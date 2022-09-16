ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Port Arthur News

UPDATE: Authorities release name of woman killed Sunday in Port Arthur

UPDATE: On Monday morning, Judge Ben Collins Sr. released the name of the victim from Sunday's shooting. Shyene Levene Holden, 32, of Port Arthur was killed in the violence. Port Arthur Police Department officers were called after 3 a.m. Sunday to French Connection, a club in the 600 block of Houston Avenue.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Woman killed overnight in shooting outside Port Arthur nightclub

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police are investigating a shooting outside a nightclub that resulted in the death of a woman and injuries to a second person. PAPD got a call of shots fired outside the French Connection nightclub in the 600 block of Houston Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur Police investigating Sunday homicide after woman killed

Port Arthur Police Department officers were called after 3 a.m. Sunday to French Connection, a club in the 600 block of Houston Avenue. Police Chief Tim Duriso said they discovered a deceased 32-year-old female from Port Arthur. Her name has not been released. The shooting occurred outside of the club,...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

Woman dead after shooting at Port Arthur night club

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at a night club in Port Arthur early Sunday morning. It happened at the French Connection night club in the 600 block of Houston Avenue after 3 a.m. Shyene Levene, 32, died Sunday morning at...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

Jefferson County jail inmate from Beaumont dies Monday morning

BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Rangers will be investigating the Monday morning death of an inmate from the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. A 37-year-old Beaumont man was pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont after being brought there from the jail early Monday morning according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.
BEAUMONT, TX
James Gaines
Port Arthur News

Indictment: Port Arthur man refuses to stop for police due to warrants

A 64-year-old Port Arthur who allegedly fled from Nederland Police, ran into a home before coming out and being arrested. He was indicted this week for evading arrest/detention and illegal use of a vehicle. While on patrol, a Nederland police officer reportedly saw a pickup truck traveling north in the...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kjas.com

Death in Ebenezer Community under investigation

A Sunday morning death in the Ebenezer Community is under investigation. Shortly after 8:00, the body of a 21-year-old male was found face-down on the ground outside of a house in the 300 block of County Road 060. Jasper County Sheriff's Department Deputy Kevin Holloway said there was no trauma...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

'This is historic' : Sgt. Cheri Griffith will be the 1st female police chief of a Southeast Texas city

PORT NECHES, Texas — The Port Neches Police Department will soon be under new leadership and the change will make Southeast Texas history. The Port Neches City Council voted to accept the appointment of Sgt. Cheri Griffith as the next chief of police, according to a Texas Municipal Police Association release. Griffith will be the first ever female police chief for a city police department in Southeast Texas.
PORT NECHES, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont ISD school bus involved in crash

BEAUMONT — A late breaking news alert, a Beaumont ISD school bus was involved in an accident. The crash included the school bus and another car, it happened around 5 p.m. on MLK near College St. Beaumont ISD and Beaumont police tell us a bus driver and bus aide...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Police stop field sobriety test for fear of man's safety

Police reportedly opted to stop a field sobriety test on a Port Arthur man for his own safety, because authorities worried he would fall down. Port Arthur Police said the man was so intoxicated he stumbled when he got out of his vehicle, had to hold himself up on the patrol unit and could not answer simple questions, such as where he lived or where he was going.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Man struck, killed by 18-wheeler before dawn along Interstate 10 identified by police

The Beaumont Police Traffic Unit is investigating a fatality crash from Wednesday morning. On Wednesday at 4:06 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pedestrian. Witnesses told authorities a man was struck by an 18-wheeler when he attempted to cross the 1200 block of Interstate-10.
fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont Police Department working to fill dispatcher positions

BEAUMONT — The job of emergency dispatchers is one of the most stressful jobs anyone can hold. Their response is crucial in saving lives. Beaumont Police Department is dealing with a demand for 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers know filling the vacancies won't happen overnight. However, in the meantime, many of...
BEAUMONT, TX

