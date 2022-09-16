Read full article on original website
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
400 Flight Attendants To Be Displaced After American Airlines Closes San Francisco BaseKevin AlexanderSan Francisco, CA
Lamorinda Weather Bulletin: Sunday, September 18Thomas Smith
San Francisco Subways Completed 50 Years of Success With BARTAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
Leave an Item Behind at a Hotel? This San Francisco Hotel Donates it to CharityMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®San Francisco, CA
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf on her support of Proposition 30
(Inside California Politics) — Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss her support for Proposition 30. That proposition would fund wildfire management and electric vehicle infrastructure and incentives through a tax on Californians making more than $2 million dollars. Mayor Schaaf discusses why she supports the proposition, the benefits […]
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch City Clerk Issues Open Letter to Antioch Regarding Mayor Lamar Thorpe
On Saturday, Antioch City Clerk Ellie Householder issued an open letter to the residents of Antioch after learning about a sexual harassment settlement involving Lamar Thorpe. “I recognize that my well-known connection with Lamar Thorpe can be interpreted as a tacit endorsement of his behaviors. I never could’ve imagined someone I highly respect as a colleague would do such a thing; but it did happen,” said Householder who added, “To the women; I am sorry. I see you, I hear you, and I believe you.”
padailypost.com
City Council renames Columbus Day
Palo Alto City Council decided Sept. 12 to remove Columbus Day from the calendar and instead celebrate the second Monday in October as two holidays: Indigenous People’s Day and Italian Heritage Day. The new city holidays are ceremonial only, and city employees won’t get the day off …
eastcountytoday.net
Councilmembers Ask Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe to Resign
On Thursday, Antioch Mayor Pro Tem Mike Barbanica and Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock called for the resignation of Mayor Lamar Thorpe during a press conference. The call for the resignation came after this publication broke the news that the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors agreed to a $350k settlement with two victims who sued the Los Medanos Healthcare District and its executive director Lamar Thorpe, who is also Mayor of Antioch.
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Drops Controversial Tiny Homes Plan
After months of opposition, a controversial plan to build tiny homes in North San Jose has been dropped, but residents are still skeptical. The city is not moving forward with a plan to build 100 tiny homes at the Dr. Robert Gross Groundwater Recharge Park on Noble Avenue, according to a memo issued this month from Deputy City Manager Omar Passons. The site, which sits across the street from an elementary school and library, has been considered for homeless housing since 2015.
pioneerpublishers.com
Letter to the Editor: Move forward on Weapons Station
CONCORD, CA (Sept. 18, 2022) — I’m a senior citizen who has been a Concord homeowner for forty years. I love this city, its central location, its dog parks and opportunities for seniors. One thing we need more of is affordable housing for our older population. Walnut Creek...
Bay Area shuttle service says it no longer owns buses seen carrying migrants
"We've been getting lots of calls, and I keep telling people we sold them months ago."
SFGate
Central San Rafael Northbound Highway 101 Off-Ramp To Close For Caltrans Work
The Central San Rafael exit off of U.S. Highway 101 northbound in San Rafael will be closed overnights starting Tuesday, Caltrans has announced. Caltrans is continuing the Harbor Bridge Replacement Project for pavement and electrical work on the ramp. The exit will be closed from Tuesday through Thursday from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. each day to do drainage and curb ramp work.
Here's how much rain fell in the SF Bay Area, more to come Monday
A cold front swept the San Francisco Bay Area Saturday night into Sunday evening, delivering refreshing soakings of rain considered significant since summer hasn't even ended.
Here’s where the most rain has fallen in the San Francisco Bay Area so far
"Any little bit helps."
10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 17-18
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If a chicken festival, a local creative market, or a jazz and R&B festival sounds fun to you, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-90s...
svvoice.com
Former City Employee Benison Tran Remembered After Tragic Death
The City of Santa Clara observed a moment of silence during its Sept. 13 City Council meeting for retired City employee Benison Tran. Tran served the City of Santa Clara for nearly 30 years. He started working for the City in June 1992 and retired in April 2021 as a senior civil engineer, PD, QSD.
The Almanac Online
How my 80-year-old parents electrified their Foster City townhouse
My parents Eileen and Max live in a 52-year-old townhouse in Foster City. Up until a few years ago they drove a gas car, heated their home with a gas-powered furnace, and warmed their water with a gas tank water heater. My mom hoped to replace the kitchen’s old electric stove with a new gas one. They were all-in on gas. Fast-forward to today and they are happily all-electric. My 82-year-old mom managed the process from start to finish, selecting products, interviewing and hiring contractors, working with Foster City on permits, and negotiating with the homeowner’s association to address aesthetics. They were the first in their association, and maybe in the whole city, to transform a gas-powered townhouse to an electric one.
Bay Area pizza joint Blondie's to open SF restaurant at Stonestown Galleria
The slice shop is now opening a second San Francisco location at Stonestown Galleria.
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank Scams
Anyone can be a victim of a bank scam, and criminals continue to use the latest technology to pull of their scams. In these two stories, two California residents fall victim to the Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' scam.
This Northern California city is among the sunniest on the planet
According to several analyses of historical weather data, Sacramento is among the cities that receive the most hours of sunlight, particularly during the summer months.
Courthouse News Service
Most aggressive climate change action in nation now law in California
VALLEJO, Calif. (CN) — California Governor Gavin Newsom signed an expansive package of bills Friday earmarking billions to tackle climate change. Standing in Solano County on Friday, Newsom highlighted a record $54 billion climate investment in this year’s budget. He signed 40 bills recently passed by the Legislature including Assembly Bill 1279, the California Climate Crisis Act. It codifies policy to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 and ensures that by the same year human-caused greenhouse gas emissions are reduced to at least 85% below 1990 levels.
Bakersfield Channel
Newsom signs new climate legislation into law, says it will create four million new jobs in CA
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Governor Gavin Newsom signed sweeping new climate legislation into law in Sacramento on Friday. The $54 billion dollar package aims to make California carbon-neutral by 2045. Newsom said California has already taken big steps to reduce its environmental footprint compared to other states. “Here we...
Freethink
San Francisco decriminalizes plant-based psychedelics
San Francisco has joined a small but growing list of metros and states who have decriminalized possession and even distribution of some psychedelic drugs. In September 2022, the city’s legislative body, called the Board of Supervisors, unanimously voted to decriminalize plant-based psychedelics, like psilocybin mushrooms, ayahuasca, and mescaline cacti, VICE reported. (Synthetic drugs like LSD and MDMA aren’t covered in the resolution.)
Downtown San Francisco restaurants are anticipating massive crowds for Dreamforce
"Dreamforce is astronomically impactful for the whole city," said one restaurant owner.
