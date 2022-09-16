ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

pdjnews.com

Native Perryan, 16 other students, begin assignments in area schools

Students leave Northwestern Oklahoma State University with the knowledge to succeed in a particular field. In their final semester, 17 senior education students have received their student teaching assignments and have entered area schools to gain hands-on experience; a Perry native being one of them. The students will return to campus for seminars in October and November with their exit…
PERRY, OK
KOCO

Norman seeks to create a business improvement district

NORMAN, Okla. — Norman is seeking to create a business improvement district. The city wants to bring more curb appeal to downtown Norman, but some business owners said they are not on board. "It's offensive. I've owned this property since 2003, I've taken care of it. As you can...
NORMAN, OK
news9.com

State Health Department Holding Booster Seat Distribution Event

The State Department of Health is helping parents who are in need of a booster seat for their child. Nationally certified technicians will be at the OKC-County Health Department near I-35 and I-40 this Saturday to teach people who to properly use a booster seat. A limited number of booster...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahomans endure heat on opening weekend of state fair

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans endured the heat on the opening weekend of the state fair. Many people at the fair found shade to help out with the heat. EMSA was on standby in case of any emergencies. "EMSA has had a longstanding relationship with the Oklahoma State Fair," said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Officials respond to overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials are responding to an overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City. On Sunday morning, officials responded to the scene of an overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City near Interstate 44 and Southwest 59th Street. Officials told KOCO 5 there are 105 cattle in the truck. Interstate...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
pdjnews.com

PHS graduate to be inducted into

A native of Morris, OK, who attended Perry High School will be among 12 veterans inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame on Oct. 29. Induction will be held during ceremonies at the Embassy Suites Conference Hotel, 2501 Conference Drive, Norman, OK. Corporal Thomas Dawayne Miller, USMC, deceased, was born February 17, 1933, in Morris, OK. He attended Perry High School and was active in…
MORRIS, OK
news9.com

Amazing Oklahomans: Robbie Kienzie

Our Amazing Oklahoman Friday is a woman that passed too soon. Robbie Kienzle died in June from breast cancer. Kienzle was responsible for much of the metro's artistic renaissance. Her work can be viewed at Will Rogers World Airport, Bricktown and the Paycom center. A memorial service was held in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Houston Chronicle

Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery

OKLAHOMA CITY - The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris's son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Father accidentally shoots 2 children in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday evening that left two children in the hospital. Reports say a father was cleaning his gun when it discharged, striking two children. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OCPD Respond To NE OKC Shooting

Oklahoma City Police said a man is seriously hurt following a shooting near Northeast 36th and Hiwassee. OCPD said it started as an argument before a man was shot in the leg, who was then taken to a hospital in Midwest City before being transferred to the OU Health. OCPD...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
97ZOK

A Very Rare Calf Was Just Born at a Midwestern Zoo

Zoo births are almost always a reason for celebration. Even more so when they involve a young calf that is quite rare entering the world which is exactly what happened at a Midwestern zoo recently. The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden shared this announcement video on Facebook. It's a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

DANGEROUS, Record-Breaking Heat Returns | KFOR.com Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. We will see sunny skies, breezy winds and highs today in the 100’s with record-breaking heat for parts of Oklahoma. The Heat Index for Oklahoma City will climb to 110° this afternoon....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

