawsuit against Seattle Pacific University in Seattle, Washington, alleging that the university violated its fiduciary duty and engaged in fraud by enacting a religious-based hiring policy which hinders educators in same-sex relationships from getting hired. The lawsuit targets the leaders of the board of trustees, calling them the “rogue board” and asking for their removal from their positions, as well as demanding a jury trial.
Most major transit services are cutting back on routes
Just like the ferries, Sound Transit and King County Metro are reducing some of their services this fall due to staffing shortages. King County Metro changes begin today, Sept. 17, and will roughly affect one-third of its routes. “Service levels following Sept. 17 will be comparable to where they are...
1 Person Died After A Two-Car Crash In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
Washington State Patrol responded to a two-car collision in Tacoma that claimed a life. The crash happened on Saturday around 3 p.m. on State Route 7 at 143rd Street South in Tacoma. According to WSP, one driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The driver later died due to his injuries...
q13fox.com
Opioid overdose drug coming soon to Orting vending machines
ORTING, Wash. - A new tool used in the fight against opioid overdose fatalities is coming soon to the South Sound. The Pierce County Medical Examiner reports fentanyl-related deaths are growing at an alarming rate, increasing 80% during the first six months of 2022 over the same time last year. The Tacoma-Pierce County Department of Health said four children under the age of 17 have died from fentanyl-related poisoning since the beginning of 2022.
q13fox.com
Mobile park tenants in Puyallup reach tentative agreement with developer
People living at a mobile home park in Puyallup are breathing a sigh of relief. They were supposed to leave in October, but a new agreement is giving them more time to move.
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Lakewood
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Lakewood on Sunday morning, Washington State Patrol announced. According to WSP, the 48-year-old driver from Oregon was heading north on Interstate 5 at Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest when their motorcycle left the roadway and hit a barrier on the left shoulder. The...
Chronicle
Records Shed More Light on Thurston County Murder Suspect’s ‘Biker Buddies’ Strong-Arm Claim
Newly released investigative records shed more light on the brutal killing of an Orting-area man last month, including his ties to a motorcycle club that the father of an Olympia teenager charged with the murder claimed was involved in the death. Pierce County sheriff’s detectives connected murder victim Dan McCaw,...
Business owner wants compensation after repeated delays in Tacoma’s light rail extension project
TACOMA, Wash. — Salamone’s Pizza has been serving New York Style pizza in Tacoma since 2018. When Steven Salamone first opened up the shop on North Tacoma Avenue, his goal was simple. “I don’t do much but make the very best pizza I can,” Salamone said.
myedmondsnews.com
Can you name this place in Edmonds?
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting. Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters. This is so we can...
Evacuation levels updated as Bolt Creek Fire movement slows
With movement of the Bolt Creek Fire slowing over the past 48 hours, the King County Sheriff’s Office announced evacuation level changes for several areas of King and Snohomish counties on Saturday afternoon. As of 2 p.m., Baring, Grotto and the area along Highway 2 east to the Money...
Fatal hit-and-run collision in Tacoma
A two-car collision in Tacoma left a driver dead on Saturday, according to the Washington State Patrol. At around 3 p.m. the two cars collided on State Route 7 at 143rd Street South in Tacoma. One driver was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later died. SR-7 was...
thejoltnews.com
Private ambulances operating in Olympia still not meeting medical standard services, says fire chief
"Private ambulance services in the city did not meet the generally accepted medical standards and reasonable levels of service," Olympia Fire Chief Todd Carson reiterated at the city council meeting on Tuesday, September 13. On June 27, through a city council resolution, city manager Jay Burney issued a 60-day notice...
KUOW
The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on
It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
nypressnews.com
Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates for Debates
Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
'Very unusual' Seattle airport experience forces long line of travelers into parking garage
SEATAC, Wash. — Security screening lines stretched all the way into the parking garage at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Sunday morning. Many travelers say they missed their flights due to the long wait times. The airport's media relations manager, Perry Cooper, called the situation "very unusual." "It was a high...
