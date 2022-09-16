ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera, CA

11-year-old student made false emergency call that locked down three Madera schools, Police say

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DRNQ1_0hxMr77O00

Madera Police now say an 11-year-old student was responsible for a false emergency call that forced three Madera Unified schools into lockdown.

Police say a call was transferred to them from CHP around 9:30 Tuesday morning, and the caller said there were about three people armed at Nishimoto Elementary School.

RELATED: Hoax 911 call of armed people forces Madera Schools into lockdown

The call led police to put Nishimoto Elementary, Jack G. Desmond Middle School and Matilda High School on lockdown.

Madera Police say this call is unrelated to the large number of false emergency calls made to schools across the country in the last few days.

RELATED: False active shooter call at Bullard High School forces lockdown

A news release from the Madera Police Department says that people who make false threats against schools will be held accountable but did not explain what sort of accountability this child will face.

Police Chief Dino Lawson says misdemeanor charges will be filed against the child in the juvenile justice system for misuse of the 911 system.

The agency says that all parents should talk to their children about the seriousness of making false reports and monitor their social media.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

POLICE: Two men arrested for car theft in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers arrested two people after a high-risked traffic stop of a stolen vehicle according to Madera Police Department. On Sunday afternoon, according to Madera PD’s Facebook post, Officer Carrillo located a stolen vehicle off of 4th and highway 99. Police say the vehicle was occupied by two males and police proceeded […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

POLICE: Victim shot multiple times at gas station

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – One person has been transported to the hospital after being shot multiple times at a gas station, according to Fresno Police Department. At 5:30 p.m. on Sunday police responded to a call for a possible shooting victim at the Valero gas station located off of Highway 99 and Herndon. Police said […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madera, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Madera, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

School shooting hoaxes bring back cell phone ban talk

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – There’s been three school shooting hoaxes in Central Valley schools this week alone: two at schools in Madera and one at Bullard High School in Fresno. For many, it’s brought up the question of whether banning phones at Bullard is still a good plan. Fresno Unified board trustee Terry Slatic says […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madera Police#Madera Unified#Madera Schools#Matilda High School#Bullard High School
YourCentralValley.com

Officers reunite stolen Fresno dog with her owner

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A dog has been reunited with her owner after she was stolen from a home earlier this week in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said a suspect was caught on a surveillance camera stealing a dog named Piper from her owner’s home in a local neighborhood. Investigators said the […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMPH.com

Man arrested for pimping, human-trafficking in Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man has been arrested after police say he was conducting a pimping and human-trafficking operation in Northwest Fresno. Investigators were looking into an 18-year-old gang member who was not identified on Aug. 29. He fled from officers and a pursuit was called off due to public safety.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 dead in Fresno overnight shootings 15 minutes apart

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are dead in a pair of separate overnight shootings in Fresno Saturday morning – approximately 15 minutes apart, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say the first shooting was reported at 2:09 a.m. and officers responded to the 400 block of S. Teilman Avenue regarding multiple gunshots heard […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot riding bike in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 30’s was shot while riding his bike Thursday night in central Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the man was shot in the upper torso around 10:00 p.m. near Thorne and Dakota avenues. The victim told police he was riding his bike when he was […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

20-year-old Mendota woman dies in crash, CHP says

KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the suspicion of drug impairment after crashing head-on with a vehicle and killing a 20-year-old woman Saturday night, according to California Highway Patrol officers.  CHP officers say around 9:15 p.m., they responded to a crash on Highway 180 east of Shasta Avenue.  […]
MENDOTA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It has been more than 40 days since 22-year-old, Jolissa Fuentes was last seen at a gas station in Selma.  Jolissa’s aunt, Joann Banda said they’ve brought in extra help to look into the disappearance.  “We have no new updates from the police department,” Banda said. “We do have a new […]
SELMA, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
55K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy