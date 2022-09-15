ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Robb Report

This New Electric ‘Flying Car’ Can Be Piloted With a Driver’s License—and It Will Fit in Your Garage

Miami-based Doroni has started to accept pre-orders for its “personal” flying machines. The company recently showed off the cockpit of its H1 aircraft at the EAA AirVenture in Wisconsin, using VR headsets to simulate takeoff, flight and landing. Doroni is going after a different market than most eVTOL manufacturers, which are building air taxis for intra-city use. Instead, it’s targeting personal pilots, much like the Jetson, with an aircraft it claims will be intuitive and much easier to fly than a helicopter or conventional airplane. Company officials yesterday said in a webinar that they plan to “democratize” general aviation with a...
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2024 Subaru Crosstrek treads evolutionary path

Subaru's Crosstrek has been redesigned, and the version destined for sale in Japan has been shown. The popular compact crossover, now in its third generation, will launch in the U.S. next year as a 2024 model. Subaru will release specifications for this market closer to that date. In Japan, the...
Robb Report

An Exploding New Class of Car Buyers Is Causing Friction Between Brands and Longtime Collectors

Thanks to the one-two wallop of an extended pandemic-induced shopping spree and the hobbled supply chain, it’s been hard to get a car for a while now—luxury brands very much included. And while top-tier marques are subject to the same inventory woes as any other sector, with a dearth of everything from wiring harnesses to microchips choking manufacturing flow to a trickle, the most elite automakers face a longer-term problem: How to keep VIP customers happy amid an explosion of global wealth, with the number of potential buyers growing exponentially even as production numbers barely budge. It has become such...
Cars
globalspec.com

Video: Swiss water battery now switched on

A pumped storage hydropower plant serving as a water battery is now operational in Switzerland. The 900 MW Nant de Drance power facility is expected to play a key role in stabilizing the Swiss and European electricity grids, according to operator Alpiq. Located 600 m below ground in a cavern...
MotorTrend Magazine

See All the New 2024 Ford Mustang Paint Colors

Despite recent trends making it seem all the more unlikely, we've actually been blessed with another generation of the iconic Ford Mustang, returning again with its growling 5.0-liter V-8 and available manual transmission for a seventh generation. A large part of the Mustang's ongoing legacy is the continuous churn of new or reintroduced paint colors offered from model to model, year to year, mixing it up in interesting ways—and it's no different for the new car.
Outdoor Life

The Best Rifle Scopes for Deer Hunting of 2022

Because every deer hunt is unique in its details, a single rifle scope that can cover the close-in terrain of a Midwest whitetail hunt and precisely place a bullet across the open plains of mule deer country is a unicorn. The fast reticles and bright glass of woodland whitetail hunters won’t do for prairie mule deer hunters, who want precision reticles and lightweight scopes.
MotorTrend Magazine

Lawn Care or Last Rights? LS-Swapped Murray Riding Mower

When they say "LS Swap The World!" they really aren't talking figuratively. Nope, they quite literally want to swap every motorized whatever on the planet, and nowhere is that more evident than at the Holley LS Fest. Of course, they have just about any type of LS-swapped vehicle at the event, but what about lawn mowers?
Tree Hugger

LED Street Lighting Is Brighter, Bluer, and Increasing Environmental Risk

A new analysis of photographs from the International Space Station demonstrated that upgrading outdoor lighting from relatively warm high-pressure sodium to cooler LED fixtures resulted in increased light levels and a spectral shift to bluer light. The University of Exeter study, published in Science Advances, finds that "this trend is widely increasing the risk of harmful effects to ecosystems."
