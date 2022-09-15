ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boiling Spring Lakes, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Fiona expected to strengthen into first major hurricane of 2022

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s been a relatively quiet hurricane season so far, but the tropics are still active. There’s over two months until the official end of hurricane season on November 30th, and we could see our first major hurricane of the season this week. The...
WILMINGTON, NC
City
Boiling Spring Lakes, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Southport Fire Department receives jet ski water rescue training

CASWELL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Southport Fire Department received water rescue training over the weekend from Sam Proffitt with the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department. 15 firefighters with SFD took part in the training down in Caswell Beach. Crews with the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department say crews with Southport...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Coastal Resources Commission expands exemptions for beach mats

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The NC Coastal Resources Commission approved new guidelines on Thursday that allows beach mats to be used in more ways. In a memo from the NC Department of Environmental Quality, staff says towns like Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, and Topsail Beach have petitioned to install the mats closer to the water. Additionally, staff says they’ve also had several requests from oceanfront homeowners to install the mats for private beach access instead of a typical wooden walkway.
WILMINGTON, NC
getnews.info

Evans Electric Says New Effort Due To Community

Homegrown business Evans Electric & Outdoor Lighting is reaching out and growing thanks to the community support and the customer base the company has established. “Southport is my home. Born and raised here and to have my own business is a dream come true. Then, to experience the support from the community from homeowners and businesses to local government, is just amazing,” Mr. Evans said. “Support from everywhere is so wonderful, we are announcing a new effort.”
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Parking lot party held to let business owners “test” space

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Uniting businesses in the Cargo District, that’s the goal of an event held over the weekend in Wilmington. Every month the public is invited for a free co-working day, a way to test the space and see what it has to offer. Vendors get...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Paddle 4 Troops raise 150K for military families over weekend

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) – Paddle 4 Troops held their annual competitive race in Surf City over the weekend. The event was created to help raise money to assist active, retired military men and women and their families in need of a little support. Participants entered a 10K noncompetitive...
SURF CITY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Officials tour damage still remaining from Hurricane Florence

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Yesterday marked four years since Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, destroying homes and businesses across the Cape Fear. A lot has changed since the storm, but some impacts are still visible. A bus tour carried local officials around Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
WNCT

Duplin County road to close for pipe replacement

UPDATE  – The work to replace a pipe on Panther Creek Road has been postponed. When a new date is determined, the N.C. Department of Transportation will notify the public. The information regarding the work is below. PINK HILL, N.C. – A section of Panther Creek Road in Duplin County is scheduled to close through the […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Volunteers makes way throughout Wilmington for day of service

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was all about giving over the weekend for UNCW faculty, staff, and students, as well as community volunteers. Wings Up for Wilmington’s Day of Service was to commemorate the four-year anniversary of Hurricane Florence. The initiative first started in 2019 the year after...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear Latino festival draws large crowd

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The New Hanover County Arboretum was transformed into a Latin party Sunday to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. It was a day of celebration in Cape Fear, especially for the Latin community who embraced their culture. The family-friendly festival featured Latin-inspired dance, music, and entertainment. Marimer...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WWAY hosts Home Expo

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Many came out for the WWAY Home and Outdoor Living Show this weekend at Independence Mall in Wilmington. Vendors at the expo on Saturday provided all you needed for your home including realtors, landscapers, roofers, HVAC, boat & RV, mortgage brokers, interior designers, and so much more.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pirates take over Belville Riverwalk Park over weekend

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) – It’s a festival that has been happening on and off for nearly 100 years in the Cape Fear, and on Saturday, it was on. The Fest of the Pirates took over the Brunswick Riverwalk over this weekend in Belville. According to organizers, the event...
BELVILLE, NC

