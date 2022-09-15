ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

The Associated Press

Envoy Acquires Worksphere to Accelerate Enterprise Development of Workplace Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Envoy today announced the strategic acquisition of Worksphere, a workplace management platform. The team at Worksphere are experts at scaling technology for complex enterprises. They will be tasked with building a workplace platform to meet an increased demand from enterprises around the world. With this investment in talent and the platform, enterprises will continue to do more with Envoy and at scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005385/en/ Envoy acquires Worksphere to rework how big business manages workspaces at scale (Graphic: Business Wire)
Motley Fool

2 Artificial-Intelligence Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

Artificial intelligence could add $13 trillion to global economic output between 2018 and 2030. Nvidia’s AI chips and software power cutting-edge uses like autonomous robotics and self-driving cars. Lemonade is an insurance company that uses AI to engage consumers, quantify risk, and price policies. You’re reading a free article...
TechCrunch

Motion wants to automate task planning using AI

Qi, who co-launched Motion in 2019 alongside Omid Rooholfada and Ethan Yu, estimates that knowledge workers spend 58% of their day on average coordinating work instead of actually accomplishing it. He believes that, if this constant coordination can be minimized, four-hour workdays would become just as productive as the standard eight-hour.
bloomberglaw.com

Wall Street Lawyers Aid Adobe’s $20 Billion Deal to Buy Figma

Wachtell, Skadden advising Adobe on bid to buy design platform. Global antitrust and foreign direct investment among legal issues. Two elite Wall Street law firms are representing Adobe Inc. in a $20 billion deal to buy Figma, a web collaboration design platform. Lawyers at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz are...
The Hill

Why you should take a job offering learning & development

You’ve received two job offers. No, make that four in today’s strong labor market. On paper, they’re all pretty equivalent. Roughly the same salary, give or take a few dollars, and similar benefits. Three are for positions similar to the one you’ve been doing for a couple...
Variety

Common Sense Networks Promotes Sharon Kroll Cohen to Chief Marketing Officer (EXCLUSIVE)

Common Sense Networks has promoted Sharon Kroll Cohen to serve as chief marketing officer of the company, which operates the kids streaming service Sensical. She previously served as VP of marketing for Sensical, a job she has held since December 2021. Kroll will continues to report to Common Sense Networks CEO Eric Berger, who announced the elevation on Monday. “Sharon has been instrumental in the trajectory of Sensical’s success and by extension, the success of Common Sense Networks,” Berger said. “She is an exceptionally talented, strategic, and results-driven executive whose contributions and vision have been essential to our work in redefining digital...
The Associated Press

London Commodities Consultancy, CRU, To Spotlight Prescriptive Analytics for Monetizing Data at Big Data LDN, The UK’s Leading Data and Analytics Event

The Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), Avi Perez, will deliver a session with Will Blake, Chief Technology Officer of CRU, a global provider of business intelligence and consulting services for the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries, at Big Data LDN (London) on Wednesday 21 st September at 12:40 p.m. BST at Olympia London. This historic Victorian exhibition space was founded in 1886 and is steps away from the TfL Kensington (Olympia) station. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005057/en/ CRU is a global provider of business intelligence and consulting services for the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries. The headquarters of CRU is located in the heart of London. Will Blake, Chief Technology Officer, will discuss how CRU uses prescriptive analytics and Decision Intelligence from Pyramid within its data analytics pipelines, better equipping customers to tackle key decisions within the commodity markets. Key Points:
getnews.info

The Acid Reflux Strategy Reviews – Proven Results Are Here

Hey readers, if anyone thinks it’s futile to address the annoying symptoms of acid reflux naturally, do read this The Acid Reflux Strategy review at least once. It will give traces of a trending program that helped many to get rid of this creepy condition, which gradually leads to severe ailments like cancer.
The Associated Press

Rokid launched the 1st AR Development Competition

HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Rokid launched its first global AR application development competition on September 15th, seeking AR application developers from across the world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005427/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
