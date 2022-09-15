Read full article on original website
Related
19 firearms confiscated and two men arrested in Dickinson
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota Parole and Probation officers performed a search on Monday, Sept. 12, at a residence in Dickinson which led to the arrests of two men, a 36 and 44-year-old, as well as the confiscation of 19 firearms, white crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine, and multiple items of paraphernalia containing residue. […]
KFYR-TV
Zap man accused of burglarizing Mercer County home
BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - A Zap man is in custody after police say he broke into a Mercer County home Thursday. A witness told Beulah police that she had walked into her home and found 59-year-old Brian Wills riffling through her things. She told police the man also had a dog with him. Wills told police he had thought he had “bought the house.”
Major Bust In ND: 19 Firearms, Meth, and Paraphernalia Confiscated
On Monday, September 12th, the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation issued a press release saying a major bust had occurred when parole officers were doing a probation search. During the search, officers found nineteen firearms, a substance consistent with methamphetamine and several paraphernalia items. Arrests. Two men were...
Comments / 0