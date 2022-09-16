In honor of Latino Heritage Month, Springfield city councilors unanimously approved a citation recognizing Jose Morales for his service to the City of Springfield. Jose is a paramedic here in Springfield,” Davila said. “But he is also a critical care paramedic, a higher specialized level of training and care. He is also of Puerto Rican descent. He also served two deployments in the U.S. Army overseas, one to Kuwait and one to Iraq.”

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO