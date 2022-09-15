Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian MountainsTravel MavenBristol, VA
Mending and Innovation Pave the Way for Side Hustles for Those with Full-time JobsJohn M. DabbsWatauga, TN
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Press
ETSU wins grant to help low-income, first-generation students
The U.S. Department of Education has announced that East Tennessee State University will receive the federally funded Student Support Services STEM and Health Sciences grant, a competitive award worth more than $1.3 million over the next five years. The grant supports an additional 120 students pursuing degrees in a variety...
Johnson City Press
ETSU nationally ranked for least amount of student debt
When it comes to the universities graduating students with the least amount of debt, East Tennessee State University is now nationally ranked. This month, U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-2023 report, a sweeping summary on a range of data from 1,500 colleges across the United States.
Johnson City Press
ETSU leads effort to establish Johnson City Recovery Center
East Tennessee State University is taking the lead in establishing the first recovery community center in the Northeast Tennessee region. The Johnson City Recovery Center (JCRC) was proposed by Dr. Dorothy “Dottie” Greene, associate professor of social work and graduate coordinator for Addiction Counseling Studies, and will be guided by an advisory board with membership from throughout the region.
Johnson City Press
“Community transformational leader” - Retired UVA Wise worker recognized for two decades’ work in equality, diversity
WISE – Sandra Jones retired from The University of Virginia’s College at Wise seven years ago after 22 years, but her career drew the attention of a student-led program at parent University of Virginia. On Saturday, that attention took the form of one of eight benches either completed...
Johnson City Press
Unicoi County High School last in Tennessee to become Ayers Foundation Scholarship school
Unicoi County High School students received a huge surprise on Monday morning — $16,000 toward their college education. The Ayers Foundation announced on Monday that Unicoi County High School would be the last Tennessee high school to become an Ayers Foundation Scholarship School.
Johnson City Press
Milligan PA students receive white coats
Milligan University celebrated 26 future physician assistants in the university’s Gregory Center on Sept. 10, as they walked across the stage to receive their white coats. Family and friends were also there to celebrate their loved ones’ accomplishments. “The white coat signifies the great responsibility these professionals have...
Johnson City Press
Changes are coming to the Washington County Health Department
Building renovations and a change in leadership are coming to the Washington County Health Department. The facility is located at 219 Princeton Road in Johnson City and offers a number of services, including pregnancy testing, newborn screening and health education.
Johnson City Press
Reward Schools designated throughout Northeast Tennessee
Schools across Northeast Tennessee are among 2022 Reward Schools as designated by the Tennessee Department of Education. Washington County Schools has the most on the list at nine, followed by Sullivan County with five. The designations are based on the 2021-22 TCAP or Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program results.
Johnson City Press
Twin Springs students' letters push VDOT to trim weeds on school road
NICKELSVILLE — What came from an early morning conversation among Twin Springs High School students regarding the overgrown vegetation along Twin Springs Road turned into more than just wasted complaints. Instead, their social studies teacher, Matt Bays, offered up a lesson in using local and state government systems to...
Johnson City Press
Volunteer High School to host first homecoming parade in 16 years
CHURCH HILL– This year, the Volunteer High School Student Government Association is sponsoring a revival of the homecoming parade tradition, which hasn’t taken place for approximately 16 years. The last reported VHS Homecoming parade was believed to have been held in 2006. SGA Senior Class Governor Eliza Smith...
Johnson City Press
ETSU Choirs kicking off concert season
The East Tennessee State University Choirs open their concert season later this month with a performance at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts. The concert is Friday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 p.m. in the Martin Center Grand Hall.
Johnson City Press
Lynching remembrance ceremony at Kent Junction Saturday
NORTON – The second in a planned series of markers about the history of lynching in Wise County will be dedicated Sept. 24. The Wise County Community Remembrance Coalition will host Saturday’s unveiling of an educational marker relating the story of the Nov. 12, 1920 lynching of Dave Hurst in the Kent Junction community between Norton and Appalachia.
Johnson City Press
United Way hosts 2022 campaign kickoff
United Way of East TN Highlands, an organization dedicated to community health, education and financial stability, held their annual campaign kickoff at the pavilion in Downtown Johnson City on Friday. The event consisted of a variety of vendors and a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch was offered...
Johnson City Press
South Greene sweeps District 1-A golf titles; UH boys, girls qualify for region
BLOUNTVILLE — South Greene romped to wins in Monday’s District 1-A golf championships at Tri-Cities Golf Course. The Rebels outdistanced Johnson County 324-352 to win the boys team title. They won by an even larger margin, 163-203, in the girls’ competition.
Johnson City Press
Five Kingsport school facilities on lockdown
KINGSPORT — An incident under investigation by Kingsport Police has resulted in five city schools being placed on lockdown. Dobyns-Bennett High School, Palmer Center, Robinson Middle and Johnson and Lincoln elementary schools were put on lockdown early Monday afternoon, Assistant Superintendent Andy True said.
Johnson City Press
Report recommends 'retrofit or replacement' of D-B's Van Huss dome
KINGSPORT — A Phase 1 report on the structural integrity of Dobyns-Bennett High School's unused Buck Van Huss recommends a "retrofit or replacement" of the dome. However, the report indicates no dangerous cracks or sinking of the more than 50-year-old wooden structure.
Johnson City Press
Cheek leads Science Hill to District 1-AA golf title
ELIZABETHTON — With qualifying spots on the line, things got interesting on Monday at the District 1-AA golf tournament at Elizabethton Golf Course. Science Hill won the boys team title with ease by shooting 305 while Dobyns-Bennett took the girls trophy, carding a 149.
Johnson City Press
Bailey takes marketing helm at Friends of Southwest Virginia
ABINGDON – After years of putting Southwest Virginia on camera as a television report, Olivia Bailey hopes to continue that and more to help market the region as a tourism and heritage destination. Bailey, who became marketing director for Friends of Southwest Virginia in September, is getting acquainted with...
Johnson City Press
Storyteller Kim Weitkamp to host concert series and workshop in Jonesborough
Singer-songwriter and storyteller Kim Weitkamp, a longtime fan favorite at the National Storytelling Festival, will soon spend a week as Jonesborough’s storyteller in residence. Weitkamp appears courtesy of the Inter-national Storytelling Center, which hosts a different performer each week during its seasonal Storytelling Live! program.
Johnson City Press
Unicoi BMA votes to rezone property, hire civil engineer for Massachusetts Avenue project
The Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to rezone property in town during their meeting Monday. The property located on Unicoi Drive will be rezoned from B-3 Intermediate Business to A-1 General Agriculture.
