Daily Mail

Premier League Clubs 'weighing up plans to scrap FA Cup replays' and a shake-up of the League Cup as part of 'New Deal for Football'

Premier League clubs are reportedly considering proposing scrapping FA Cup replays and for big changes to be made to the League Cup as part of a 'new deal for football.'. The proposals are believed set to be top of the agenda and the Premier League shareholders' meeting on Wednesday, and it will set out changes to the calendar as a deal to reform parachute payments for relegated clubs and funds distributed to the EFL, according to The Times.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

‘Discussions have already begun…’ – Tottenham have been informed that Harry Kane ‘might leave’ this January

Former West Ham United striker turned pundit Frank McAvennie has informed Tottenham Hotspur that superstar Harry Kane ‘might leave’ in January. According to recent reports, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are interested in signing the Premier League forward, with Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg claiming he could become a ‘hot topic’.
PREMIER LEAGUE

