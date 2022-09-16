Read full article on original website
WGME
Maine leaders celebrate 20th 'Blue Mass'
PORTLAND (WGME) - A tradition that began two decades ago, the Sunday after we remember the terrorist attacks on September 11th, people of all faiths and backgrounds come together to honor the sacrifices made by our first responders. "The first responders firefighters, EMS, and police officers of all levels," said...
WGME
Apple orchards celebrate Maine Apple Sunday
CUMBERLAND (WGME) - Orchards all around the state are celebrating Maine apple growers Sunday. The 22nd Annual Maine Apple Sunday had dozens of orchards around the state taking part. We visited Sweetser's Apple Barrel and Orchard in Cumberland. The orchard has more than 1,000 apple trees on their property. Although...
WGME
Scarborough nursing home takes residents on thrilling motorcycle ride
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) - Motorcycle riders in Scarborough are offering an incredible experience for a handful of senior citizens. "I reached out to Nick of the riders of southern Maine asking if it would be a possibility to come down with side cars or our residence here at Pine point in Scarborough," said Belinda Banty, Recreational Director of Pine Point Center.
WGME
Irish Navy vessel 'LE James Joyce' arrives in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Irish Navy vessel "LE James Joyce" has arrived in Portland for a weekend visit. The U.S. Coast Guard says the ship will be open to the public to tour. You can stop by Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WGME
Cool and Wet Start to the Work Week in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- The summer temps of Sunday are long gone. Cool weather is here to start off the week, and they look to stick around for the rest of it. Monday and Tuesday look to be wet as well. We get a brief break from the rain for Wednesday with...
WGME
Hannaford to open second Scarborough location in old Shaw's building
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Hannaford is set to open a second location in the town of Scarborough. The new supermarket and pharmacy will be at 417 Payne Road, which is the address of the Shaw's store that is closing Wednesday. Hannaford expects construction to start in early 2023. The store itself...
WGME
Togo, legendary sled dog, has statue unveiled at Poland Springs
POLAND SPRINGS (WGME) - A statue of a legendary sled dog was unveiled today at Poland Springs annual Heritage Day Celebration. Togo the sled dog was made famous for his heroic efforts in delivering serum to Nome, Alaska in 1925 during an epidemic of Diphtheria. He later retired in Poland...
WGME
USPS hopes new package sorting machine in Scarborough helps holiday season
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Sending gifts this holiday season should be a little easier, thanks to a new high-tech sorting machine at the postal service's distribution building in Scarborough. The postal service says they wanted to get these machines in place before the busy holiday shipping season. The plant manager says...
WGME
Lost hunting dog Whiskey found by Maine State Police
YORK (WGME) - A Maine State Police Trooper has rescued a missing hunting dog that stemmed from a recent crash in Ogunquit. Maine State Police say around 8 p.m. Saturday, passing drivers called 911 saying they thought they saw the missing dog, Whiskey, near mile marker 11 on I-95 in York.
WGME
Democratic socialist group refutes city's cost estimate for Portland ballot proposals
PORTLAND (WGME)-- More than a dozen questions and proposals headed to Portland voters this November could cost $6.5 million, if they all pass. That could mean tax payers are left footing the bill. Proponents for some of the measures say the assessment is purely political. The estimate was released late...
WGME
Durham man hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK (WGME) - Police say a 19-year-old Durham man suffered serious injuries after a motorcycle crash around 8 a.m. Saturday. A witness reported seeing the motorcycle leave the roadway on Raymond Road and strike a telephone pole before the driver was thrown from his motorcycle. The driver was transported to...
WGME
Saturday night motorcycle crashes leave two with life-threatening injuries
(WGME) - Two people were left with life-threatening injuries after two separate motorcycle crashes Saturday night. One in Auburn, the other in New Hampshire. Shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday, Auburn Police responded to a car vs. motorcycle crash near Center and Bowdoin Streets. Police say a 61-year-old Carthage man riding...
WGME
Jury selection begins in trial of man charged with Gardiner murder
GARDINER (WGME) -- Jury selection began Monday morning in the trial of a man accused of shooting and killing one man and seriously injuring another in Gardiner. Dylan Ketcham is charged with the murder of 22-year-old Jordan Johnson in January of 2020. Johnson was shot in the head and later...
