ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day at your favorite burger joint

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DQ8nY_0hxMrAgK00

COLORADO SPRINGS — Sunday Sept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day, and whether your favorite burger comes from a national chain restaurant or a local mom-and-pop, you can’t go wrong by adding some gooey cheese.

According to the Burger Index, a study on consumption preferences and trends in America conducted by market research Top Data , there has been a significant increase in demand for burgers in the country. With an increase of 10.6% compared to last year, the highest consumption figures in the country were reported in May.

Burgers are the classic American meal, with French fries or onion rings on the side, everyone in the country loves them! But what are Colorado’s favorite chains?

According to the Burger Index, Colorado’s favorite chain restaurants are:

  1. Smashburger
  2. McDonald’s
  3. Culver’s
  4. Carl’s Jr.
  5. A&W Restaurants

Looking for a little more home grown taste as opposed to a chain restaurant? Check out the top five burgers you can find in Colorado Springs from FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson!

>>Top five burgers in Colorado Springs: Fergie’s Top 5!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 104.3 KMXY

This Awesome Colorado Hidden Gem Donut Shop Is Literally ‘Off The Hook’

If you're a Colorado donut lover or just a lover of super cool and unique local restaurants and cafes, you've got to check out this awesome local Colorado donut shop. For the most part, bearing any health or diet restrictions, donuts can bring a smile to any person's face. I mean seriously, how happy are you when someone rolls into work with a box of donuts to share? I was sick all this last weekend and wanted a cheat treat for breakfast and my little guy and I decided it felt like a donut kind of day. We stopped by the local Winchells in town only to find it closed for construction. Luckily for us, there was another option just blocks away. We'd never heard about this place or even knew it existed until this past weekend but we're glad we found it because it was awesome!
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
Colorado Springs, CO
Restaurants
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Sports
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Colorado Springs, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs gets new Asian-American mochi doughnut shop

Sakeo Williams, owner of Thai Lily Cuisine and Yakitori 8, 319 N. Chelton Road, opened a second eatery Mochi Thai’m Donuts, 721 N. Academy Blvd., on Aug. 20. The doughnut shop was born of necessity during the pandemic shutdown. “I started making doughnuts to garner more business for Thai Lily since we had to close down our dining room for two years,” she said. “I wanted to be the first in Colorado Springs to open not just a mochi doughnut shop, but a gluten-free one.”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Ferguson
Person
Fergie
KXRM

2022 Pawtoberfest, a day full of brews and barks

Dogs and beer! Join the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR), FOX21 Morning News Anchor Abbie Burke, and Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister at Bear Creek Regional Park Saturday for Pawtoberfest 2022! The event full of brews and barks kicks off September 17 and runs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Bear Creek Regional […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#National Cheeseburger Day#Burger#Hamburger#Cheeseburger#Food Drink#The Burger Index#Top Data#American#French#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Hotels In Colorado Springs

Located an hour south of Denver, Colorado Springs is Colorado’s second-largest city. And while it might get overshadowed by its cool and youthful neighbor, Colorado Springs is well worth a visit in its own right. Home to the Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak, it’s no wonder why this place is a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Westword

Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't

According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

Servicios de la Raza celebrates 50 years of contributing to community

The low riders, food, and music might get the community out, but it's the labor of Servicios de la Raza over the last 50 years that tugs at the heart. On Saturday the organization held a Fiesta Cookout at Chafee Park to honor and remember the contributions the group has made to the community. Servicios de la Raza was started during the Chicano movement in 1972.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy