Port Arthur News
Police Chief: Suicidal man reconsiders jumping from highway bridge after speaking with officers
VIDOR — On Thursday at approximately 9:50 a.m., the Vidor Police Department received a call of an individual in a mental health crisis threatening suicide by jumping from the Highway 12 overpass on EB IH-10. Upon arrival officers attempted to contact the individual, who was identified as a 20-year-old male.
Port Arthur News
UPDATE: Authorities release name of woman killed Sunday in Port Arthur
UPDATE: On Monday morning, Judge Ben Collins Sr. released the name of the victim from Sunday’s shooting. Shyene Levene Holden, 32, of Port Arthur was killed in the violence. Port Arthur Police Department officers were called after 3 a.m. Sunday to French Connection, a club in the 600 block of Houston Avenue.
KFDM-TV
Inmate dies at hospital of apparent cardiac arrest, no sign of any foul play
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Jefferson County inmate has died at a hospital of apparent cardiac arrest, with no signs of foul play. Capt. Crystal Holmes with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says the inmate was discovered unresponsive at about 5:45 a.m. Monday. The Sheriff's Office immediately notified the Texas Rangers, which is standard procedure.
fox4beaumont.com
Woman killed overnight in shooting outside Port Arthur nightclub
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police are investigating a shooting outside a nightclub that resulted in the death of a woman and injuries to a second person. PAPD got a call of shots fired outside the French Connection nightclub in the 600 block of Houston Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Police investigating Sunday homicide after woman killed
Port Arthur Police Department officers were called after 3 a.m. Sunday to French Connection, a club in the 600 block of Houston Avenue. Police Chief Tim Duriso said they discovered a deceased 32-year-old female from Port Arthur. Her name has not been released. The shooting occurred outside of the club,...
Woman dead after shooting at Port Arthur night club
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at a night club in Port Arthur early Sunday morning. It happened at the French Connection night club in the 600 block of Houston Avenue after 3 a.m. Shyene Levene, 32, died Sunday morning at...
Jefferson County jail inmate from Beaumont dies Monday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Rangers will be investigating the Monday morning death of an inmate from the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. A 37-year-old Beaumont man was pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont after being brought there from the jail early Monday morning according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.
None injured after US Postal Service vehicle catches fire following Saturday accident
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — No one was injured and a United States Postal Service delivery truck was destroyed after single-vehicle accident. It happened on Saturday. Firefighters with the Beech Grove Volunteer Fire Department responded to CR 323 after learning about a single-vehicle accident. The accident involved a United States...
Port Arthur Police Officer honored with award, certificate after saving life of 6-month-old baby girl
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — An officer with the Port Arthur Police Department won the 2022 Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas (CLEAT) Officer of the Year award. Officer Gloria Gonzalez also received a certificate of recognition from the House of Representatives, presented by Texas Rep Mary Ann Perez. Officer...
Port Arthur News
Indictment: Port Arthur man refuses to stop for police due to warrants
A 64-year-old Port Arthur who allegedly fled from Nederland Police, ran into a home before coming out and being arrested. He was indicted this week for evading arrest/detention and illegal use of a vehicle. While on patrol, a Nederland police officer reportedly saw a pickup truck traveling north in the...
kjas.com
Death in Ebenezer Community under investigation
A Sunday morning death in the Ebenezer Community is under investigation. Shortly after 8:00, the body of a 21-year-old male was found face-down on the ground outside of a house in the 300 block of County Road 060. Jasper County Sheriff's Department Deputy Kevin Holloway said there was no trauma...
Port Arthur News
Police release photo of man suspected of shooting, killing 22-year-old woman in Port Arthur
Port Arthur Police released a photo of the man detectives believe shot and killed an innocent 22-year-old woman in the pre-dawn hours Sept. 5. A social media post made by authorities Friday afternoon included a picture of 36-year-old Alejo Mendoza-Chavez. Port Arthur Police Department officers responded to the 4600 block...
Port Arthur Police release picture of man wanted for murder after deadly September shooting
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police released the picture of a man they are looking for after an early September shooting claimed the life of a woman. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from a September 6, 2022 newscast.) The deadly shooting happened on September 5, 2022. Port...
Port Arthur News
Alleged robber strikes victim with vehicle while fleeing Port Arthur convenience store, police say
A Jefferson County grand jury indicted a Port Arthur man who reportedly stole a wallet from the counter convenience store, then struck the victim in the leg with a vehicle before fleeing the scene. On Aug. 5, Port Arthur Police Department officers responded to M&D Store in reference to a...
'This is historic' : Sgt. Cheri Griffith will be the 1st female police chief of a Southeast Texas city
PORT NECHES, Texas — The Port Neches Police Department will soon be under new leadership and the change will make Southeast Texas history. The Port Neches City Council voted to accept the appointment of Sgt. Cheri Griffith as the next chief of police, according to a Texas Municipal Police Association release. Griffith will be the first ever female police chief for a city police department in Southeast Texas.
KFDM-TV
Jury finds man not guilty of murder in Plymouth Village shooting death
BEAUMONT — A Jefferson County jury has found a man not guilty of murder in a shooting death at the Plymouth Village Apartments in Beaumont. The jury in Judge Raquel West's courtroom returned with the verdict at about 11:30 a.m. Friday in the murder trial of Davion Mason. Testimony...
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont ISD school bus involved in crash
BEAUMONT — A late breaking news alert, a Beaumont ISD school bus was involved in an accident. The crash included the school bus and another car, it happened around 5 p.m. on MLK near College St. Beaumont ISD and Beaumont police tell us a bus driver and bus aide...
Port Arthur News
Police stop field sobriety test for fear of man’s safety
Police reportedly opted to stop a field sobriety test on a Port Arthur man for his own safety, because authorities worried he would fall down. Port Arthur Police said the man was so intoxicated he stumbled when he got out of his vehicle, had to hold himself up on the patrol unit and could not answer simple questions, such as where he lived or where he was going.
Port Arthur News
Man struck, killed by 18-wheeler before dawn along Interstate 10 identified by police
The Beaumont Police Traffic Unit is investigating a fatality crash from Wednesday morning. On Wednesday at 4:06 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pedestrian. Witnesses told authorities a man was struck by an 18-wheeler when he attempted to cross the 1200 block of Interstate-10.
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont Police Department working to fill dispatcher positions
BEAUMONT — The job of emergency dispatchers is one of the most stressful jobs anyone can hold. Their response is crucial in saving lives. Beaumont Police Department is dealing with a demand for 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers know filling the vacancies won't happen overnight. However, in the meantime, many of...
