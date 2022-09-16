Read full article on original website
Storms around, but not as wet in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Fall, is that you? For the first time since the first week of August, the Orlando International Airport failed to reach 90° or hotter. With a breeze off of the Atlantic and a partly cloudy sky early, that could happen again Sunday. [TRENDING: Oviedo couple...
More storms in Central Florida forecast. Here’s when rain chances dip
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing high rain chances for the next several days across Central Florida. Expect a 60% coverage of rain on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will be at 40% on Wednesday before dropping to 20% on Thursday, the first day of fall. [TRENDING: Become a...
‘The best outcome is survival:’ SeaWorld Orlando shares update on rescued baby dolphin
ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando says a rescued baby dolphin is recovering well after being helped by teams at Clearwater Beach earlier this summer. The male calf was rescued back on July 20 after being found with life threatening injuries sustained from entanglement in crab trap lines. Teams from Clearwater Marine Aquarium and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) transported the dolphin to a backstage area at SeaWorld for urgent medical care and rehabilitation.
22 Best Natural Springs in Florida (Near Orlando)
Florida is a state in the Southeastern United States. Known for beaches, palm trees, theme parks, and parties, Florida is a hub for tourists year-round. For those who are looking for some tranquility or reconnection to nature, the natural springs of the state are a great option. Because of the...
VIDEO: Ominous 'scud cloud' spotted at Disney World. Here's what a scud cloud is
ORLANDO, Fla - If you've ever noticed a scary, low, ominous looking cloud that makes you think a tornado will soon approach, it's most likely a scattered cumulus under deck — better known as a scud cloud. One family at Disney World captured the cloud Thursday and recorded its...
Central Florida family prepares for Fiona’s impact in Puerto Rico
ORLANDO, Fla. — As we keep an eye on the tropics, so are many people in Central Florida with family members in Puerto Rico. Nearly everyone on the island is dealing with life-threatening flooding and most people do not have power. Puerto Rico has set up temporary shelters for...
Is Tesla Planning a Giga Factory in Florida?
Tesla could be planning a giga factory in Orlando, Florida. Here's one person's opinion on why this is a good idea. Elon Musk said that Tesla would most likely announce a new giga factory later in 2022. According to Warren Redlich, here's why a giga factory in Orlando, FL makes sense.
More storms strike Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances once again will be sky-high across Central Florida. Expect a 70% coverage of rain from Friday through Sunday. The risk for strong storms includes lightning and heavy rain. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Rain chances will be at 60% on...
Here's when these airlines will move to Terminal C at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. - Terminal C will finally open to the public for the first time on Tuesday at Orlando International Airport (MCO). The new terminal – deemed the"terminal of the future" as it will make travelers' experiences as smooth as possible – will be home to nearly a dozen airlines and coffee shops, restaurants, and stores.
Central Florida gets ready to welcome Puerto Rican evacuees again, if necessary, as Fiona threatens
Leaders who helped Central Florida welcome evacuees after Hurricane Maria are getting ready in case they’re needed again, as Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to bring high winds and flooding to Puerto Rico this weekend. The community leaders and government officials came together in person and via Zoom Friday...
BIG Update on the High-Speed Train Construction at Orlando International Airport
We’ll admit that we were excited about the prospect of the Brightline train that would have connected Orlando Airport to Disney Springs. This year, though, Disney backed out of the deal that would bring a train to Disney Springs after a considerable change was made to the train’s route that didn’t support a Disney Springs station. However, a Brightline train station is still coming to Orlando International Airport, and we just got a big update about its progress.
Best of Central Florida: Businesses for your kids to have fun at after school
School is in full swing, but what might still be up in the air is what to do with your kids after school. The good news is there are plenty of options in the area for kids to stay busy after school. Here are a few possibilities that could work for your family.
Happening Saturday: Farm Share food giveaway in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some Orange County families will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Saturday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Orlando. Organizers said the giveaway will...
10 Adorable Instagram-Worthy Pumpkin Patches in Orlando
The post 10 Adorable Instagram-Worthy Pumpkin Patches in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket after multiple delays
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — After multiple launch attempts scrubbed this week, SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket Sunday night. The launch window was set for Sunday at 8:18 p.m. Eastern Time. SpaceX launched 54 Starlink satellites from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Hours...
Orlando rowers honor young victims of deadly boating accident
ORLANDO, Fla. - Members of Central Florida’s rowing community are honoring and commemorating the victims of Thursday’s deadly boating accident on Lake Fairview. "This is a community," said Beth Schumacher, with the group Warriors on Water, "we are in support of others. We see each other on the water on a daily, weekly, basis, and we are here in support and honor of the families affected by this tragedy."
Baby Alligators Hatch From Eggs in Florida Wildlife Park: VIDEO
With hatching season in full swing, baby alligators were seen making their debut in Florida Wildlife park, Gatorland Orlando. A video of the baby alligators’ hatching was sent to FOX 35. The media outlet revealed that a Gatorland spokesperson shared that most gators hatch between the middle of August and the beginning of September. A female gator typically lays between 35-40 eggs in their nests.
Landsea Homes Closes on 95 Homesites in Central Florida Planned Community
Landsea Homes Corporation, a publicly traded residential homebuilder, recently announced that it closed on 95 additional homesites in the exclusive Waterstone master planned community in Palm Bay, Florida. The newest neighborhood from Landsea Homes, The Gardens at Waterstone will feature 62 single-family homes in the first phase. Community amenities include...
Popular NY-based Puerto Rican Restaurant To Debut in Central Florida
Mr. Alonzo tells What Now Orlando that the Orlando location will open in mid-October.
Orlando rowing community holds vigil for those impacted by lightning strike
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando rowing community held a vigil Saturday morning to honor and support those impacted by the tragic lightning strike. Many of those rowers visit the lake every day. Tears, hugs and words of comfort were spoken over lit candles at a vigil held to honor...
