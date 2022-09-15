Read full article on original website
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
400 Flight Attendants To Be Displaced After American Airlines Closes San Francisco BaseKevin AlexanderSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Subways Completed 50 Years of Success With BARTAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
Would The Beat Generation Authors be Homeless in Today's San Francisco?Amancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Lamorinda Weather Bulletin: Sunday, September 18Thomas Smith
‘A pivotal moment in SF history’: Hopes of reviving SF tourism hinge on Dreamforce
"I think we learned from the pandemic that SF is not as fun without visitors."
Bay Area pizza joint Blondie's to open SF restaurant at Stonestown Galleria
The slice shop is now opening a second San Francisco location at Stonestown Galleria.
Downtown San Francisco restaurants are anticipating massive crowds for Dreamforce
"Dreamforce is astronomically impactful for the whole city," said one restaurant owner.
Leave an Item Behind at a Hotel? This San Francisco Hotel Donates it to Charity
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: A boutique hotel located just steps from Union Square in San Francisco, Hotel Spero features 236 spacious guest rooms, including 23 suites. Having recently been renovated, Hotel Spero offers a unique soul and spirit by blending its storied past with modern comforts. Unwind in the contemporary guest accommodations like the City View Deluxe guestrooms that feature sweeping views of The City or experience the tranquility of the Serenity Suite. Enjoy the grand historic lobby along with a top-of-the-line fitness center.
Asian American rally organizer attacked by homeless woman in San Francisco neighborhood
SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco rally organizer said she was hurt in an unprovoked attacked in the Portola neighborhood in broad daylight on September 2nd.Selena, a San Francisco resident, who prefers to keep her last name private, shared photos of her recovering in the emergency room.She helped organize a rally to protest a proposed cannabis dispensary at 2490 San Bruno Ave. She said after she wrapped up the community event attended largely by the Chinese community around 10:40 a.m., a woman not affiliated with the rally appeared. "She said 'FU' and then she started coming right at me, started pulling...
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Drops Controversial Tiny Homes Plan
After months of opposition, a controversial plan to build tiny homes in North San Jose has been dropped, but residents are still skeptical. The city is not moving forward with a plan to build 100 tiny homes at the Dr. Robert Gross Groundwater Recharge Park on Noble Avenue, according to a memo issued this month from Deputy City Manager Omar Passons. The site, which sits across the street from an elementary school and library, has been considered for homeless housing since 2015.
potreroview.net
LUMA Becomes Mission Bay’s First Hotel
In June, LUMA Hotel opened at 100 Channel Street, marking the arrival of Mission Bay’s first hotel. Although early placards had announced development of Marriot-owned lodging, that chain was never part of actual plans. The guesthouse is LUMA’s west coast outpost; the brand also has a hotel located in Manhattan’s Times Square.
7 spots in San Francisco to find decadent gluten-free, vegan treats
Strap in for skewered mochi delicately decorated with red bean paste and fresh strawberries.
About Home Security in the Bay Area
When I was considering buying a home security system, there were many different options, and it was hard to know exactly what I needed to protect my home. I could either go with a large national brand like ADT or SimpliSafe, or I could buy locally in the Bay Area. There are pluses and minuses of both national and local home security providers, depending on your needs. To find out the best options, I tested out dozens of home security systems to see how they compare. I’ll take you through everything you need to know to protect your home with effective home security alarm systems. If you’re shopping for a home security system, the first decision is whether you want to buy your system remotely from a national company’s website, or buy in person from a local security store. There are pros and cons to using both national and local home security providers.
'Deeply distressed': Bay Area shuttle service says it no longer owns buses seen carrying migrants
"We've been getting lots of calls, and I keep telling people we sold them months ago."
Authentic Asian Bakery in San Jose - CA Bakehouse
CA Bakehouse is a mom-and-pop bakery located in Vietnam Town near Downtown, San Jose. They were previously called Century Bakery and were the original creators of the green waffle which is made of pandan, a plant popular in many Asian desserts for its slightly sweet flavor and aroma, and for the beautiful green color it creates.
Here's how much rain fell in the SF Bay Area, more to come Monday
A cold front swept the San Francisco Bay Area Saturday night into Sunday evening, delivering refreshing soakings of rain considered significant since summer hasn't even ended.
Here’s where the most rain has fallen in the San Francisco Bay Area so far
"Any little bit helps."
Salesforce has unusual safety advice for Dreamforce attendees in San Francisco
"It is our priority to maintain a safe environment for everyone attending the event," a Salesforce spokesperson said.
New San Francisco burger joint will serve Michelin star-caliber 'Spruce' burger
"We've been making a special Louie sauce that's a replacement for tomatoes."
LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Showers return to the Bay Area! Track the rain where you live with Live Doppler 7.
The Biz Beat: San Jose eatery brings the heat, flavor of Northern Thailand
If you are looking for pineapple curry or dislike spicy foods, Khaosan Thai may not be the place for you. Co-owner Nestor Felix dismisses the curry as “not even real Thai food—we serve only authentic dishes here.” And as for spice, there is medium, hot, and, for the adventurous, Thai hot. “Some customers come in and... The post The Biz Beat: San Jose eatery brings the heat, flavor of Northern Thailand appeared first on San José Spotlight.
After more than 50 years, American Airlines to relocate 400 SF-based flight attendants out of CA
"It's a sad day. It feels like a kick in the gut." Some of the flight attendants being relocated have been with American Airlines for anywhere from 20 to 40 years.
Flower pianos take over San Francisco's Golden Gate Park
"There's every type of music imaginable."
SFGate
