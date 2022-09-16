We’ll admit that we were excited about the prospect of the Brightline train that would have connected Orlando Airport to Disney Springs. This year, though, Disney backed out of the deal that would bring a train to Disney Springs after a considerable change was made to the train’s route that didn’t support a Disney Springs station. However, a Brightline train station is still coming to Orlando International Airport, and we just got a big update about its progress.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO