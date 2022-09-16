Read full article on original website
pdjnews.com
Native Perryan, 16 other students, begin assignments in area schools
Students leave Northwestern Oklahoma State University with the knowledge to succeed in a particular field. In their final semester, 17 senior education students have received their student teaching assignments and have entered area schools to gain hands-on experience; a Perry native being one of them. The students will return to campus for seminars in October and November with their exit…
KOCO
Norman seeks to create a business improvement district
NORMAN, Okla. — Norman is seeking to create a business improvement district. The city wants to bring more curb appeal to downtown Norman, but some business owners said they are not on board. "It's offensive. I've owned this property since 2003, I've taken care of it. As you can...
news9.com
State Health Department Holding Booster Seat Distribution Event
The State Department of Health is helping parents who are in need of a booster seat for their child. Nationally certified technicians will be at the OKC-County Health Department near I-35 and I-40 this Saturday to teach people who to properly use a booster seat. A limited number of booster...
news9.com
City Of Bethany Hiring Across Multiple Positions
The city is looking to hire firefighters, policemen, trash collectors and more.
news9.com
OKCFD Advocating For Better Preparedness, Safety In Fire Emergencies
Oklahoma City Fire Fighters are urging people to practice what to do in case of a house fire. The department said this year-to-date, they have rescued 18 victims from structure fires. Firefighters said people should know at least two ways out of every room. If there is a fire, crawl...
KOCO
Oklahoma hospitals impacted after false alert of active shooter at high school
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma hospitals were impacted after a false alert of an active shooter at a high school. KOCO 5 got an inside look at just how fast hospitals prepared to take in shooting victims. Local hospitals started pulling resources as soon as they were alerted. Now, we...
KOCO
John Stamos, Beach Boys head to OKC for charity concert for Regional Food Bank
OKLAHOMA CITY — John Stamos and The Beach Boys are heading to Oklahoma City for a charity concert for the Regional Food Bank. Stamos is coming to OKC to play with The Beach Boys on Saturday. KOCO 5 is one of the sponsors of the event. The concert will...
KOCO
Oklahomans endure heat on opening weekend of state fair
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans endured the heat on the opening weekend of the state fair. Many people at the fair found shade to help out with the heat. EMSA was on standby in case of any emergencies. "EMSA has had a longstanding relationship with the Oklahoma State Fair," said...
KOCO
Officials respond to overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials are responding to an overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City. On Sunday morning, officials responded to the scene of an overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City near Interstate 44 and Southwest 59th Street. Officials told KOCO 5 there are 105 cattle in the truck. Interstate...
pdjnews.com
PHS graduate to be inducted into
A native of Morris, OK, who attended Perry High School will be among 12 veterans inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame on Oct. 29. Induction will be held during ceremonies at the Embassy Suites Conference Hotel, 2501 Conference Drive, Norman, OK. Corporal Thomas Dawayne Miller, USMC, deceased, was born February 17, 1933, in Morris, OK. He attended Perry High School and was active in…
Oklahoma neighbor offers helping hand to stranger in need
It all started with an overgrown lawn that has now blossomed into much more. One small act of kindness went a long way for a Moore resident in need.
KOCO
Bull riding fans fill Paycom Center for first-of-its-kind event
OKLAHOMA CITY — Bull riding fans filled the Paycom Center for a first-of-its-kind event. On Friday, the stars of the show made their way around town. KOCO 5 got to meet the bulls and the riders make up Oklahoma’s own professional bull riding team. They’re confident they’ll be...
news9.com
Amazing Oklahomans: Robbie Kienzie
Our Amazing Oklahoman Friday is a woman that passed too soon. Robbie Kienzle died in June from breast cancer. Kienzle was responsible for much of the metro's artistic renaissance. Her work can be viewed at Will Rogers World Airport, Bricktown and the Paycom center. A memorial service was held in...
Legal Expert Provides Insight On Swatting Calls Following False Active Shooter Call At Bishop McGuinness
A 911 call that claimed there was an active shooter and injured students Thursday at Bishop McGuinness has been confirmed as a hoax. These kinds of calls are known as swatting. News 9 spoke to legal expert Ed Blau about what exactly swatting is and what the caller could face...
‘Hot Girl Walk Club’ Takes Oklahoma City By Storm
A new trend on TikTok is gaining traction here in Oklahoma City, and it's also taking some much-needed tread off of walking shoes. "We are working on our mental health, getting exercise, and supporting our community," OKC Hot Girl Walk Club founder Kendra Haslem said. The “Hot Girl Walk Club”...
Houston Chronicle
Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery
OKLAHOMA CITY - The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris's son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
okcfox.com
Father accidentally shoots 2 children in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday evening that left two children in the hospital. Reports say a father was cleaning his gun when it discharged, striking two children. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life...
OCPD Respond To NE OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City Police said a man is seriously hurt following a shooting near Northeast 36th and Hiwassee. OCPD said it started as an argument before a man was shot in the leg, who was then taken to a hospital in Midwest City before being transferred to the OU Health. OCPD...
A Very Rare Calf Was Just Born at a Midwestern Zoo
Zoo births are almost always a reason for celebration. Even more so when they involve a young calf that is quite rare entering the world which is exactly what happened at a Midwestern zoo recently. The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden shared this announcement video on Facebook. It's a...
blackchronicle.com
DANGEROUS, Record-Breaking Heat Returns | KFOR.com Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. We will see sunny skies, breezy winds and highs today in the 100’s with record-breaking heat for parts of Oklahoma. The Heat Index for Oklahoma City will climb to 110° this afternoon....
