Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
400 Flight Attendants To Be Displaced After American Airlines Closes San Francisco BaseKevin AlexanderSan Francisco, CA
Lamorinda Weather Bulletin: Sunday, September 18Thomas Smith
San Francisco Subways Completed 50 Years of Success With BARTAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
Leave an Item Behind at a Hotel? This San Francisco Hotel Donates it to CharityMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®San Francisco, CA
Lompoc Record
Rap lyrics on trial: Bill would limit prosecutors’ use of words and music as evidence
Gary Bryant Jr. exchanged gunfire with a man in an Antioch apartment parking lot on a July afternoon in 2014. Both were struck by bullets. Bryant survived and the other man died. Police said it was part of a string of gang shootings in the East Bay. At trial, prosecutors...
SFGate
In Oakland, closing schools opens questions about a city's soul
OAKLAND - There are few sights more poignant than empty classrooms that should be full, playground basketball courts with no games, a "School Crossing" sign where there is no longer a school. Just breeze-block walls and nearly 100 years of history. Parker Elementary School, in the words of the Oakland...
oaklandside.org
‘We Were Hyphy’ documentary makes its hometown debut at Oakland International Film Festival
When the Oakland International Film Festival launched in the fall of 2002, one of the intentions of its organizers was to honor the diversity that made Oakland a breeding ground for artistic talent and cultural movements. Twenty years later, its mission remains the same. So it’s no surprise that this year’s film lineup includes We Were Hyphy, a documentary directed by Larry Madrigal and produced by Jason O’Mahony. The film chronicles the Oakland origins of the hyphy movement—a scene that came to dominate the sound and culture of Bay Area hip hop in the late-90s and 2000s—as told by those who were directly involved or came of age during that era.
Reward increased to $40K for 3rd suspect in murder of TV news guard shot in Oakland last year
Laron Gilbert is the third suspect in the killing. The other two men are already in custody for the death of Kevin Nishita.
Asian American rally organizer attacked by homeless woman in San Francisco neighborhood
SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco rally organizer said she was hurt in an unprovoked attacked in the Portola neighborhood in broad daylight on September 2nd.Selena, a San Francisco resident, who prefers to keep her last name private, shared photos of her recovering in the emergency room.She helped organize a rally to protest a proposed cannabis dispensary at 2490 San Bruno Ave. She said after she wrapped up the community event attended largely by the Chinese community around 10:40 a.m., a woman not affiliated with the rally appeared. "She said 'FU' and then she started coming right at me, started pulling...
Singer Bad Bunny brings entourage of 80 to Bay Area Puerto Rican restaurant
"It's like having Oprah come and visit us here": One of the managers says he is thankful the Puerto Rican superstar came to support the Puerto Rican restaurant - and the group ordered almost everything on the menu!
sfbayview.com
How will Oakland’s future mayor bring back the Town that made them so proud?
On Aug. 15, 2022, Visit Oakland and the Jack London Improvement District (JLID) hosted the first 2022 forum of Oakland mayoral candidates. The event, called A Seat at The Town Table, introduced three 2022 Oakland Mayoral candidates: Hon. Treva Reid, Hon. Loren Taylor and Hon. Sheng Thao. All three are currently Oakland council members. More mayoral candidates are expected to participate in future forums.
Grab A Beer At These Lively Oktoberfest Celebrations In The Bay Area
Oktoberfest 2022 starts this weekend and there are plenty of opportunities in the Bay Area to eat, drink, and party like a German. Oktoberfest started in Munich, Germany in 1810 to celebrate the wedding of the crown prince of Bavaria. Though Munich is still home to the most famous festival, Oktoberfest is celebrated across the globe and is synonymous with beer-fueled parties, traditional German garb, and general frivolity. Simply put, Oktoberfest is a very fun time. Whether or not you plan to don the traditional lederhosen or dirndl, there are plenty of Oktoberfest celebrations to enjoy in the Bay Area. Not to be outdone, Radhaus in SF’s Fort Mason is celebrating every single day of Oktoberfest with special events, gifts, and discounts.
calmatters.network
Details emerge about deadly motorcycle crash that shut down BART through Oakland for hours during Friday evening commute
A motorcyclist was killed after a collision in which he was ejected from his vehicle onto BART tracks and subsequently hit by a passing train in Oakland, which caused major delays on BART in all directions on Friday during the evening commute. The incident caused BART service to be stopped...
kalw.org
Uncertain Future of San Francisco's Fog / WSJ's Katherine Blunt on Rise and Fall of PG&E / Oakland International Film Festival
First: New York Times reporter and Bay Area resident John Branch explores whether San Francisco's fog is disappearing. What are the implications for coastal California’s ecosystems and for San Francisco’s economy and identity?. Guest: John Branch, reporter, New York Times. Second: Wall Street Journal energy reporter Katherine Blunt...
Full Oakland-San Francisco BART service restored after equipment issues disable trains
SAN FRANCISCO -- Full BART train service between San Francisco and Oakland has been restored Sunday after equipment problems and disabled cars shut down the Transbay Tube.Trouble began around 10:20 a.m. when BART officials tweeted alerting passengers of a 20-minute delay on trains because of an equipment issue.Conditions deteriorated from that point."BART service has stopped in the Transbay Tube due to multiple due to multiple disabled trains between Embarcadero and Lake Merritt," officials tweeted just after 11 a.m. "Seek alternate forms of transportation until further notice."Bus bridges were also set up. "A/C Transit is offering mutual aid for Transbay service on...
Person rescued from under train at BART's North Berkeley Station
BERKELEY -- A person entered the trackway at BART's North Berkeley station early Monday, becoming trapped under a train and requiring a rescue operation by medical and transit crews.BART officials sent out an incident alert at around 5:45 a.m."The station is open, trains are not stopping due to a person who entered the trackway while a train was approaching," the alert read. "The person is alive and being rescued from under the train."Medical crews worked for about 25 minutes to rescue the unidentified person, who was taken to the hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries. The person condition was not...
'No Bammer Weed': The album that put San Francisco rap on the map turns 30
The album drew up the blueprint for hyphy and West Coast gangsta rap.
KRON4
New nightclub in the East Bay ‘Drop 84’
Managing General Partner of Drop 84 Jay Baltazar talked about the importance of having the venue in Berkeley. Watch the clip to hear which big acts are taking the stage.
hoodline.com
Black Star Pirate BBQ team opens live music & comfort food venue in Pt. Richmond
The team behind Richmond's artsy waterfront eatery-and-music-joint, Black Star Pirate BBQ, have opened another restaurant and live performance venue, this time in Point Richmond. It's called the Baltic Kiss, and it recently opened in the space belonging to Richmond's oldest bar, at 135 Park Place. Chef Tony Carracci, whose high-end...
Grace Cathedral Will Hold A Glowing Candlelight Tribute To Beyoncé’s Greatest Hits
On October 21st, Beyoncé’s greatest songs will be played by the Range Ensemble String Quartet at the legendary Grace Cathedral on Nob Hill. Candlelight: A Tribute to Beyoncé will feature Queen Bey’s best hits—including her time with Destiny’s Child—played on strings while the audience is enveloped in cozy candlelight. With hits such as “Halo” and “Crazy in Love,” you won’t want to miss this night of peaceful ambience and incredible music. Grab your tickets before they’re gone! When it comes to a talent as formidable as Beyoncé, you need some extremely capable musicians to do her music justice. Fortunately, the incredible Range Ensemble will be taking the stage for this exciting show. The renowned string quartet will elevate each song and make you feel as if you’re hearing these iconic hits for the very first time.
Downtown San Francisco restaurants are anticipating massive crowds for Dreamforce
"Dreamforce is astronomically impactful for the whole city," said one restaurant owner.
Witness on 'heartbreaking' aftermath after 3 Antioch children hit by speeding car
The family says if the son with most severe injuries is able to survive, he will likely be paralyzed from the neck down and need a ventilator for the rest of his life. Here's how you can help:
Oakland police investigating multiple burglaries
The Oakland Police Department is investigating a burglary that took place on Saturday, according to a statement from police.
KTVU FOX 2
Triple shooting on International Boulevard in Oakland
Oakland police are investigating a triple shooting on International Boulevard. Everyone was taken to the hospital.
