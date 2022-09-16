Read full article on original website
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas/Ole Miss Match Time Moved to 3 PM
Volleyball action at Barnhill Arena this weekend has been moved up two hours from 5 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Arkansas takes on Ole Miss for the team’s first SEC contest of the season at home with the match. Ole Miss is currently 4-6 and was picked to finish seventh in the SEC in the preseason coaches poll, while Arkansas was picked to finish fourth.
Where Hogs Landed in Latest Media, Coaches' Polls
Saturday night's game at AT&T Stadium will have two ranked teams.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Men’s Tennis Hosts ITF Pro Tournament
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Billingsley Tennis Center will host some of the best young players from around the world as Arkansas hosts the ITF tournament as part of the USTA Fayetteville Futures from Monday, September 19 to Sunday, September 25. The Razorbacks are hosting their third straight pro tournament.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Game Time Announcement: Alabama
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s week five matchup against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has been slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick and will air on CBS. The Razorbacks currently sit at No. 10 in the AP Poll, while Alabama checks...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Missouri State
No. 10 Arkansas overcame a 17-0 deficit on its way to a 38-27 win over Missouri State Saturday night inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Razorbacks entered the contest as 25-point favorites but never felt comfortable until the under-10 mark of the fourth quarter. The Hogs'...
Arkansas 38, Missouri State 27: Five Questions 'Answered"
The Bears scored the first 17 points of the game, and after Arkansas fought back to tie it in the third quarter, Missouri State answered with the next two scores to take a 27-17 lead with just over 12 minutes to play. "We're just so fortunate to win," said Arkansas...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 14 Soccer Drops SEC Opener at Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. – No. 14 Arkansas (5-2-1, 0-1-0 SEC) dropped its first conference game of 2022, falling to Mississippi State, 2-0. The Razorbacks recorded the match’s first shot at the 1:47 mark, taken by forward Jessica De Filippo at the top of the 18-yard box. The ball was scooped up by MSU goalkeeper Maddy Anderson for a save.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Three Prepped for NW Arkansas Championship Qualifier
Three student-athletes from the University of Arkansas women’s golf team will represent the Razorbacks in the Monday qualifier of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G. Miriam Ayora. Julia Gregg and Ffion Tynan will play tomorrow for a chance to move on to the weekend tournament. Not many collegiate golfers have an opportunity to compete in an LPGA tournament in their backyard like Arkansas does.
Live Blog: Arkansas vs. Missouri State
Keep up with all the live action as we keep you current on today's game
nwahomepage.com
Trio of talented 2024 Hoop Hogs prospects rave about their Saturday unofficial visit to Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday hosted three 2024 unofficial visitors who are each ranked in the national Top 35 prospect rankings, and each was blown away by the experience. It started with the trio of recruits taking part in photo shoots with Head Hog Eric Musselman...
thestreamable.com
How to Watch Missouri State vs. Arkansas Live Online on September 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the #10 Arkansas Razorbacks face the Missouri State Bears from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, AR. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+. Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Missouri State Bears. When: Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT. TV:...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Pick Up Win in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas got its season off to an excellent start at the Arkansas Invite on Saturday and posted a team score of 674 to win the seven-team meet. Other teams in the Arkansas Invite included Henderson State, Ouachita Baptist, University of the Ozarks, William Baptist University, Hendrix College, and Harding University Club Swim Team.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Katie McCune wins Stampede, leads Arkansas to team title
JOPLIN, Mo. – Razorback senior Katie McCune posted a time of 16 minutes, 50.8 seconds over a 5,000m course to win the Missouri Southern Stampede on Saturday morning, leading Arkansas to a successful team title defense with a tally of 34 points. McCune improved her previous best time on...
KHBS
Fans shop for neck braces ahead of Bobby Petrino return to Razorback stadium
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Saturday will mark 10 years since former head Hog Bobby Petrino walked the sidelines of Razorback Stadium. And Saturday, he could be greeted with some interesting welcome back gestures as Missouri State team takes the field. April 1, 2012, is a day many Hog fans would...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Southwest Classic
No. 10 Arkansas will faces No. 23 Texas A&M in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, September 24. How do I access the tickets I purchased from the Razorback Ticket Center and/or Razorback Foundation?. Access Your Tickets. Steps for how to access your tickets are...
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Restaurants in Fayetteville, AR (Something For Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Fayetteville is a growing town that is considered by many to be the primary entertainment destination in northwest Arkansas. It’s booming with attractions, shopping, and lots of great restaurants and things to do. It’s an excellent place for couples, friends, families, or even a solo retreat if you’re looking for a bit of me-time.
Fort Smith woman competes on Jeopardy!
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith native Melissa Woodall is competing on the newest episode of Jeopardy! airing Friday, Sept. 16 at 4:30 p.m. “It is more challenging on the show for real than on your couch,” said Melissa Woodall. Melissa Woodall is a lifelong jeopardy fan who's...
Crash in Gravette, Ark. results in car fire
GRAVETTE, Ark. — The Gravette, Arkansas Fire Dept were dispatched to reports of a vehicle crash along Hwy 72 in Benton County on Saturday. The collision resulted in a car fire. As Gravette Fire arrived one vehicle was still in the roadway and fully engulfed in fire. “Station 23...
Doctors discuss delayed positive COVID-19 results
During the Fayetteville Board of Health meeting on September 14, doctors talked about delayed positive results for COVID-19 tests.
