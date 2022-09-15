Read full article on original website
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market Is Underway in DFWNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
North Texas Doctor Arrested as Part of IV Bag Tampering InvestigationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
WFAA
DFW weather: Near-record temperatures to close out the summer season
Keep the umbrellas and raincoats in the closet. No rain chances in sight through the upcoming week. Here's the latest.
WFAA
Summer heat not going anywhere this week
TEXAS, USA — Summer not going away quietly. The last few days of summer are upon us. Fall officially begins on Thursday. Of course, at this point in the summer it *normally* doesn't feel like dog days of summer we are used to during the peak of the summer heat.
Dallas Observer
You Thought It Was Fall in North Texas? The Endless Summer Would Like a Word.
If you’re anything like us, you went outside last weekend, felt the cool breeze on your skin, went for a long walk and relished the belated demise of the long, brutal summer. After all, it was one of the hottest summers on record in North Texas. Who wouldn't want...
TripAdvisor Blog
AC Hotel Fort Worth Downtown Rooms Pictures & Reviews (TX)
.. at the sleek, modern, but comfortable atmosphere. The room was very nice! Our only concern was parking. Our truck did... I thought we were past having to ask for your room to be made up. And in any case, when I checked in, no one mentioned that you... ......
Here's your guide to get to and from the 2022 State Fair of Texas
DALLAS — It’s time to indulge in all things fried and partake in some family fun at this year’s State Fair of Texas. But what’s the best mode of transportation to get to and from Fair Park?. We vote by train. Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART)...
dallasexpress.com
Large Sinkhole Opens in Southeast Dallas
A large sinkhole opened up along Lake June Road in southeast Dallas on Thursday. The sinkhole is located in the road’s eastbound center lane, near Prairie Creek Bridge in Pleasant Grove. The hole is several feet long and wide enough to cover most of one lane, more than large...
Best flower delivery services in Dallas, according to Petal Republic
DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you remember your first love? Well, today, you might catch yourself reminiscing as Sunday, Sept. 18, is National First Love Day. “This day specifically reflects the first butterflies-in-the-stomach feeling, the first date, and that first spark with a romantic partner. We all encounter love with someone we admire and this is the day to look back on the first time we ever did. It’s a bittersweet day that can be celebrated in multiple ways,” NationalToday.com says.
WFAA
Police credit tip for preventing possible shooting at North Texas homecoming game
Three people were detained en route to the Everman High School homecoming game. Inside the vehicle, there was an "AR-15 pistol and a 60-round magazine."
CW33 NewsFix
These are the top spots to dance the night away in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you looking for a good time this weekend? Don’t worry, we are too and we know just what to do. Dance the night away around Dallas on National Dance Day, Saturday, Sep. 17! NationalToday says, “We brought the music, you bring the moves! Or, feel free to bring your own tunes. We’re not too particular on the music choice or who brings the beats. We really just can’t wait to see you on the floor! If you have a favorite dance move or go-to routine, this is the time for all to break it down on the dance floor.”
Report: Several Texas restaurants among top 50 in the country for top-notch burgers
A burger can be had in many ways, but there's only one way to truly enjoy burgers. Your way, and no, we aren't talking about Burger King.
texasmetronews.com
Dallas Carnival Caribbean Festival (September 18)
Dallas Carnival Caribbean Festival at Joe Pool Lake, 5700 Lake Ridge Parkway, Grand Prairie. For more info, www.dfwcarnival.com.
WFAA
Ready for a winter wonderland? World's largest Christmas light maze, village returns to Dallas
DALLAS — Ready for the holiday spirit, Dallas?. Well, the world's largest Christmas light maze and village, "Enchant," is returning to Dallas and tickets are available! The incredible illuminated winter wonderland will come to Fair Park – and seven other host locations across the U.S. – starting on Black Friday, Nov. 25.
airlinegeeks.com
JSX Announces New Routes and Increased Frequencies
Dallas-Based JSX has announced via social media that it will be adding some new routes, and increasing some of the frequencies on a few of the routes they already operate. The airline operates a fleet of 30-seat Embraer E135s and E145s. New Routes. In the way of new routes, the...
Everything is bigger in Texas: These Texas vacation rentals sleep 30 or more
DALLAS (KDAF) — Hotels are great and Texas is home to many luxurious options. However, hotels may not be the smartest option for all parties, as some people will need a space that fits a ton of people. That’s where vacation rentals come in. Instead of having to rent...
Thousands of job openings with Kroger, Kohl's in North Texas
DALLAS — Whether you're looking for a holiday job or something more long-term, there are two companies you could consider applying for. Kohl's is planning to hire almost 4,000 seasonal employees across North Texas: 1,100 in Dallas, around 300 for the Corsicana Distribution Center, and about 2,500 at their Desoto e-commerce fulfillment center.
dallasexpress.com
Changes to DART’s Schedule and Routes
DART Bus Route 45 (Marsalis) will provide more direct service to Camp Wisdom Station, but it will discontinue service to Concerto, Lazy River, Sax Leigh, Troyglen, and Firebird. For DART Bus Route 224 (I-30 Broadway) and Route 383 (Lake Ray Hubbard Transit Center Express), all trips between Lake Ray Hubbard...
livelocalmagazines.com
An Air Show Like No Other
Everyone loves a good air show. The action from tactical fighter jets performing precision maneuvers a few hundred feet above your head is fast-paced and exciting. The wide range of historical aircraft displays on the ground give onlookers and their families a chance to travel back in time and literally touch history. And yes, you can meet real pilots, marvel at professional skydivers, take amazing photos and selfies, eat the best food, buy souvenirs, and so much more.
Pizza rolls meet cheeseburgers? New White Castle “Castle Bites” now available nationwide
With Sunday, Sept. 17 being National Cheeseburger Day, this could be a good alternative to your traditional cheeseburger.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano to host 2022 H-E-B Central Market Plano Balloon Festival next week.
The Plano Balloon Festival is returning for its 41st anniversary from Sept. 22 through Sept. 25 at Red Tail Pavilion at Oak Point. Community members are invited out to the festival to watch as the Plano skyline fills with color, with pilots raising balloons of all shapes and designs.
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Large bird causes Navy jet to crash in Lake Worth
WARNING THIS VIDEO INCLUDES GRAPHIC LANGUAGE. Video from a T-45C Goshawk, shows the cockpit view as the aircraft is hit by a large bird during its descent toward a runway at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth on Sept. 19, 2021. (Courtesy: Department of Defense)
