Read full article on original website
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
YWCA registering voters on National Voter Registration Day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear is coming together with the community next Tuesday for National Voter Registration Day. The group is holding a voter registration event at Independence Mall from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm on September 20th to register and educate voters for the upcoming November election.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Rental assistance program offering $450 reimbursement to eligible New Hanover County applicants
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — To help lower income families in the community meet rental housing needs, New Hanover County will continue to offer the Workforce Housing Gap Rental Assistance Pilot Program for a second year, with several updates. Applications are open now through September 30, and an...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Reaction to Chemours’ scheduled public information sessions on facility expansion
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Chemours wants to expand its manufacturing facility in Bladen County. The company is scheduled to hold two public information meetings to give people an opportunity to learn more about the planned expansion, but some local environment protection organizations are not pleased with the company’s plans.
WECT
New Hanover County offers $450 a month for rent for eligible families
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - To help lower income families in the community meet rental housing needs, New Hanover County will continue to offer the Workforce Housing GAP Rental Assistance Pilot Program for the second year with several updates. If your household earnings are between 60%-80% of the area...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WECT
Ousted town manager reportedly in the running to lead Town of Navassa
NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - After only three months on the job, she was forced out of her role as Town Manager in Kenly, North Carolina. In August, Kenly Town Council voted to terminate Justine Jones after their entire police force and two town administrators resigned in protest of the difficult work environment they say she created there.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Citizen forum held on Dam Restoration Project in Boiling Spring Lakes
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) – The City of Boiling Spring Lakes held a citizens forum on Thursday, to update residents on the bond referendum that would help rebuild or restore dams destroyed by Hurricane Florence. The engineering firm McGill presented the final design plans for the dam restoration...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sokoto House Cape Fear Community Racial and Health Equity Summit wrap-up 2nd day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Sokoto House wrapped up the second day of their Cape Fear Community Racial and Health Equity Summit Saturday. The event is a way for the community to learn from each other. The three-day event kicked off Friday with a dedication ceremony, an art and...
WECT
Brunswick County considers incentive grant agreement with manufacturer to create 125 jobs
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners is considering a $270,000 Economic Development Incentive Grant with Precision Swiss Incentive Agreement. To keep funding, the company is required to invest $8.4 million in investments along with 125 full-time jobs with an average annual wage of $54,025 in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WECT
Brunswick Co. completes installation of parking signs for veterans
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County has announced that they have completed the installation of 30 reserved parking signs at the government center in Bolivia. These signs, marked “Veteran Parking Only,” are intended to honor local veterans for their service to the county and country. Per the release,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man killed in Horry County plane crash was Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office volunteer
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One of the two people killed in a South Carolina plane crash last Wednesday was a volunteer with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the organization says. The plane went down in a wooded area near Conway, killing BCSO volunteer Terry Druffell and another...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Latino festival draws large crowd
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The New Hanover County Arboretum was transformed into a Latin party Sunday to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. It was a day of celebration in Cape Fear, especially for the Latin community who embraced their culture. The family-friendly festival featured Latin-inspired dance, music, and entertainment. Marimer...
borderbelt.org
How a Bladen County coffee shop is brewing the next generation of workers
As a high school senior, Meagan Burney has already learned the valuable skill of time management. She arrives at her job at 5:30 a.m., works for two hours, goes to class at the local community college, returns to work, goes home to finish her high school online classes and then attends volleyball practice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WECT
Judge orders Wilmington pay more than $300k in legal fees for illegal short-term rental ordinances
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The legal battle set in motion against the City of Wilmington more than two years ago has come to an end, and a judge awarded Dave and Peg Schroeder attorney’s fees for their lawsuit against the City of Wilmington for illegal short-term rental restrictions put in place several years ago.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Fiona expected to strengthen into first major hurricane of 2022
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s been a relatively quiet hurricane season so far, but the tropics are still active. There’s over two months until the official end of hurricane season on November 30th, and we could see our first major hurricane of the season this week. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Paddle 4 Troops raise 150K for military families over weekend
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) – Paddle 4 Troops held their annual competitive race in Surf City over the weekend. The event was created to help raise money to assist active, retired military men and women and their families in need of a little support. Participants entered a 10K noncompetitive...
WECT
PFAS chemicals found in ENC river directly linked to cancer
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Environmental Protection Agency says chemicals such as PFAS, which can be found in the Cape Fear River and the New River in New Hanover and Onslow counties, have been linked to various forms of cancer. WITN joined groups Thursday as they went out to collect...
WECT
Riverfest returns to Downtown Wilmington
NCDHHS announces action plan to reduce suicide in N.C. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released a new action plan intended to reduce the rate of injury and death associated with suicide.
ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina, according to federal officials. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham, news outlets report. […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington to pay over $304,000 to couple who sued over short-term rental ordinance
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington has to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to a couple who sued them over the city’s short-term rental ordinance. In January of 2019, Wilmington enacted a zoning ordinance regulating short-term rentals through a registration process. Peg and David Schroeder...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Inaugural cardboard boat race makes splash
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) – The Dutchman Dinghy Dash brought first responders, town employees, and local businesses together for some friendly competition on the water. The first ever cardboard boat race at Bill Smith Park in Oak Island challenged contestants to build a Dutchman Creek-worthy vessel, using only cardboard, duct tape, and glue.
Comments / 0