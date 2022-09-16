ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

In Oakland, closing schools opens questions about a city's soul

OAKLAND - There are few sights more poignant than empty classrooms that should be full, playground basketball courts with no games, a "School Crossing" sign where there is no longer a school. Just breeze-block walls and nearly 100 years of history. Parker Elementary School, in the words of the Oakland...
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

‘We Were Hyphy’ documentary makes its hometown debut at Oakland International Film Festival

When the Oakland International Film Festival launched in the fall of 2002, one of the intentions of its organizers was to honor the diversity that made Oakland a breeding ground for artistic talent and cultural movements. Twenty years later, its mission remains the same. So it’s no surprise that this year’s film lineup includes We Were Hyphy, a documentary directed by Larry Madrigal and produced by Jason O’Mahony. The film chronicles the Oakland origins of the hyphy movement—a scene that came to dominate the sound and culture of Bay Area hip hop in the late-90s and 2000s—as told by those who were directly involved or came of age during that era.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
Entertainment
CBS San Francisco

Asian American rally organizer attacked by homeless woman in San Francisco neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco rally organizer said she was hurt in an unprovoked attacked in the Portola neighborhood in broad daylight on September 2nd.Selena, a San Francisco resident, who prefers to keep her last name private, shared photos of her recovering in the emergency room.She helped organize a rally to protest a proposed cannabis dispensary at 2490 San Bruno Ave. She said after she wrapped up the community event attended largely by the Chinese community around 10:40 a.m., a woman not affiliated with the rally appeared. "She said 'FU' and then she started coming right at me, started pulling...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfbayview.com

How will Oakland’s future mayor bring back the Town that made them so proud?

On Aug. 15, 2022, Visit Oakland and the Jack London Improvement District (JLID) hosted the first 2022 forum of Oakland mayoral candidates. The event, called A Seat at The Town Table, introduced three 2022 Oakland Mayoral candidates: Hon. Treva Reid, Hon. Loren Taylor and Hon. Sheng Thao. All three are currently Oakland council members. More mayoral candidates are expected to participate in future forums.
OAKLAND, CA
Secret SF

Grab A Beer At These Lively Oktoberfest Celebrations In The Bay Area

Oktoberfest 2022 starts this weekend and there are plenty of opportunities in the Bay Area to eat, drink, and party like a German. Oktoberfest started in Munich, Germany in 1810 to celebrate the wedding of the crown prince of Bavaria. Though Munich is still home to the most famous festival, Oktoberfest is celebrated across the globe and is synonymous with beer-fueled parties, traditional German garb, and general frivolity. Simply put, Oktoberfest is a very fun time. Whether or not you plan to don the traditional lederhosen or dirndl, there are plenty of Oktoberfest celebrations to enjoy in the Bay Area. Not to be outdone, Radhaus in SF’s Fort Mason is celebrating every single day of Oktoberfest with special events, gifts, and discounts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey King
kalw.org

Uncertain Future of San Francisco's Fog / WSJ's Katherine Blunt on Rise and Fall of PG&E / Oakland International Film Festival

First: New York Times reporter and Bay Area resident John Branch explores whether San Francisco's fog is disappearing. What are the implications for coastal California’s ecosystems and for San Francisco’s economy and identity?. Guest: John Branch, reporter, New York Times. Second: Wall Street Journal energy reporter Katherine Blunt...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Full Oakland-San Francisco BART service restored after equipment issues disable trains

SAN FRANCISCO -- Full BART train service between San Francisco and Oakland has been restored Sunday after equipment problems and disabled cars shut down the Transbay Tube.Trouble began around 10:20 a.m. when BART officials tweeted alerting passengers of a 20-minute delay on trains because of an equipment issue.Conditions deteriorated from that point."BART service has stopped in the Transbay Tube due to multiple due to multiple disabled trains between Embarcadero and Lake Merritt," officials tweeted just after 11 a.m. "Seek alternate forms of transportation until further notice."Bus bridges were also set up. "A/C Transit is offering mutual aid for Transbay service on...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Person rescued from under train at BART's North Berkeley Station

BERKELEY -- A person entered the trackway at BART's North Berkeley station early Monday, becoming trapped under a train and requiring a rescue operation by medical and transit crews.BART officials sent out an incident alert at around 5:45 a.m."The station is open, trains are not stopping due to a person who entered the trackway while a train was approaching," the alert read.   "The person is alive and being rescued from under the train."Medical crews worked for about 25 minutes to rescue the unidentified person, who was taken to the hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries. The person condition was not...
BERKELEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Drag King#Art#Dragon King#Rebel King
hoodline.com

Black Star Pirate BBQ team opens live music & comfort food venue in Pt. Richmond

The team behind Richmond's artsy waterfront eatery-and-music-joint, Black Star Pirate BBQ, have opened another restaurant and live performance venue, this time in Point Richmond. It's called the Baltic Kiss, and it recently opened in the space belonging to Richmond's oldest bar, at 135 Park Place. Chef Tony Carracci, whose high-end...
RICHMOND, CA
Secret SF

Grace Cathedral Will Hold A Glowing Candlelight Tribute To Beyoncé’s Greatest Hits

On October 21st, Beyoncé’s greatest songs will be played by the Range Ensemble String Quartet at the legendary Grace Cathedral on Nob Hill. Candlelight: A Tribute to Beyoncé will feature Queen Bey’s best hits—including her time with Destiny’s Child—played on strings while the audience is enveloped in cozy candlelight. With hits such as “Halo” and “Crazy in Love,” you won’t want to miss this night of peaceful ambience and incredible music. Grab your tickets before they’re gone! When it comes to a talent as formidable as Beyoncé, you need some extremely capable musicians to do her music justice. Fortunately, the incredible Range Ensemble will be taking the stage for this exciting show. The renowned string quartet will elevate each song and make you feel as if you’re hearing these iconic hits for the very first time.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion

Comments / 0

Community Policy