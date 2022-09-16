Read full article on original website
Related
Westfield City Council promotes Kaitlyn Bruce from interim to full city clerk
WESTFIELD — After being interviewed while standing in front of the whole City Council, where moments before she had been seated and handling the roll calls for votes, interim City Clerk Kaitlyn Bruce was hired unanimously Sept. 15 as the new Westfield city clerk, earning praise from the councilors.
City Council lauds city latino for service to the community
In honor of Latino Heritage Month, Springfield city councilors unanimously approved a citation recognizing Jose Morales for his service to the City of Springfield. Jose is a paramedic here in Springfield,” Davila said. “But he is also a critical care paramedic, a higher specialized level of training and care. He is also of Puerto Rican descent. He also served two deployments in the U.S. Army overseas, one to Kuwait and one to Iraq.”
Mass. officials receive records requests blitz fueled by 2020 election conspiracies
Town clerks across Massachusetts and the country are receiving a high volume of public records requests relating to the 2020 election — requests often fueled by conspiracy theories asking for information that doesn’t exist, according to a series of recent reports. Take, for example, Shutesbury town clerk Grace...
Capitol Report: State Rep. discusses being threatened, harassed
(WTNH) – You need pretty thick skin to be a politician. For all of your supporters and cheerleaders, there are opponents and detractors. These days, people seem to think it’s OK to publicly bash politicians on social media and even in public to the point where it gets downright venomous.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Master Plan data shows interest in protecting Southwick farms, rural character
SOUTHWICK — The Master Plan Advisory Committee’s survey for Southwick residents and business owners has concluded after receiving more than 900 responses from people interested in shaping the town’s future. The survey closed at the beginning of September with a little less than 10% of the town’s...
I-Team: Former Westfield principal resigns from new post in the Berkshires as decade-old allegation emerges
The 22News I-Team has discovered the former principal of a Westfield school was investigated nearly 15 years ago for alleged inappropriate behavior with a student in Adams.
Funny Or Mean? Pittsfield City Councilor Sherman Responds To East Street Misspelling Post
A contractor hired by the city made a mistake when they accidentally misspelled the word "school" on the newly paved asphalt on East St. in Pittsfield near PHS. "SCOHOL" is how it was displayed before passersby noticed, some even took pictures and posted them on social media. It's funny, no...
Double 'Storrowing' In Westfield, West Springfield Leads To $2M Lawsuit: Court Docs
The beginning of every month brings with it a clean game board for nearly every Bostonian's favorite game: Storrowing. When will a trucker or new-to-town U-Haul driver misjudge the height of the overpasses on Storrow Drive and crash into one? It's such a common phenomenon that all car-bridge collisions in and around Boston are called "Storrowing."
Westfield patrol officers’ union says renegotiation talks are at an impasse
WESTFIELD — John Blascak, president of the Westfield Patrol Officers Coalition for the past 16 years, said that recent negotiations to reach a contract settlement with the city through the Joint Labor-Mediation Committee have failed. The union had originally come to an agreement in December under the previous mayoral...
Racial equity audits of two Worcester departments reveal depth of systemic racism: ‘People of color are simply ignored’
People of color who work for the city of Worcester have felt excluded, ignored and fearful, according to a report detailing racial equity audits of two city departments – Human Resources and Health & Human Services. The audit found there is a lack of opportunity to advance for people...
Springfield Puerto Rican Parade resumes after two-year COVID hiatus
The 30th annual Springfield Puerto Rican Parade kicked off Sunday morning with the largest number of entrants ever recorded. Over 5,000 registered marchers made their way down the street while tens of thousands of spectators lined both sides of Main Street from the North End to downtown Springfield. Parade chairperson...
Emergency Response Drill at Holyoke Mall on Sunday
There will be an Emergency Response Drill at the Holyoke mall on Sunday starting at 6:00p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Worcester, Springfield schools could get millions for air quality fixes
More than 20 Massachusetts public school districts that are home to communities who bore a disproportionate brunt of the coronavirus pandemic could share in $100 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to upgrade ventilation and air quality in classrooms. Worcester Public Schools is eligible to receive up to $7 million...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Sept. 18, 2022
Budget Cabinet Sales Inc., to 350 Main LLC, 288-320 Main St., $900,000. Chester S. Wojcik to Wayne Mulligan and Sharon Mulligan, 15 Sycamore Terrace, $325,000.
Longmeadow celebrates LGBTQIA+ community at annual Pride Festival
The Longmeadow town green came alive with the second annual Pride Festival.
Westfield woman accused in hospital bomb threat appears in court
BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - A Westfield woman, arrested in connection with a bomb threat targeting Boston Children’s Hospital, was in federal court on Friday. Catherine Leavy, 37, was arrested Thursday in connection with a bomb threat hoax on August 30. Leavy was released Friday on personal recognizance with conditions that...
Medical Notes: Sept. 19, 2022
AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
Alert: What Toothpaste Do You Use, Berkshire County? It Might Be On Recall
Smile, Berkshire County, let's see those beautiful pearly whites. Hopefully, all of you reading this are taking responsible care of your teeth and gums. If so, then this message is for you. What kind of toothpaste are you and your family using right now for your oral care? The reason...
Missing boater found dead in North Brookfield
A missing boater was found dead in a lake in North Brookfield Sunday morning.
Business Monday ETC: Sept. 19, 2022
The Dowd Agencies, headquartered in Holyoke for more than a century, recently acquired Ideal Insurance, merging their operations, including Ideal’s Ludlow and Chicopee offices. Ideal, a 33-year-old insurance agency, will continue to serve individuals, families and businesses throughout Western Massachusetts and Connecticut from its two locations, according to a...
