Orlando, FL

Storms around, but not as wet in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fall, is that you? For the first time since the first week of August, the Orlando International Airport failed to reach 90° or hotter. With a breeze off of the Atlantic and a partly cloudy sky early, that could happen again Sunday. [TRENDING: Oviedo couple...
‘The best outcome is survival:’ SeaWorld Orlando shares update on rescued baby dolphin

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando says a rescued baby dolphin is recovering well after being helped by teams at Clearwater Beach earlier this summer. The male calf was rescued back on July 20 after being found with life threatening injuries sustained from entanglement in crab trap lines. Teams from Clearwater Marine Aquarium and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) transported the dolphin to a backstage area at SeaWorld for urgent medical care and rehabilitation.
22 Best Natural Springs in Florida (Near Orlando)

Florida is a state in the Southeastern United States. Known for beaches, palm trees, theme parks, and parties, Florida is a hub for tourists year-round. For those who are looking for some tranquility or reconnection to nature, the natural springs of the state are a great option. Because of the...
Is Tesla Planning a Giga Factory in Florida?

Tesla could be planning a giga factory in Orlando, Florida. Here's one person's opinion on why this is a good idea. Elon Musk said that Tesla would most likely announce a new giga factory later in 2022. According to Warren Redlich, here's why a giga factory in Orlando, FL makes sense.
More storms strike Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances once again will be sky-high across Central Florida. Expect a 70% coverage of rain from Friday through Sunday. The risk for strong storms includes lightning and heavy rain. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Rain chances will be at 60% on...
Here's when these airlines will move to Terminal C at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. - Terminal C will finally open to the public for the first time on Tuesday at Orlando International Airport (MCO). The new terminal – deemed the"terminal of the future" as it will make travelers' experiences as smooth as possible – will be home to nearly a dozen airlines and coffee shops, restaurants, and stores.
BIG Update on the High-Speed Train Construction at Orlando International Airport

We’ll admit that we were excited about the prospect of the Brightline train that would have connected Orlando Airport to Disney Springs. This year, though, Disney backed out of the deal that would bring a train to Disney Springs after a considerable change was made to the train’s route that didn’t support a Disney Springs station. However, a Brightline train station is still coming to Orlando International Airport, and we just got a big update about its progress.
Orlando rowers honor young victims of deadly boating accident

ORLANDO, Fla. - Members of Central Florida’s rowing community are honoring and commemorating the victims of Thursday’s deadly boating accident on Lake Fairview. "This is a community," said Beth Schumacher, with the group Warriors on Water, "we are in support of others. We see each other on the water on a daily, weekly, basis, and we are here in support and honor of the families affected by this tragedy."
Baby Alligators Hatch From Eggs in Florida Wildlife Park: VIDEO

With hatching season in full swing, baby alligators were seen making their debut in Florida Wildlife park, Gatorland Orlando. A video of the baby alligators’ hatching was sent to FOX 35. The media outlet revealed that a Gatorland spokesperson shared that most gators hatch between the middle of August and the beginning of September. A female gator typically lays between 35-40 eggs in their nests.
Landsea Homes Closes on 95 Homesites in Central Florida Planned Community

Landsea Homes Corporation, a publicly traded residential homebuilder, recently announced that it closed on 95 additional homesites in the exclusive Waterstone master planned community in Palm Bay, Florida. The newest neighborhood from Landsea Homes, The Gardens at Waterstone will feature 62 single-family homes in the first phase. Community amenities include...
