Read full article on original website
Related
Subframe Locking Collars Are a Simple Mod That Can Help Almost Any Car
Ekaterina Gorbacheva (cropped with graphic overlay)These collars can add substantial rigidity to the body of a car, without any compromise to ride or harshness.
The 2023 Genesis G90 Offers 2 Luxury-Focused Models to Choose From
The G90 luxury sedan has always aimed to be the epitome of what the Genesis brand stands for; luxury cars that can compete with the best in the industry. Here's what you need to know about this year's model. The post The 2023 Genesis G90 Offers 2 Luxury-Focused Models to Choose From appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
LED Bulbs May Not Be as Great as We Thought — Studies Show Health and Environmental Risks
For the last several years, LED lights have been touted as a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional light bulbs. However, new studies show they may not be as sustainable as we previously thought. Evidently, LED lights come with major health and environmental risks. So should we stop buying them, or...
This New Electric ‘Flying Car’ Can Be Piloted With a Driver’s License—and It Will Fit in Your Garage
Miami-based Doroni has started to accept pre-orders for its “personal” flying machines. The company recently showed off the cockpit of its H1 aircraft at the EAA AirVenture in Wisconsin, using VR headsets to simulate takeoff, flight and landing. Doroni is going after a different market than most eVTOL manufacturers, which are building air taxis for intra-city use. Instead, it’s targeting personal pilots, much like the Jetson, with an aircraft it claims will be intuitive and much easier to fly than a helicopter or conventional airplane. Company officials yesterday said in a webinar that they plan to “democratize” general aviation with a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Reliable Toyota SUVs Under $25,000, According to Consumer Reports
These reliable Toyota SUVs under $25,000 include the 2015 Toyota Highlander, the 2012 Toyota 4Runner, and the 2014 Lexus RX for a luxury option. The post 3 Reliable Toyota SUVs Under $25,000, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Rarest Ford Mustang Collectors Don’t Want
Why would collectors pass on a rare classic 1969 Ford Mustang? We'll tell you. The post The Rarest Ford Mustang Collectors Don’t Want appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Preview: 2024 Subaru Crosstrek treads evolutionary path
Subaru's Crosstrek has been redesigned, and the version destined for sale in Japan has been shown. The popular compact crossover, now in its third generation, will launch in the U.S. next year as a 2024 model. Subaru will release specifications for this market closer to that date. In Japan, the...
An Exploding New Class of Car Buyers Is Causing Friction Between Brands and Longtime Collectors
Thanks to the one-two wallop of an extended pandemic-induced shopping spree and the hobbled supply chain, it’s been hard to get a car for a while now—luxury brands very much included. And while top-tier marques are subject to the same inventory woes as any other sector, with a dearth of everything from wiring harnesses to microchips choking manufacturing flow to a trickle, the most elite automakers face a longer-term problem: How to keep VIP customers happy amid an explosion of global wealth, with the number of potential buyers growing exponentially even as production numbers barely budge. It has become such...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Most Reliable and Fuel-Efficient New Three-Row Midsized SUVs According to Consumer Reports
Consumer Reports made a list of five fuel-efficient, and most reliable three-row SUVs. These include vehicles from automakers like Kia, Toyota, and more. The post 5 Most Reliable and Fuel-Efficient New Three-Row Midsized SUVs According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2023 Kia Sportage Has 1 Advantage Exclusive to Its Hybrid Model
Here's a look at the 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid compact SUV model and the advantages it has over the gas-powered Sportage. The post The 2023 Kia Sportage Has 1 Advantage Exclusive to Its Hybrid Model appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
globalspec.com
Video: Swiss water battery now switched on
A pumped storage hydropower plant serving as a water battery is now operational in Switzerland. The 900 MW Nant de Drance power facility is expected to play a key role in stabilizing the Swiss and European electricity grids, according to operator Alpiq. Located 600 m below ground in a cavern...
Is the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Rugged Enough to Take On the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee?
The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander vs. the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee: can the Outlander off-road as well? The post Is the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Rugged Enough to Take On the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
See All the New 2024 Ford Mustang Paint Colors
Despite recent trends making it seem all the more unlikely, we've actually been blessed with another generation of the iconic Ford Mustang, returning again with its growling 5.0-liter V-8 and available manual transmission for a seventh generation. A large part of the Mustang's ongoing legacy is the continuous churn of new or reintroduced paint colors offered from model to model, year to year, mixing it up in interesting ways—and it's no different for the new car.
Is It Necessary to Grease Your Trailer Ball Hitch?
Here's a look at proper maintenance procedures to care for your truck's trailer hitch, including whether or not it needs to be regularly greased. The post Is It Necessary to Grease Your Trailer Ball Hitch? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Actually Efficient?
As a hybrid SUV, the 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid has a good value proposition. But, how efficient is it? The post Is the 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Actually Efficient? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 BMW X5 Cost?
The 2023 BMW X5 is a high-end SUV with a luxury price - is it worth it? The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 BMW X5 Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best Rifle Scopes for Deer Hunting of 2022
Because every deer hunt is unique in its details, a single rifle scope that can cover the close-in terrain of a Midwest whitetail hunt and precisely place a bullet across the open plains of mule deer country is a unicorn. The fast reticles and bright glass of woodland whitetail hunters won’t do for prairie mule deer hunters, who want precision reticles and lightweight scopes.
MotorTrend Magazine
Lawn Care or Last Rights? LS-Swapped Murray Riding Mower
When they say "LS Swap The World!" they really aren't talking figuratively. Nope, they quite literally want to swap every motorized whatever on the planet, and nowhere is that more evident than at the Holley LS Fest. Of course, they have just about any type of LS-swapped vehicle at the event, but what about lawn mowers?
The 2007 Toyota Highlander Is the Best Used SUV Under $8,000 Says KBB
Here's a look at the 2007 Toyota Highlander midsize SUV model and its pros and cons as a used SUV option on the automotive market. The post The 2007 Toyota Highlander Is the Best Used SUV Under $8,000 Says KBB appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tree Hugger
LED Street Lighting Is Brighter, Bluer, and Increasing Environmental Risk
A new analysis of photographs from the International Space Station demonstrated that upgrading outdoor lighting from relatively warm high-pressure sodium to cooler LED fixtures resulted in increased light levels and a spectral shift to bluer light. The University of Exeter study, published in Science Advances, finds that "this trend is widely increasing the risk of harmful effects to ecosystems."
Comments / 0