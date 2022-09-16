ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Man arrested after allegedly running from police with baby

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who wanted out of Dickson County was arrested Friday after driving from police with an infant. Hickman County Sheriff officials said they had received information that Matt Tidwell was staying at a residence on Primm Springs Road. Since Tidwell had an active warrant for his arrest, officers went to the address. However, before deputies could arrive, Tidwell fled from the home along with a baby.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
whopam.com

Stolen car recovered at Boulevard motel, suspects arrested

A stolen car was recovered Saturday night at the Rodeway Inn on Fort Campbell Boulevard and a Clarksville couple was arrested on several charges. Officers received information that the stolen 2009 Honda Civic was in the area of Fort Campbell Boulevard and the Parkway and it was located in the rear lot of the Rodeway Inn.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Manhunt concludes in Montgomery Co.; suspect believed to have fled area

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is on the run after allegedly stealing cap parts from a Montgomery County resident’s detached garage Sunday. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were looking for a man wanted for burglary in the area of the 1500 block of Oak Plains Road. The man allegedly ran from the scene once the resident caught him stealing car parts from the garage.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Manhunt underway in Montgomery County

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is on the run after allegedly stealing cap parts from an Ashland City resident’s detached garage Sunday. The Montgomery Sheriff’s Department said they are looking for a man wanted for burglary in the area of the 1500 block of Oak Plains Road. The man allegedly ran from the scene once the resident caught him stealing car parts from the garage.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Deputies call off manhunt for burglary suspect in southeast Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a manhunt Sunday afternoon near the Cheatham County line. At about 1 p.m., the search for a wanted man was ongoing in the 1500 block Oak Plains Road. The subject is a white man in his mid-30s who was last seen wearing a purple shirt, blue jean shorts, gray shoes and a black hat.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Tennessee widow sues police who fatally shot husband along interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The widow of a Tennessee man has filed a federal lawsuit against nine police officers who fatally shot her husband during a standoff along an interstate highway earlier this year, a published report said. In a suit filed Thursday, Chelesy Eastep maintains the officers used...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: After Home Invasion was Reported at Bradyville Pike Home, Police Conducted Multiple Follow-ups with Alleged Victim and Confirmed NO FORCED ENTRY

UPDATE - MURFREESBORO, TN – WGNS now has more details on an alleged home invasion that was reported by a Bradyville Pike man in Murfreesboro... We originally reported that the victim was fast asleep at his home when he was awakened by an intruder. That intruder was described as a black male in his mid-twenties who was armed with a shotgun. The reported victim told police the man was wearing a blue and red jacket.
MURFREESBORO, TN

