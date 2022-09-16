ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas/Ole Miss Match Time Moved to 3 PM

Volleyball action at Barnhill Arena this weekend has been moved up two hours from 5 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Arkansas takes on Ole Miss for the team’s first SEC contest of the season at home with the match. Ole Miss is currently 4-6 and was picked to finish seventh in the SEC in the preseason coaches poll, while Arkansas was picked to finish fourth.
Men’s Tennis Hosts ITF Pro Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Billingsley Tennis Center will host some of the best young players from around the world as Arkansas hosts the ITF tournament as part of the USTA Fayetteville Futures from Monday, September 19 to Sunday, September 25. The Razorbacks are hosting their third straight pro tournament.
Game Time Announcement: Alabama

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s week five matchup against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has been slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick and will air on CBS. The Razorbacks currently sit at No. 10 in the AP Poll, while Alabama checks...
No. 14 Soccer Drops SEC Opener at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. – No. 14 Arkansas (5-2-1, 0-1-0 SEC) dropped its first conference game of 2022, falling to Mississippi State, 2-0. The Razorbacks recorded the match’s first shot at the 1:47 mark, taken by forward Jessica De Filippo at the top of the 18-yard box. The ball was scooped up by MSU goalkeeper Maddy Anderson for a save.
Three Prepped for NW Arkansas Championship Qualifier

Three student-athletes from the University of Arkansas women’s golf team will represent the Razorbacks in the Monday qualifier of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G. Miriam Ayora. Julia Gregg and Ffion Tynan will play tomorrow for a chance to move on to the weekend tournament. Not many collegiate golfers have an opportunity to compete in an LPGA tournament in their backyard like Arkansas does.
Razorbacks Pick Up Win in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas got its season off to an excellent start at the Arkansas Invite on Saturday and posted a team score of 674 to win the seven-team meet. Other teams in the Arkansas Invite included Henderson State, Ouachita Baptist, University of the Ozarks, William Baptist University, Hendrix College, and Harding University Club Swim Team.
Katie McCune wins Stampede, leads Arkansas to team title

JOPLIN, Mo. – Razorback senior Katie McCune posted a time of 16 minutes, 50.8 seconds over a 5,000m course to win the Missouri Southern Stampede on Saturday morning, leading Arkansas to a successful team title defense with a tally of 34 points. McCune improved her previous best time on...
Southwest Classic

No. 10 Arkansas will faces No. 23 Texas A&M in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, September 24. How do I access the tickets I purchased from the Razorback Ticket Center and/or Razorback Foundation?. Access Your Tickets. Steps for how to access your tickets are...
15 BEST Restaurants in Fayetteville, AR (Something For Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Fayetteville is a growing town that is considered by many to be the primary entertainment destination in northwest Arkansas. It’s booming with attractions, shopping, and lots of great restaurants and things to do. It’s an excellent place for couples, friends, families, or even a solo retreat if you’re looking for a bit of me-time.
Fort Smith woman competes on Jeopardy!

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith native Melissa Woodall is competing on the newest episode of Jeopardy! airing Friday, Sept. 16 at 4:30 p.m. “It is more challenging on the show for real than on your couch,” said Melissa Woodall. Melissa Woodall is a lifelong jeopardy fan who's...
