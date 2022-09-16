ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Some of the Abbott Elementary kids made Quinta Brunson congratulation cards after her Emmy win

By Lester Fabian Brathwaite
Entertainment Weekly
Entertainment Weekly
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmys Acceptance Speech Should Be Nominated for an Emmy

When she came to the stage to accept her Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Sheryl Lee Ralph decided to take viewers to church. As she sang a gospel tune at the mic, she also made history as the second Black winner in the category, ever. The last time was back in 1987, when Jackee Harry took home the award for her role in 227. Lee Ralph won for her role in Abbott Elementary.
CELEBRITIES
People

Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!

Ben Stiller is nominated for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance It's father-daughter date night for Ben Stiller! The actor, 56, brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Jimmy Kimmel is accused of 'white privilege' after 'belligerent' Emmys stunt during Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson's acceptance speech

Jimmy Kimmel has been accused of utilizing white privilege after refusing to leave the stage during Quinta Brunson's victory speech at the 2022 Emmys. The late-night host laid on the ground beside the microphone onstage at the event as Brunson accepted the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. He is visible as the comedy writer and actress accepts the award.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Kids Deserve an Emmy for Their Reaction to Her Big Win

Watch: See Abbott Elementary Star Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmy 2022 Speech. Sheryl Lee Ralph's children were her biggest supporters at the 2022 Emmys. When the Abbott Elementary actress—who shares daughter Ivy-Victoria Maurice, 27, and son Etienne Maurice, 30, with ex-husband Eric Maurice—was named the Emmy winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series during the Sept. 12 award show, her children recorded their tear-jerking reaction as the historic moment went down. (See all winners here.)
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Person
Will Arnett
Popculture

'Abbott Elementary' Star Quinta Brunson Gets Sweet Gift From School Kids After Emmys Win

If Hollywood recognizing her at this year's Emmy awards wasn't enough, Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson received the biggest gift from the ones who matter the most: her students. That's right, fresh off her Emmy win for writing Abbott's pilot, the Philly native shared the homemade cards some of the show's student actors crafted for her in celebration of the win. "Yeah, I love my job," she captioned a photo of the crafts.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Jimmy Kimmel branded ‘highly disrespectful’ for lying down during Quinta Brunson’s Emmys speech

Jimmy Kimmel is facing heavy criticism online after gatecrashing Quinta Brunson’s Emmys acceptance speech.Brunson won an Emmy Award for her writing on the comedy series Abbott Elementary.She was introduced by actor Will Arnett, who dragged Kimmel onstage as part of a bit – the host pretended to have passed out after drinking too many skinny margaritas upon losing in his own category.However, instead of getting off the stage to let Brunson have her moment, Kimmel remained sprawled out on stage while she gave her speech.Brunson tried to move the talk show host, shaking him and saying, “Jimmy, wake up,...
CELEBRITIES
People

Beyoncé Sends Fellow Dreamgirl Sheryl Lee Ralph Flowers After Her Emmys Win: 'So Beautiful'

Sheryl Lee Ralph won an Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series on Monday evening Beyoncé is sending her love and congratulations to Sheryl Lee Ralph. Following her historic Emmy win on Monday evening, Ralph, 65, received a touching bouquet of flowers from the "Break My Soul" singer, 41, which the actress documented on Instagram Saturday. In a video, the Abbott Elementary star opens a card attached to a white and yellow flower bouquet, finding a note from Queen Bey herself. "To the original...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Greatest Emmy speech of all time’: Sheryl Lee Ralph stuns viewers by singing ‘Endangered Species’

Sheryl Lee Ralph delighted fans after winning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at Microsoft Theater on Monday, 12 September.Ralph won the award for her role as Barbara Howard, a veteran teacher on ABC’s Abbott Elementary.The actor, singer, author and activist looked stunned when the news of her win was announced and had to be helped to the stage.When she arrived on the stage, Howard belted out the lyrics to “Endangered Species” by US jazz singer Dianne Reeves.She then went on to say: “This is what not giving up on yourself looks like.” She...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Emmys#Congratulation
Parade

See the Hottest Fashions from the Emmys Red Carpet

Will it be Abbott Elementary, Succession, Squid Game, or The White Lotus that walks away with the most Emmys tonight when Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson hosts the 2022 Emmy Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles?. But first, the stars of your favorite TV shows will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Entertainment Weekly

Jennifer Lawrence gets emotional over leaving home at 14 at TIFF Causeway premiere

Jennifer Lawrence's heart-wrenching new movie Causeway hit close to home for the Oscar-winner. "I felt something in my gut when I read this, that immediate, 'We have to make this' [feeling]," the star said at the film's Toronto International Film Festival premiere on Saturday. "I identify with that feeling of trying to find your home, to find where you have purpose. I left home when I was 14. My relationship with home has always been complicated." Lawrence then began to tear up onstage, saying, "That made me emotional."
MOVIES
Entertainment Weekly

Jennifer Coolidge takes prospective buyers on a definitely-not-ominous house tour in The Watcher teaser

At 657 Boulevard, home is truly where the heart is… and where the horror is. The luxurious $3.2 million family home is currently up for sale, and realtor Karen Calhoun, played by national treasure Jennifer Coolidge, is ready to showcase its many historical charms in the new teaser for Ryan Murphy's upcoming Netflix limited series The Watcher.
TV SERIES
extratv

Emmy Winners 2022 — The Full List!

The complete list of nominees and winners for the 2022 Emmys, updated live!. Patricia Arquette, "Severance" Jung Ho-yeon, "Squid Game" Christina Ricci, "Yellowjackets" Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul" J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession" Sarah Snook, "Succession" Sydney Sweeney, "Euphoria" Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Nicholas Braun, "Succession" Billy Crudup, "The...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
RadarOnline

Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes To Emmy Winner Quinta Brunson For Stealing Her Emmys Spotlight

Jimmy Kimmel apologized to Quinta Brunson for his failed comedy bit during the 2022 Emmys, that many deemed inappropriate, RadarOnline.com has learned. On last night's episode of Kimmel’s late-night talk show, during the opening monologue, Brunson appeared on the stage. Kimmel reacted to her presence by telling her, “You know, you’re a little bit early for your interview. It’s after the commercial.”
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Weekly

TV shows with most Emmy nominations ever

The Emmys are the most prestigious awards in television, celebrating the achievements of series, miniseries, and TV movies. The first ceremony took place in 1949, and since then thousands of shows have received nominations. However, a select few have dominated the ceremony over the years, becoming critical hits during their time on air.
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly

30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping you plugged into pop culture

Comments / 0

Community Policy