Some of the Abbott Elementary kids made Quinta Brunson congratulation cards after her Emmy win

In Style
Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmys Acceptance Speech Should Be Nominated for an Emmy
When she came to the stage to accept her Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Sheryl Lee Ralph decided to take viewers to church. As she sang a gospel tune at the mic, she also made history as the second Black winner in the category, ever. The last time was back in 1987, when Jackee Harry took home the award for her role in 227. Lee Ralph won for her role in Abbott Elementary.
Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!
Ben Stiller is nominated for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance It's father-daughter date night for Ben Stiller! The actor, 56, brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for...
Jimmy Kimmel is accused of 'white privilege' after 'belligerent' Emmys stunt during Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson's acceptance speech
Jimmy Kimmel has been accused of utilizing white privilege after refusing to leave the stage during Quinta Brunson's victory speech at the 2022 Emmys. The late-night host laid on the ground beside the microphone onstage at the event as Brunson accepted the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. He is visible as the comedy writer and actress accepts the award.
Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Kids Deserve an Emmy for Their Reaction to Her Big Win
Watch: See Abbott Elementary Star Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmy 2022 Speech. Sheryl Lee Ralph's children were her biggest supporters at the 2022 Emmys. When the Abbott Elementary actress—who shares daughter Ivy-Victoria Maurice, 27, and son Etienne Maurice, 30, with ex-husband Eric Maurice—was named the Emmy winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series during the Sept. 12 award show, her children recorded their tear-jerking reaction as the historic moment went down. (See all winners here.)
Popculture
'Abbott Elementary' Star Quinta Brunson Gets Sweet Gift From School Kids After Emmys Win
If Hollywood recognizing her at this year's Emmy awards wasn't enough, Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson received the biggest gift from the ones who matter the most: her students. That's right, fresh off her Emmy win for writing Abbott's pilot, the Philly native shared the homemade cards some of the show's student actors crafted for her in celebration of the win. "Yeah, I love my job," she captioned a photo of the crafts.
Jimmy Kimmel branded ‘highly disrespectful’ for lying down during Quinta Brunson’s Emmys speech
Jimmy Kimmel is facing heavy criticism online after gatecrashing Quinta Brunson’s Emmys acceptance speech.Brunson won an Emmy Award for her writing on the comedy series Abbott Elementary.She was introduced by actor Will Arnett, who dragged Kimmel onstage as part of a bit – the host pretended to have passed out after drinking too many skinny margaritas upon losing in his own category.However, instead of getting off the stage to let Brunson have her moment, Kimmel remained sprawled out on stage while she gave her speech.Brunson tried to move the talk show host, shaking him and saying, “Jimmy, wake up,...
Beyoncé Sends Fellow Dreamgirl Sheryl Lee Ralph Flowers After Her Emmys Win: 'So Beautiful'
Sheryl Lee Ralph won an Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series on Monday evening Beyoncé is sending her love and congratulations to Sheryl Lee Ralph. Following her historic Emmy win on Monday evening, Ralph, 65, received a touching bouquet of flowers from the "Break My Soul" singer, 41, which the actress documented on Instagram Saturday. In a video, the Abbott Elementary star opens a card attached to a white and yellow flower bouquet, finding a note from Queen Bey herself. "To the original...
‘Greatest Emmy speech of all time’: Sheryl Lee Ralph stuns viewers by singing ‘Endangered Species’
Sheryl Lee Ralph delighted fans after winning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at Microsoft Theater on Monday, 12 September.Ralph won the award for her role as Barbara Howard, a veteran teacher on ABC’s Abbott Elementary.The actor, singer, author and activist looked stunned when the news of her win was announced and had to be helped to the stage.When she arrived on the stage, Howard belted out the lyrics to “Endangered Species” by US jazz singer Dianne Reeves.She then went on to say: “This is what not giving up on yourself looks like.” She...
See the Hottest Fashions from the Emmys Red Carpet
Will it be Abbott Elementary, Succession, Squid Game, or The White Lotus that walks away with the most Emmys tonight when Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson hosts the 2022 Emmy Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles?. But first, the stars of your favorite TV shows will...
Jennifer Lawrence gets emotional over leaving home at 14 at TIFF Causeway premiere
Jennifer Lawrence's heart-wrenching new movie Causeway hit close to home for the Oscar-winner. "I felt something in my gut when I read this, that immediate, 'We have to make this' [feeling]," the star said at the film's Toronto International Film Festival premiere on Saturday. "I identify with that feeling of trying to find your home, to find where you have purpose. I left home when I was 14. My relationship with home has always been complicated." Lawrence then began to tear up onstage, saying, "That made me emotional."
Jennifer Coolidge takes prospective buyers on a definitely-not-ominous house tour in The Watcher teaser
At 657 Boulevard, home is truly where the heart is… and where the horror is. The luxurious $3.2 million family home is currently up for sale, and realtor Karen Calhoun, played by national treasure Jennifer Coolidge, is ready to showcase its many historical charms in the new teaser for Ryan Murphy's upcoming Netflix limited series The Watcher.
Emmy Winners 2022 — The Full List!
The complete list of nominees and winners for the 2022 Emmys, updated live!. Patricia Arquette, "Severance" Jung Ho-yeon, "Squid Game" Christina Ricci, "Yellowjackets" Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul" J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession" Sarah Snook, "Succession" Sydney Sweeney, "Euphoria" Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Nicholas Braun, "Succession" Billy Crudup, "The...
Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes To Emmy Winner Quinta Brunson For Stealing Her Emmys Spotlight
Jimmy Kimmel apologized to Quinta Brunson for his failed comedy bit during the 2022 Emmys, that many deemed inappropriate, RadarOnline.com has learned. On last night's episode of Kimmel’s late-night talk show, during the opening monologue, Brunson appeared on the stage. Kimmel reacted to her presence by telling her, “You know, you’re a little bit early for your interview. It’s after the commercial.”
Here's how The Handmaid's Tale season 5 premiere wrote off Alexis Bledel's character Emily
Warning: This article contains spoilers about The Handmaid's Tale season 5 premiere. The Handmaid's Tale season 5 premiere wasted no time in explaining Alexis Bledel's absence from the show. The first episode of the season follows June (Elisabeth Moss) in the immediate aftermath of killing Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) at...
TV shows with most Emmy nominations ever
The Emmys are the most prestigious awards in television, celebrating the achievements of series, miniseries, and TV movies. The first ceremony took place in 1949, and since then thousands of shows have received nominations. However, a select few have dominated the ceremony over the years, becoming critical hits during their time on air.
Sherri Shepherd reveals Oprah called her with advice for new talk show: 'I took 15 pages of notes'
Sherri Shepherd is moving into new daytime territory with a key blessing from Oprah Winfrey. The former View panelist and upcoming Sherri show host exclusively tells EW that Winfrey called her after Shepherd texted the Emmy winner "two or three times" to discuss her tenure at the helm of the new series.
TODAY.com
Chris Meloni carries Mariska Hargitay on his back in Emmys pic that is making fans swoon
Whether it’s the streets of New York or Los Angeles, Chris Meloni has Mariska Hargitay’s back!. The former “Law & Order: SVU” co-stars treated their fans to a reunion at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, glamorously posing on the red carpet for photos and teasing fans with an almost-kiss on stage while presenting.
‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Patina Miller Gave Fans Insight Into Raq’s Plan for Her Business
Patina Miller just gave fans some major insight into Raq's plans for her business on 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan'
See Stars Make a Quick Change From 2022 Emmys Outfits to Stylish After-Party Looks
Watch: Adele, RuPaul & More Win at 2022 Creative Arts Emmys. Change clothes and go was the vibe for the 2022 Emmys. On Sept. 12, stars gathered at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for TV's biggest night. And while the show was filled with unforgettable moments and stylish looks, it's the after-party fashion that still has everyone talking.
Get your first look at Godolkin University, the setting for The Boys spin-off Gen V
At God U, do you get a phys ed credit for participating in Herogasm?. The Boys creator Eric Kripke shared a first look at concept art for Godolkin University, the setting of the upcoming spin-off Gen V. Kripke teased that the first several episodes are "perverted, bloody — with heart! You'll love it."
Entertainment Weekly
