Analysis-Biden hints at risky policy shift on Taiwan independence
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Overshadowed by U.S. President Joe Biden's headline-grabbing vow that American forces would defend Taiwan against a Chinese attack was his hint at possibly shifting U.S. policy to support the island's right to self-determination.
Low UK corporation tax has failed to boost investment - report
LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Britain's low headline rate of corporation tax has failed to boost business investment, which lags behind that of all its major peers, according to a report on Tuesday which comes as the government prepares to reverse a planned rise.
getnews.info
Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease Market to Witness Growth by 2032, Estimates DelveInsight
DelveInsight’s “Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.
