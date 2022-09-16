Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opens on E. State Street
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opened Thursday in the storefront formerly occupied by Old Time Pottery. The spot, at 5830 E State Street, had been vacant for two years prior after Old Time Pottery closed in 2020. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s slogan is “Good Stuff Cheap,” promising goods and items up to 70% less […]
New Rockford Amazon facility avoids cut list
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new Rockford Amazon distribution center avoided landing on the company’s list of facilities it will either close or delay. That means the online retail giant’s plan to open the 141,000 square-foot facility at 5266 Baxter Road is still on track. Local officials who announced the project last year say Amazon will […]
It’s Official; 6 Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in Illinois Will Be Closing
When I got married and had my first home to furnish, I was a big Bed Bath & Beyond shopper, ( I love me some coupons). In recent years though, the store has started to slip my mind a little bit, and apparently, I am not the only one. Bed...
Fall Craft Shows and Craft Fairs in the Stateline
Fall is a great time to check out a local craft fair or craft show. There are many happening throughout the Stateline during the season. Here’s a list of where and when you can go support small businesses and local makers, crafters, and artists!. 6799 Guilford Rd., Rockford, IL.
Another fast-food addition is coming to Loves Park’s growing restaurant corridor
LOVES PARK — The city’s corridor of restaurants off the interstate already has coffee, ice cream, tacos and burgers. Soon, it will have the meats. Arby’s, the fast food chain that goes by the slogan “we have the meats,” plans to build a new restaurant at 7270 E. Riverside Boulevard, just east of Sherman Williams.
Tinker Visions in the Gardens to raise funds for further cottage maintenance
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Among many of the fundraisers across the Rockford area this weekend, the Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum hosted its annual fundraiser where attendees enjoyed a nice afternoon at the cottage. Tinker Visions in the Gardens is held each year and attendees got to enjoy pizza from Lino’s...
Fall Fairs and Festivals in the Stateline
Fall Festivals are one of our favorite things about the autumn season. They are filled with carnival rides, pumpkins, and crisp weather! Here’s a list of fall festivals and fairs in the Stateline and what you can expect if you go!. If you know of any fall festivals or...
Places to See the Leaves Changing Color in the Stateline
The changing leaves are beautiful in the Stateline in the fall! There are many local parks and forest preserves where you can see the red, orange, and yellow leaves in all their splendor. In 2022, the Stateline area will be at peak fall colors between October 10 – 24 according...
Rockford church looks to community for help, new grill needed
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A valuable possession stolen from a Rockford church prompts leaders to raise money so they can continue serving the community. The stole grill had been a part of the church for more than 20 years. Parishioners and leaders cooked meals for kids, the community and the homeless, but that ability was stripped from them overnight.
Illinois locations among Amazon fulfillment centers closing, canceled, delayed nationwide
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WGN) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying affect some locations in Illinois. CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”
Illinois Women Mash Their Names Together to Form the Most Perfect Event Company in Town
With the ability to smash their names together like they did, Savannah and Ashley were meant to dream up their business. I'm always here for a great story and when I found out how Savannah Fletcher and Ashley Naveroski created their event company name, my mind was very happy. Savannah...
2022 Halloween Trick or Treat Times for the Rockford Area
Here are the 2022 Halloween Trick or Treating hours for the greater Rockford area. We’re adding times as they are released. If a time is in italics, we’re waiting for confirmation. Halloween Trick or Treating Times. Saturday, October 29, 2022. Roscoe: 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Forreston:...
Oregon Police Department is Learning That Somedays You Cannot Buy a New Squad Car for Love or Money
Oregon Police Chief Shawn Melville has learned over the past few months that somedays you just cannot buy a new squad car. During the recent Oregon City Council meeting, the chief gave an update on the attempts to purchase a new squad car. Melville said they have contacted all of the local new car dealers and are now looking at out of area dealers.
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Hits A Bicyclist in Loves Park
CANCELED - Fox Lake Bloody Mary Fest
This event has been CANCELED. We hope to bring it back next year. On Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Grand Avenue - visit Fox Lake, Illinois for the best Bloody Mary's the region has to offer. You've had one while on the Chain, now stop in downtown Fox Lake for a festival dedicated to the finest Bloody Mary's Fox Lake has to offer. The event will consist of live music, food, and several participating taverns/bars. Each attendee will be able to sample a variety of Bloody Mary's and vote for their favorite! This event is 21+ Children, babies, and pets are not allowed at this event.
Rockford Scanner™: Suspects Attempt To Rob An ATM At A Local Business
Volunteers host weekend walk to raise money for the poor
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Conferences of the Society of St. Vincent De Paul came together to host a Friends for the Poor Walk Saturday morning. The society is made up of 800,000 men and women from over 155 countries who offer person to person aid to the needy and those living in poverty. In 2020, The United States Census Bureau stated that over 11% of Americans were living in poverty. That’s a percentage the society’s central division president, Laura Ortiz, wants to lower.
Becca’s Closet helps out for homecoming
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For high schoolers across the Stateline, homecoming is right around the corner. With that in mind, the Rockford chapter of Becca’s Closet hosted is second of four homecoming celebrations. If you missed this one, Becca’s Closet will host two more on September 25 and October...
Winnebago County launches safety initiative, offers free Ring Doorbells
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County is about to take the idea of using technology to fight crime, one step further, launching the Ring Doorbell Safety Initiative, a collaborative effort with county board members and law enforcement. More than 600 doorbells will be offered to residents on a first come,...
Automatic sprinkler at business contains fire until firefighters arrive
MADISON, Wis. — An automatic sprinkler at a Madison business did its job Saturday, keeping flames at bay until firefighters arrived. Crews were called to the 3700 block of Lexington Avenue just after 7:15 p.m. after a fire alarm activated. Once inside, firefighters found haze and water coming from a mezzanine. Officials said that a piece of machinery engulfed...
