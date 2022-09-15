Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Habitat ReStore locations asking for assembly volunteers this week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re handy with a hammer or screwdriver, the Cape Fear Habitat ReStore is asking for your help. All locations around the Cape Fear are looking for volunteers to assemble furniture at one of their stores. You can sign up for any shift on...
WECT
Wilmington City Council to vote on program pairing social workers with police officers to help homeless people
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington are working to start a pilot program to help connect homeless people with the resources they need. The Board of Commissioners approved the program at their meeting on Monday, September 19, but it still needs approval from the Wilmington City Council on Tuesday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Rental assistance program offering $450 reimbursement to eligible New Hanover County applicants
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — To help lower income families in the community meet rental housing needs, New Hanover County will continue to offer the Workforce Housing Gap Rental Assistance Pilot Program for a second year, with several updates. Applications are open now through September 30, and an...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Fiona expected to strengthen into first major hurricane of 2022
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s been a relatively quiet hurricane season so far, but the tropics are still active. There’s over two months until the official end of hurricane season on November 30th, and we could see our first major hurricane of the season this week. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport Fire Department receives jet ski water rescue training
CASWELL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Southport Fire Department received water rescue training over the weekend from Sam Proffitt with the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department. 15 firefighters with SFD took part in the training down in Caswell Beach. Crews with the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department say crews with Southport...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Coastal Resources Commission expands exemptions for beach mats
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The NC Coastal Resources Commission approved new guidelines on Thursday that allows beach mats to be used in more ways. In a memo from the NC Department of Environmental Quality, staff says towns like Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, and Topsail Beach have petitioned to install the mats closer to the water. Additionally, staff says they’ve also had several requests from oceanfront homeowners to install the mats for private beach access instead of a typical wooden walkway.
WECT
getnews.info
Evans Electric Says New Effort Due To Community
Homegrown business Evans Electric & Outdoor Lighting is reaching out and growing thanks to the community support and the customer base the company has established. “Southport is my home. Born and raised here and to have my own business is a dream come true. Then, to experience the support from the community from homeowners and businesses to local government, is just amazing,” Mr. Evans said. “Support from everywhere is so wonderful, we are announcing a new effort.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Parking lot party held to let business owners “test” space
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Uniting businesses in the Cargo District, that’s the goal of an event held over the weekend in Wilmington. Every month the public is invited for a free co-working day, a way to test the space and see what it has to offer. Vendors get...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sokoto House Cape Fear Community Racial and Health Equity Summit wrap-up 2nd day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Sokoto House wrapped up the second day of their Cape Fear Community Racial and Health Equity Summit Saturday. The event is a way for the community to learn from each other. The three-day event kicked off Friday with a dedication ceremony, an art and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Paddle 4 Troops raise 150K for military families over weekend
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) – Paddle 4 Troops held their annual competitive race in Surf City over the weekend. The event was created to help raise money to assist active, retired military men and women and their families in need of a little support. Participants entered a 10K noncompetitive...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Officials tour damage still remaining from Hurricane Florence
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Yesterday marked four years since Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, destroying homes and businesses across the Cape Fear. A lot has changed since the storm, but some impacts are still visible. A bus tour carried local officials around Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender...
Duplin County road to close for pipe replacement
UPDATE – The work to replace a pipe on Panther Creek Road has been postponed. When a new date is determined, the N.C. Department of Transportation will notify the public. The information regarding the work is below. PINK HILL, N.C. – A section of Panther Creek Road in Duplin County is scheduled to close through the […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Volunteers makes way throughout Wilmington for day of service
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was all about giving over the weekend for UNCW faculty, staff, and students, as well as community volunteers. Wings Up for Wilmington’s Day of Service was to commemorate the four-year anniversary of Hurricane Florence. The initiative first started in 2019 the year after...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man killed in Horry County plane crash was Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office volunteer
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One of the two people killed in a South Carolina plane crash last Wednesday was a volunteer with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the organization says. The plane went down in a wooded area near Conway, killing BCSO volunteer Terry Druffell and another...
WMBF
New North Myrtle Beach shopping center to have a ‘modern Palm Beach style,’ developer says
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - What once started as a wooded area is now a construction site that will eventually become the new Lake View Commons Shopping Center. Developer and Owner of King One properties, Michael King, said phase one will include 900 Prime Steakhouse, a fine dining restaurant created by the owners of Sea Blue.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Latino festival draws large crowd
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The New Hanover County Arboretum was transformed into a Latin party Sunday to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. It was a day of celebration in Cape Fear, especially for the Latin community who embraced their culture. The family-friendly festival featured Latin-inspired dance, music, and entertainment. Marimer...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WWAY hosts Home Expo
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Many came out for the WWAY Home and Outdoor Living Show this weekend at Independence Mall in Wilmington. Vendors at the expo on Saturday provided all you needed for your home including realtors, landscapers, roofers, HVAC, boat & RV, mortgage brokers, interior designers, and so much more.
WECT
Brunswick County considers incentive grant agreement with manufacturer to create 125 jobs
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners is considering a $270,000 Economic Development Incentive Grant with Precision Swiss Incentive Agreement. To keep funding, the company is required to invest $8.4 million in investments along with 125 full-time jobs with an average annual wage of $54,025 in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pirates take over Belville Riverwalk Park over weekend
BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) – It’s a festival that has been happening on and off for nearly 100 years in the Cape Fear, and on Saturday, it was on. The Fest of the Pirates took over the Brunswick Riverwalk over this weekend in Belville. According to organizers, the event...
