Brunswick County, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

YWCA registering voters on National Voter Registration Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear is coming together with the community next Tuesday for National Voter Registration Day. The group is holding a voter registration event at Independence Mall from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm on September 20th to register and educate voters for the upcoming November election.
WILMINGTON, NC
Bolivia, NC
Brunswick County, NC
Brunswick County, NC
WECT

Ousted town manager reportedly in the running to lead Town of Navassa

NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - After only three months on the job, she was forced out of her role as Town Manager in Kenly, North Carolina. In August, Kenly Town Council voted to terminate Justine Jones after their entire police force and two town administrators resigned in protest of the difficult work environment they say she created there.
NAVASSA, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear Latino festival draws large crowd

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The New Hanover County Arboretum was transformed into a Latin party Sunday to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. It was a day of celebration in Cape Fear, especially for the Latin community who embraced their culture. The family-friendly festival featured Latin-inspired dance, music, and entertainment. Marimer...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Fiona expected to strengthen into first major hurricane of 2022

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It's been a relatively quiet hurricane season so far, but the tropics are still active. There's over two months until the official end of hurricane season on November 30th, and we could see our first major hurricane of the season this week. The...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Paddle 4 Troops raise 150K for military families over weekend

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) – Paddle 4 Troops held their annual competitive race in Surf City over the weekend. The event was created to help raise money to assist active, retired military men and women and their families in need of a little support. Participants entered a 10K noncompetitive...
SURF CITY, NC
WECT

PFAS chemicals found in ENC river directly linked to cancer

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Environmental Protection Agency says chemicals such as PFAS, which can be found in the Cape Fear River and the New River in New Hanover and Onslow counties, have been linked to various forms of cancer. WITN joined groups Thursday as they went out to collect...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

Riverfest returns to Downtown Wilmington

NCDHHS announces action plan to reduce suicide in N.C. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released a new action plan intended to reduce the rate of injury and death associated with suicide.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina, according to federal officials. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham, news outlets report.
RALEIGH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Inaugural cardboard boat race makes splash

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) – The Dutchman Dinghy Dash brought first responders, town employees, and local businesses together for some friendly competition on the water. The first ever cardboard boat race at Bill Smith Park in Oak Island challenged contestants to build a Dutchman Creek-worthy vessel, using only cardboard, duct tape, and glue.
OAK ISLAND, NC

