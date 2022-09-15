Read full article on original website
Collider
'The Secret Twins': Letitia Wright & Tamara Lawrance on Finding Their Chemistry as Sisters
The Secret Twins, from director Agnieszka Smoczyńska and screenwriter Andrea Seigel, and based on the book by Marjorie Wallace, tells the true story of twin sisters June and Jennifer Gibbons (played by Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance, respectively), who retreated into their own imaginations and isolated themselves by only speaking to each other. In a constant battle between being inseparable while also wanting to be independent, the inability of others to understand them eventually led to their institutionalization, as they fought to hold onto their creativity and each other.
Collider
'Susie Searches': Alex Wolff Explains Why Kiersey Clemons Is One of His Favorite Scene Partners
If movies that explore social media and insta-fame’s impact on society can be considered a rising sub-genre, consider it a new personal favorite. We just saw Not Okay excel with a story about a young woman desperate for followers who opts to flat-out lie about having lived through a bombing and now Sophia Kargman is making a big impression exploring similar themes through her feature directorial debut, Susie Searches.
Collider
Keanu Reeves Set to Reprise Role in 'Constantine' Sequel
Keanu Reeves is set to reprise his role as John Constantine in a sequel to Constantine, the 2005 film directed by Francis Lawrence. Per the report from Deadline, Lawrence is also set to return as director, with Akiva Goldsman writing the script. This news comes on the heels of a lot of renewed interest in Reeves, following the continued success of John Wick and the long-awaited Matrix Resurrections last year. And the star was expressing interest in revisiting the hellishly fun character just a few months ago.
Collider
Gina Prince-Bythewood Talks ‘The Woman King’ and How ‘Black Panther’s Success Changed Everything
With The Woman King now playing in theaters, I recently got to speak with director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s (The Old Guard, Love & Basketball) about making the movie inspired by true events. During the interview, Bythewood talked about how the success of Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther opened the door for The Woman King to be made, what she learned making The Old Guard that helped her on this film, the challenge of filming the action scenes, and the editing process.
Collider
How Does the 'Vampire Academy' Series Differ From the Novels?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Peacock series, Vampire Academy. For those die-hard fans of the popular Vampire Academy book series by Richelle Mead, the new release of the TV adaptation was an exciting moment. After the major flop of the 2014 film adaptation of the same name, fans have been jonesing for a loyal remake. But have we received it? For those book loyalists, the answer would be absolutely not. Showrunner Julie Plec has a habit of creating adaptations that majorly deviate from the original source material, take Vampire Diaries for example. That’s not to say it’s a poor show, but if you’re looking for something even remotely resembling the original novels, this isn’t it.
Collider
Why Do We Love Kevin Smith Movies?
The first person to tell you that Kevin Smith movies aren't particularly good and only seem to be made for himself is probably Kevin Smith. After a series of films that didn’t seem to light critics or the box office on fire, Smith started to focus on his own interests and fanbase. Starting with his 2010 movie Red State, he's been frequently releasing his films in a roadshow model, where he brings the movie to your town and screens it along with a post-movie Q&A. It's like he's bringing a Gen X-themed circus to town, and he's currently in the middle of touring his latest film, Clerks III, in this exact format. It’s hard to not get swept up in the moment when surrounded by a litany of people that are excited to laugh and have a good time. It’s almost like going to a screening of Rocky Horror Picture Show.
Collider
‘Dalíland’ Review: Ben Kingsley and Ezra Miller Are Salvador Dalí in This Banal Biopic | TIFF 2022
The late surrealist artist Salvador Dalí was many things. He was a painter, a filmmaker, and, especially in his later years, the center of social attention in New York City. It is in this 1973 world where director Mary Harron’s Dalíland primarily sets itself as we observe an older Dalí (Ben Kingsley) through the eyes of a young gallery assistant named James (Christopher Briney). Writer John Walsh’s screenplay provides some occasional flashbacks where both detachedly observe the artist in his younger years, played by a yet-to-be-fully mustached Ezra Miller, though the main focus often is less about Dalí and more about the characters that surround him. Central to this is his wife Gala (Barbara Sukowa) who serves as both his primary supporter and, as we come to learn, one of the many that may be using him.
Collider
'Euphoria', 'Ozark' and 'The White Lotus': How the 2022 Emmys Reaffirm That We Love Drugs
Last Monday, television's best and brightest gathered together to honor the most formidable performances of the year for the Primetime Emmy Awards. Namely, Zendaya made history as the first Black woman to win the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice for her role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria and the youngest actor to win two Emmys for acting, period. For anyone who has not watched Euphoria, her performance is just that: outstanding.
Collider
Ti West Explains Why He Chose an Emotional Monologue for 'Pearl's Climax
With October fast on September's heels, the horror genre has been churning out some fantastic, all-new original films, as well as prequels, sequels and everything in between. One such prequel is filmmaker Ti West's second part of his recently-announced X trilogy Pearl, starring Mia Goth. In the film, Goth portrays a young girl, Pearl, in the early 1900s whose only driving force in life is to become a star and escape her family's farm. Naive, ambitious and a bit unhinged, Pearl is willing to go to great, horrific lengths to obtain the lifestyle she wants. In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, West spoke on the movie's culmination in the form of a nearly 10-minute monologue, on Goth's incredible performance, and how it was all captured on film.
Collider
How Cate Blanchett Pitched Her Own Episode of 'Documentary Now!' Season 4
As Season 53 – or Season 4, who’s counting – of the acclaimed series Documentary Now! approaches its premiere date, fans of the comedy series are eager to know as much as they can about the upcoming episodes, as well as what ideas were contemplated when putting the new season together. During this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, in which the series had an early screening of the two-part premiere episode "Soldier of Illusion", Collider sat down with series co-creator Fred Armisen and producers Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas to talk about the show.
Collider
How 'The Rings of Power' Episode 4 Explores Parent-Children Relationships
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It doesn't matter what universe you come from, navigating the relationship with your parents is never an easy thing. In Middle-Earth, especially, fathers and sons are frequently found at odds with one another, and this week's episode of The Rings of Power further explored this Lord of the Rings trope in a drastic and emotional way. Episode 4, "The Great Wave," put parents and their children on opposite sides of their plot lines, forcing a generational clash that is sure to move the general narrative of the Prime Video show in interesting directions.
Collider
How Nicolas Cage Found Inspiration in Michael Jordan and Marlon Brando in 'Butcher's Crossing'
During a press tour for his new film Butcher’s Crossing, which world premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, Nicolas Cage sat down with Collider at our Studio to talk about why this particular project stood out to him in the pile of scripts that he receives. Set in the 1870s, the movie stars Cage as Miller, a buffalo hunter who lures a young Harvard dropout to an ambitious and dangerous expedition.
Collider
The 10 Best Pre-MCU Marvel Movies
Over the past fourteen years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown into a Hollywood juggernaut, becoming the biggest franchise in the history of cinema. Producing and ever-increasing number of blockbuster films every year, as well as a growing range of TV shows, the MCU is showing no sign of slowing down.
Collider
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine:' 10 Times Jake and Boyle Were Major Friendship Goals
The "toitest" duo on the groundbreaking detective sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio), have numerous moments that inspire the strongest feeling of camaraderie and love! They are as close as two modern men can possibly be; the best part of all, they’re proud of it.
Collider
‘The Woman King’ Reigns with $19 Million at Domestic Box Office
Mid-budget theatrical movies aren’t dead after all. Director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s historical drama The Woman King exceeded expectations with an estimated $19 million in its debut weekend at the box office. The film — starring and produced by Viola Davis — was projected to make between $13 million and $16 million going in to the weekend.
NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame Fired for Appearing on Adult Cam Site, Apologizes for ‘Compulsive Behaviors’
Erick Adame says that he has been fired from his position as the morning meteorologist on Spectrum News NY1 for a leaked appearance on an adult cam site. Adame posted the news via Instagram on Monday, aiming to “share [his] truth rather than let others control the narrative of [his] life.” Noting that his psychiatrist has called his actions “compulsive behavior” and that he is “not in a position to disagree,” Adame wrote, “I secretly appeared on an adult cam website. On this site, I acted out my compulsive behaviors, while at home, by performing on camera for other men. It was...
Collider
How To Watch 'Don't Worry Darling'
Olivia Wilde’s transition into a critically acclaimed director has been one for the books. The actress made her directorial debut with the 2019 coming-of-age buddy comedy film, Booksmart. The film starred Beanie Feldstein (Lady Bird), and Kaitlyn Dever (Dear Evan Hansen), as two accomplished but unpopular graduating high schoolers who decide to finally break the rules and party on their last day of classes. Booksmart was met with huge critical acclaim and received nominations from the Golden Globe Awards, GLAAD Media Awards, British Academy Film Awards, and more. So, when it was announced that Wilde was making another film, everyone could not wait to know more about the film.
Collider
New ‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer Welcomes Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke to Westeros
With HBO’s House of the Dragon, we know that we are soon headed for a dance like no other, the dance of dragons as it would be known. However, before getting there, we were treated to a royal wedding that went down in typical George R. R. Martin style, leading to a rather rushed conclusion. In episode 5 titled We Light The Way, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) sails to High Tide, the new seat of House Velaryon to broker a marriage between the two old Valyrian houses. Despite his trip taking a toll on his health, the marriage is agreed upon by Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steven Toussaint) to have their two children, Princes Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Ser Laenor (Theo Nate), wed. The introduction event at the Red Keep was no small affair, with various subplots simmering beneath the surface. It would, however, explode with the most unlikely of characters when Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) lunges for Ser Joffrey (Solly McLeod), Laenor’s lover, and beats him to death before all the guests.
Collider
'Dynasty' Season 5 Ending Explained: Do We Get Closure on the Carringtons?
It has been a wild five seasons for the Carrington clan on The CW’s Dynasty, led by Elizabeth Gillies and Grant Show as Fallon and Blake Carrington, respectively. Marriages, pregnancies, kidnappings, long-lost children, and repeated felonies are just a few of the interesting activities we’ve seen from this bunch of characters. But, unfortunately, the end of the fifth season also marks the inevitable end of the show — yet another casualty of The CW’s mass cancellation earlier this year. Thankfully, though, there was enough time to turn this into a makeshift series finale and wrap up a lot of loose ends, so this incarnation of the Carrington family (and those that surround them) are able to end things with relative closure.
Collider
From The Coens to The Duffers: 10 of The Best Filmmaker Sibling Duos
More often than not, directors tend to work alone. Whilst the process of making a film is undoubtedly a creative process that usually requires a large (and cooperative) team working together to pull off, it can help to have a single person overseeing the process. A lone director does allow for a singular vision to shine through, and ensures a level of consistency for the film being made.
