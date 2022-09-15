Read full article on original website
Brenden Aaronson says Yunus Musah's absence at USMNT camp is felt after the in-form Valencia youngster was ruled out of their Japan and Saudi Arabia friendlies in preparation for the World Cup
Yunus Musah's absence from USMNT camp has been called 'a shame' by teammate Brenden Aaronson, as the midfielder was forced to pull out of the team's friendlies vs. Japan and Saudi Arabia due to a left groin issue. Musah is a projected starter for this fall's World Cup and has...
Yardbarker
‘Discussions have already begun…’ – Tottenham have been informed that Harry Kane ‘might leave’ this January
Former West Ham United striker turned pundit Frank McAvennie has informed Tottenham Hotspur that superstar Harry Kane ‘might leave’ in January. According to recent reports, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are interested in signing the Premier League forward, with Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg claiming he could become a ‘hot topic’.
