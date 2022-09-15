ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

ETSU wins grant to help low-income, first-generation students

The U.S. Department of Education has announced that East Tennessee State University will receive the federally funded Student Support Services STEM and Health Sciences grant, a competitive award worth more than $1.3 million over the next five years. The grant supports an additional 120 students pursuing degrees in a variety...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU nationally ranked for least amount of student debt

When it comes to the universities graduating students with the least amount of debt, East Tennessee State University is now nationally ranked. This month, U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-2023 report, a sweeping summary on a range of data from 1,500 colleges across the United States.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU leads effort to establish Johnson City Recovery Center

East Tennessee State University is taking the lead in establishing the first recovery community center in the Northeast Tennessee region. The Johnson City Recovery Center (JCRC) was proposed by Dr. Dorothy “Dottie” Greene, associate professor of social work and graduate coordinator for Addiction Counseling Studies, and will be guided by an advisory board with membership from throughout the region.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elizabethton, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Elizabethton, TN
Johnson City Press

Milligan PA students receive white coats

Milligan University celebrated 26 future physician assistants in the university’s Gregory Center on Sept. 10, as they walked across the stage to receive their white coats. Family and friends were also there to celebrate their loved ones’ accomplishments. “The white coat signifies the great responsibility these professionals have...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Reward Schools designated throughout Northeast Tennessee

Schools across Northeast Tennessee are among 2022 Reward Schools as designated by the Tennessee Department of Education. Washington County Schools has the most on the list at nine, followed by Sullivan County with five. The designations are based on the 2021-22 TCAP or Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program results.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Program#Teacher Education#Continuous Improvement#K12#Caep
Johnson City Press

Twin Springs students' letters push VDOT to trim weeds on school road

NICKELSVILLE — What came from an early morning conversation among Twin Springs High School students regarding the overgrown vegetation along Twin Springs Road turned into more than just wasted complaints. Instead, their social studies teacher, Matt Bays, offered up a lesson in using local and state government systems to...
NICKELSVILLE, VA
Johnson City Press

Volunteer High School to host first homecoming parade in 16 years

CHURCH HILL– This year, the Volunteer High School Student Government Association is sponsoring a revival of the homecoming parade tradition, which hasn’t taken place for approximately 16 years. The last reported VHS Homecoming parade was believed to have been held in 2006. SGA Senior Class Governor Eliza Smith...
CHURCH HILL, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU Choirs kicking off concert season

The East Tennessee State University Choirs open their concert season later this month with a performance at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts. The concert is Friday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 p.m. in the Martin Center Grand Hall.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Lynching remembrance ceremony at Kent Junction Saturday

NORTON – The second in a planned series of markers about the history of lynching in Wise County will be dedicated Sept. 24. The Wise County Community Remembrance Coalition will host Saturday’s unveiling of an educational marker relating the story of the Nov. 12, 1920 lynching of Dave Hurst in the Kent Junction community between Norton and Appalachia.
WISE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Puerto Rico
Johnson City Press

United Way hosts 2022 campaign kickoff

United Way of East TN Highlands, an organization dedicated to community health, education and financial stability, held their annual campaign kickoff at the pavilion in Downtown Johnson City on Friday. The event consisted of a variety of vendors and a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch was offered...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Five Kingsport school facilities on lockdown

KINGSPORT — An incident under investigation by Kingsport Police has resulted in five city schools being placed on lockdown. Dobyns-Bennett High School, Palmer Center, Robinson Middle and Johnson and Lincoln elementary schools were put on lockdown early Monday afternoon, Assistant Superintendent Andy True said.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Cheek leads Science Hill to District 1-AA golf title

ELIZABETHTON — With qualifying spots on the line, things got interesting on Monday at the District 1-AA golf tournament at Elizabethton Golf Course. Science Hill won the boys team title with ease by shooting 305 while Dobyns-Bennett took the girls trophy, carding a 149.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Bailey takes marketing helm at Friends of Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON – After years of putting Southwest Virginia on camera as a television report, Olivia Bailey hopes to continue that and more to help market the region as a tourism and heritage destination. Bailey, who became marketing director for Friends of Southwest Virginia in September, is getting acquainted with...
ABINGDON, VA
Johnson City Press

Storyteller Kim Weitkamp to host concert series and workshop in Jonesborough

Singer-songwriter and storyteller Kim Weitkamp, a longtime fan favorite at the National Storytelling Festival, will soon spend a week as Jonesborough’s storyteller in residence. Weitkamp appears courtesy of the Inter-national Storytelling Center, which hosts a different performer each week during its seasonal Storytelling Live! program.
JONESBOROUGH, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy