Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Opryland brings back ICE! attractionJake WellsTennessee State
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Related
WSMV
Man arrested after allegedly running from police with baby
CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who wanted out of Dickson County was arrested Friday after driving from police with an infant. Hickman County Sheriff officials said they had received information that Matt Tidwell was staying at a residence on Primm Springs Road. Since Tidwell had an active warrant for his arrest, officers went to the address. However, before deputies could arrive, Tidwell fled from the home along with a baby.
Clerk stabbed during smoke shop robbery; suspect sought
Police in Clarksville are searching for a man who robbed a smoke shop, stabbing the clerk in the process.
Man stabs clerk while robbing a smoke shop in Clarksville
Clarksville Police are searching for a suspect who robbed Rony's Smoke Shop in Clarksville Saturday night.
Teen charged for gas station shooting
According to Metro Nashville Police, the teen allegedly shot and critically injured a 25-year-old woman at a gas station on South Hamilton Road Monday, Sept. 5
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whopam.com
Stolen car recovered at Boulevard motel, suspects arrested
A stolen car was recovered Saturday night at the Rodeway Inn on Fort Campbell Boulevard and a Clarksville couple was arrested on several charges. Officers received information that the stolen 2009 Honda Civic was in the area of Fort Campbell Boulevard and the Parkway and it was located in the rear lot of the Rodeway Inn.
WSMV
Manhunt concludes in Montgomery Co.; suspect believed to have fled area
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is on the run after allegedly stealing cap parts from a Montgomery County resident’s detached garage Sunday. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were looking for a man wanted for burglary in the area of the 1500 block of Oak Plains Road. The man allegedly ran from the scene once the resident caught him stealing car parts from the garage.
WSMV
Manhunt underway in Montgomery County
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is on the run after allegedly stealing cap parts from an Ashland City resident’s detached garage Sunday. The Montgomery Sheriff’s Department said they are looking for a man wanted for burglary in the area of the 1500 block of Oak Plains Road. The man allegedly ran from the scene once the resident caught him stealing car parts from the garage.
clarksvillenow.com
6 members of Clarksville Mongols found guilty of racketeering, other charges in murders, kidnapping, more
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Six members of the Clarksville chapter of the Mongols Motorcycle Club have been convicted on federal charges including murder, kidnapping and other crimes. A federal jury convicted the men on Friday, according to a news release from David W. Boling with the US Attorney’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Deputies call off manhunt for burglary suspect in southeast Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a manhunt Sunday afternoon near the Cheatham County line. At about 1 p.m., the search for a wanted man was ongoing in the 1500 block Oak Plains Road. The subject is a white man in his mid-30s who was last seen wearing a purple shirt, blue jean shorts, gray shoes and a black hat.
3 men arrested on kidnapping, robbery charges
Three men were arrested Tuesday night on outstanding aggravated and kidnapping charges.
WSMV
Metro Police investigating fatal hit-and-run crash in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a hit and run crash in south Nashville that claimed the life of a Nashville woman. Police said Maria Velasquez-Vaquiz, 62, died as the result of the two-vehicle crash at 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Harding Place and Jonquil Drive.
Woman critically injured in crash on Nolensville Pike
A woman was critically injured in a crash along Nolensville Pike in South Nashville late Sunday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
No criminal charges for officers in deadly I-65 standoff in Nashville
Landon Eastep was shot and killed by multiple law enforcement officers on Interstate 65 in Nashville after at least 30 minutes of tense negotiations on Jan. 27, 2022.
Metro Police searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in South Nashville
Metro Police are searching for the driver involved in an overnight hit-and-run crash that left a 62-year-old woman dead in South Nashville.
WBBJ
Tennessee widow sues police who fatally shot husband along interstate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The widow of a Tennessee man has filed a federal lawsuit against nine police officers who fatally shot her husband during a standoff along an interstate highway earlier this year, a published report said. In a suit filed Thursday, Chelesy Eastep maintains the officers used...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: After Home Invasion was Reported at Bradyville Pike Home, Police Conducted Multiple Follow-ups with Alleged Victim and Confirmed NO FORCED ENTRY
UPDATE - MURFREESBORO, TN – WGNS now has more details on an alleged home invasion that was reported by a Bradyville Pike man in Murfreesboro... We originally reported that the victim was fast asleep at his home when he was awakened by an intruder. That intruder was described as a black male in his mid-twenties who was armed with a shotgun. The reported victim told police the man was wearing a blue and red jacket.
Hendersonville woman killed in head-on crash in Nashville
A Hendersonville woman died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Bakertown Road.
2 killed in crash on I-40 in Dickson County
Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 40 in Dickson County late Sunday night.
KWQC
Woman accused of killing man she met through social media, authorities say
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/WDAM/Gray News) – A woman from Nashville was charged with the murder of a man from Mississippi she met through social media, according to police. Authorities said Sierra Inscoe, 20, and Carson Sistrunk, 24, met online and had planned to meet in person, WLBT reports. Sistrunk...
1 killed in Cheatham County crash
One person was killed in a crash in Cheatham County Saturday afternoon.
Comments / 0