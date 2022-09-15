Read full article on original website
Player of the Game: Lowellville's Vinny Ballone
Lowellville senior was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Rockets' 62-20 win over Jackson-Milton. Local Puerto Rican restaurant celebrates Hispanic …. Golf event raises funds for local boy with rare disease. Hundreds gather at Eastwood Field for recovery rally. Driver charged in Ohio Turnpike crash that...
Hubbard escapes in overtime against Struthers
The Eagles rebound from last week's setback to Poland. Local Puerto Rican restaurant celebrates Hispanic …. Golf event raises funds for local boy with rare disease. Hundreds gather at Eastwood Field for recovery rally. Driver charged in Ohio Turnpike crash that killed …. Stoops family honored at Kentucky game. Newton...
Highlights: Boardman jumps on East early, coasts to win
The Spartans posted 21 first quarter points on three offensive possessions. Highlights: Boardman jumps on East early, coasts …. Coroner: 2 adults, 2 kids dead in Mercer farm fire; …. Former sheriff’s deputy Michael Bruno charged in …. Yarnell Green identified as victim in Youngstown …. Former sheriff’s deputy...
Springfield late rally hands Mineral Ridge first loss
Watch the video for extended highlights from tonight's back and forth game. Springfield late rally hands Mineral Ridge first …. Rally goers line up early for the event in Youngstown. What you need to know: Trump in Youngstown. What you need to know: Trump in Youngstown. Highlights: Wilmington rallies in...
Lawrence E. Connelly, Jr., Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence E. Connelly, Jr., 81 of Mineral Ridge, passed away early Friday morning, September 16, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. Lawrence was born July 1, 1941 in Warren, a son of the late Lawrence E. and Lelia (Boyd) Connelly, Sr. and was a...
John Michael Hynes, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Michael Hynes, Sr., 79, passed away with his family at his side, Wednesday evening, September 14, 2022, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman. John, affectionately known as Mike, was born December 6, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of...
Rebecca Alice (Lehman) VanPelt, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca Alice (Lehman) VanPelt, 82, of Columbiana, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, September 19, 2022 at her home with her loving family around her. Rebecca was born on September 27, 1939 in Dayton, Virginia, a daughter of Lester and Margaret (Beery) Lehman. She was...
William J. Stratton, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Stratton, “Bill”, 71 of Salem, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Satuday, September 17. He was born in Salem on May 11, 1951 to parents William and Matilda (Krizay) Stratton. Bill enjoyed going fishing, hunting and being...
Alden Gary Young, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Alden Gary Young, Sr. will be held Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Young departed this life Saturday, September 10, 2022. The family will receive...
Rebecca “Becky” (Evans) Ezar, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca “Becky” Evans Ezar, age 51, currently of Poland, died suddenly on Friday, September 16, 2022, at her home. She was born on September 26, 1970, in Salem, a daughter of David and Nancy Bortner Evans. Becky was a 1988 graduate of Columbiana...
Dallas C. Poling, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dallas C. Poling, 67, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at his home. He was born December 25, 1954, in Philippi, West Virginia, son of the late Dallas, Jr. and Lena (Bolner) Poling. Dallas was last employed as a machinist for Kent Automation and was...
Newton Falls community honors boxing legend Earnie Shavers
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Family and friends gathered at Newton Falls Junior/Senior High School for Earnie Shavers’ funeral. The former heavyweight boxer was a graduate of Newton Falls schools in 1963. After graduation, Shavers continued to visit and give back to Newton Falls. He would hold classroom...
Helen J. Tincher, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen J. Tincher, 83, of Boardman, died peacefully Thursday morning, September 15, 2022 at her home. She was born October 21, 1938, in Youngstown, a daughter of John and Louise Peacock and had been a lifelong area resident. Helen was a longtime member of Evangel...
Mary A. Sentich, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary A. Vesco Sentich, 100, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, with her family by her side. Mary was born March 26, 1922, in Girard, a daughter of the late Antonio and Rose Colapietro Vesco and was a lifelong area resident. Mary worked at...
Jovan Vuckovic, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jovan Vuckovic, 63, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, after a fatal hit-and-run on Indianola Avenue in Youngstown. Jovan was born October 2, 1958, In Gorni Skrad, Yugoslavia, son to parents Mileta Vuckovic and Desanki Tomich Vuckovic. Jovan came to the United States at the...
Angela Waschak, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angela Waschak, 92, of Youngstown, died Saturday morning, September 17, 2022, at Park Vista Retirement Community. Angela was born September 11, 1930, in Brier Hill, a daughter of the late Joseph and Lucile (Fioravante) Pilolli and was a lifelong area resident. She graduated from East...
Martha Jane Knapp, North Jackson, Ohio
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Jane (King) Knapp, 77, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022, at the Antonine Village in the company of her family. Jane was born on February 1, 1945, in North Jackson, Ohio, the first child of Daniel Eli and Shirley Jean (Davis)...
Carol Barlis, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. She was born to Emil and Amelia (Molly) Schock on May 16, 1944 in Garrison, North Dakota. She was preceded in death by her father, mother and beloved sister, Marlene Koelzer. Carol graduated...
Jack Gysegem, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. “Jack” Gysegem, “Jack”, 86, passed away very peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, September 15 at Shepherd of the Valley Liberty where he had resided this past year during a period of declining health. Jack was born January 31,...
Charles J. Donchatz, Sr., Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles J. Donchatz, Sr., 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Charles was born October 31, 1927, in Youngstown, the son of Joseph and Mary Forjan Donchatz. He was a graduate of the Rayen School and proudly served his country in the United...
