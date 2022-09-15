ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WFAA

Summer heat not going anywhere this week

TEXAS, USA — Summer not going away quietly. The last few days of summer are upon us. Fall officially begins on Thursday. Of course, at this point in the summer it *normally* doesn't feel like dog days of summer we are used to during the peak of the summer heat.
TripAdvisor Blog

AC Hotel Fort Worth Downtown Rooms Pictures & Reviews (TX)

.. at the sleek, modern, but comfortable atmosphere. The room was very nice! Our only concern was parking. Our truck did... I thought we were past having to ask for your room to be made up. And in any case, when I checked in, no one mentioned that you... ......
City
dallasexpress.com

Large Sinkhole Opens in Southeast Dallas

A large sinkhole opened up along Lake June Road in southeast Dallas on Thursday. The sinkhole is located in the road’s eastbound center lane, near Prairie Creek Bridge in Pleasant Grove. The hole is several feet long and wide enough to cover most of one lane, more than large...
CW33

Best flower delivery services in Dallas, according to Petal Republic

DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you remember your first love? Well, today, you might catch yourself reminiscing as Sunday, Sept. 18, is National First Love Day. “This day specifically reflects the first butterflies-in-the-stomach feeling, the first date, and that first spark with a romantic partner. We all encounter love with someone we admire and this is the day to look back on the first time we ever did. It’s a bittersweet day that can be celebrated in multiple ways,” NationalToday.com says.
CW33 NewsFix

These are the top spots to dance the night away in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you looking for a good time this weekend? Don’t worry, we are too and we know just what to do. Dance the night away around Dallas on National Dance Day, Saturday, Sep. 17! NationalToday says, “We brought the music, you bring the moves! Or, feel free to bring your own tunes. We’re not too particular on the music choice or who brings the beats. We really just can’t wait to see you on the floor! If you have a favorite dance move or go-to routine, this is the time for all to break it down on the dance floor.”
airlinegeeks.com

JSX Announces New Routes and Increased Frequencies

Dallas-Based JSX has announced via social media that it will be adding some new routes, and increasing some of the frequencies on a few of the routes they already operate. The airline operates a fleet of 30-seat Embraer E135s and E145s. New Routes. In the way of new routes, the...
WFAA

Thousands of job openings with Kroger, Kohl's in North Texas

DALLAS — Whether you're looking for a holiday job or something more long-term, there are two companies you could consider applying for. Kohl's is planning to hire almost 4,000 seasonal employees across North Texas: 1,100 in Dallas, around 300 for the Corsicana Distribution Center, and about 2,500 at their Desoto e-commerce fulfillment center.
dallasexpress.com

Changes to DART’s Schedule and Routes

DART Bus Route 45 (Marsalis) will provide more direct service to Camp Wisdom Station, but it will discontinue service to Concerto, Lazy River, Sax Leigh, Troyglen, and Firebird. For DART Bus Route 224 (I-30 Broadway) and Route 383 (Lake Ray Hubbard Transit Center Express), all trips between Lake Ray Hubbard...
livelocalmagazines.com

An Air Show Like No Other

Everyone loves a good air show. The action from tactical fighter jets performing precision maneuvers a few hundred feet above your head is fast-paced and exciting. The wide range of historical aircraft displays on the ground give onlookers and their families a chance to travel back in time and literally touch history. And yes, you can meet real pilots, marvel at professional skydivers, take amazing photos and selfies, eat the best food, buy souvenirs, and so much more.
fox4news.com

VIDEO: Large bird causes Navy jet to crash in Lake Worth

WARNING THIS VIDEO INCLUDES GRAPHIC LANGUAGE. Video from a T-45C Goshawk, shows the cockpit view as the aircraft is hit by a large bird during its descent toward a runway at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth on Sept. 19, 2021. (Courtesy: Department of Defense)
