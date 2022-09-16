ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf on her support of Proposition 30

(Inside California Politics) — Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss her support for Proposition 30. That proposition would fund wildfire management and electric vehicle infrastructure and incentives through a tax on Californians making more than $2 million dollars. Mayor Schaaf discusses why she supports the proposition, the benefits […]
OAKLAND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch City Clerk Issues Open Letter to Antioch Regarding Mayor Lamar Thorpe

On Saturday, Antioch City Clerk Ellie Householder issued an open letter to the residents of Antioch after learning about a sexual harassment settlement involving Lamar Thorpe. “I recognize that my well-known connection with Lamar Thorpe can be interpreted as a tacit endorsement of his behaviors. I never could’ve imagined someone I highly respect as a colleague would do such a thing; but it did happen,” said Householder who added, “To the women; I am sorry. I see you, I hear you, and I believe you.”
ANTIOCH, CA
padailypost.com

City Council renames Columbus Day

Palo Alto City Council decided Sept. 12 to remove Columbus Day from the calendar and instead celebrate the second Monday in October as two holidays: Indigenous People’s Day and Italian Heritage Day. The new city holidays are ceremonial only, and city employees won’t get the day off …
PALO ALTO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Councilmembers Ask Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe to Resign

On Thursday, Antioch Mayor Pro Tem Mike Barbanica and Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock called for the resignation of Mayor Lamar Thorpe during a press conference. The call for the resignation came after this publication broke the news that the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors agreed to a $350k settlement with two victims who sued the Los Medanos Healthcare District and its executive director Lamar Thorpe, who is also Mayor of Antioch.
ANTIOCH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danville, CA
Government
City
Lafayette, CA
City
Watsonville, CA
City
Danville, CA
Local
California Elections
City
Woodside, CA
City
Hillsborough, CA
Lafayette, CA
Government
City
Suisun City, CA
City
Cotati, CA
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Drops Controversial Tiny Homes Plan

After months of opposition, a controversial plan to build tiny homes in North San Jose has been dropped, but residents are still skeptical. The city is not moving forward with a plan to build 100 tiny homes at the Dr. Robert Gross Groundwater Recharge Park on Noble Avenue, according to a memo issued this month from Deputy City Manager Omar Passons. The site, which sits across the street from an elementary school and library, has been considered for homeless housing since 2015.
SAN JOSE, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Letter to the Editor: Move forward on Weapons Station

CONCORD, CA (Sept. 18, 2022) — I’m a senior citizen who has been a Concord homeowner for forty years. I love this city, its central location, its dog parks and opportunities for seniors. One thing we need more of is affordable housing for our older population. Walnut Creek...
CONCORD, CA
SFGate

Central San Rafael Northbound Highway 101 Off-Ramp To Close For Caltrans Work

The Central San Rafael exit off of U.S. Highway 101 northbound in San Rafael will be closed overnights starting Tuesday, Caltrans has announced. Caltrans is continuing the Harbor Bridge Replacement Project for pavement and electrical work on the ramp. The exit will be closed from Tuesday through Thursday from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. each day to do drainage and curb ramp work.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kamala Harris
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 17-18

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If a chicken festival, a local creative market, or a jazz and R&B festival sounds fun to you, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-90s...
SACRAMENTO, CA
svvoice.com

Former City Employee Benison Tran Remembered After Tragic Death

The City of Santa Clara observed a moment of silence during its Sept. 13 City Council meeting for retired City employee Benison Tran. Tran served the City of Santa Clara for nearly 30 years. He started working for the City in June 1992 and retired in April 2021 as a senior civil engineer, PD, QSD.
SANTA CLARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#City Council#Bay City#Election Local#Free Speech Movement
The Almanac Online

How my 80-year-old parents electrified their Foster City townhouse

My parents Eileen and Max live in a 52-year-old townhouse in Foster City. Up until a few years ago they drove a gas car, heated their home with a gas-powered furnace, and warmed their water with a gas tank water heater. My mom hoped to replace the kitchen’s old electric stove with a new gas one. They were all-in on gas. Fast-forward to today and they are happily all-electric. My 82-year-old mom managed the process from start to finish, selecting products, interviewing and hiring contractors, working with Foster City on permits, and negotiating with the homeowner’s association to address aesthetics. They were the first in their association, and maybe in the whole city, to transform a gas-powered townhouse to an electric one.
FOSTER CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Courthouse News Service

Most aggressive climate change action in nation now law in California

VALLEJO, Calif. (CN) — California Governor Gavin Newsom signed an expansive package of bills Friday earmarking billions to tackle climate change. Standing in Solano County on Friday, Newsom highlighted a record $54 billion climate investment in this year’s budget. He signed 40 bills recently passed by the Legislature including Assembly Bill 1279, the California Climate Crisis Act. It codifies policy to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 and ensures that by the same year human-caused greenhouse gas emissions are reduced to at least 85% below 1990 levels.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Freethink

San Francisco decriminalizes plant-based psychedelics

San Francisco has joined a small but growing list of metros and states who have decriminalized possession and even distribution of some psychedelic drugs. In September 2022, the city’s legislative body, called the Board of Supervisors, unanimously voted to decriminalize plant-based psychedelics, like psilocybin mushrooms, ayahuasca, and mescaline cacti, VICE reported. (Synthetic drugs like LSD and MDMA aren’t covered in the resolution.)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy