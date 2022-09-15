ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eatonville, WA

ORCA Card Information for 2022-2023

The district is no longer managing or distributing ORCA cards for students. Student ORCA cards issued to Seattle Public Schools students in the 2021-22 school year will continue to work through 2022-23, even if there is an expiration date printed on the back. However, cards will need to be registered by June 30, 2023. Please register your ORCA card by June 30, 2023.
Where will Washington’s new airport be? Locals are fighting against one of the options

An area on the border of Pierce and King counties is being considered as a potential site for an airport, and many locals are fighting against that possibility. “We’ve got some of the last and best farmland in … the Puget Sound area. It’s very productive farmland that would essentially be destroyed,” said Tim O’Brien, president of the Enumclaw Plateau Community Association.
Tukwila voters to decide on proposed $3 minimum wage increase

TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila voters will decide in November on a measure that would raise the city's minimum wage to more than $17/hour, in line with those set for neighboring Seattle and SeaTac. Currently, the statewide minimum wage is set at $14.49/hour, while the Seattle minimum wage stands at...
Christian School Sued for Allegedly Refusing to Hire LGBTQ Teachers

A Christian university is being sued over its policy prohibiting the hiring of LGBTQ teachers. Students and educators filed a lawsuit against Seattle Pacific University in Seattle, Washington, alleging that the university violated its fiduciary duty and engaged in fraud by enacting a religious-based hiring policy which hinders educators in same-sex relationships from getting hired. The lawsuit targets the leaders of the board of trustees, calling them the “rogue board” and asking for their removal from their positions, as well as demanding a jury trial.
Most major transit services are cutting back on routes

Just like the ferries, Sound Transit and King County Metro are reducing some of their services this fall due to staffing shortages. King County Metro changes begin today, Sept. 17, and will roughly affect one-third of its routes. “Service levels following Sept. 17 will be comparable to where they are...
Opioid overdose drug coming soon to Orting vending machines

ORTING, Wash. - A new tool used in the fight against opioid overdose fatalities is coming soon to the South Sound. The Pierce County Medical Examiner reports fentanyl-related deaths are growing at an alarming rate, increasing 80% during the first six months of 2022 over the same time last year. The Tacoma-Pierce County Department of Health said four children under the age of 17 have died from fentanyl-related poisoning since the beginning of 2022.
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Lakewood

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Lakewood on Sunday morning, Washington State Patrol announced. According to WSP, the 48-year-old driver from Oregon was heading north on Interstate 5 at Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest when their motorcycle left the roadway and hit a barrier on the left shoulder. The...
Can you name this place in Edmonds?

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
Fatal hit-and-run collision in Tacoma

A two-car collision in Tacoma left a driver dead on Saturday, according to the Washington State Patrol. At around 3 p.m. the two cars collided on State Route 7 at 143rd Street South in Tacoma. One driver was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later died. SR-7 was...
The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on

It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates for Debates

Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
