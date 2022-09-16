ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opens on E. State Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opened Thursday in the storefront formerly occupied by Old Time Pottery. The spot, at 5830 E State Street, had been vacant for two years prior after Old Time Pottery closed in 2020. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s slogan is “Good Stuff Cheap,” promising goods and items up to 70% less […]
New Rockford Amazon facility avoids cut list

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new Rockford Amazon distribution center avoided landing on the company’s list of facilities it will either close or delay. That means the online retail giant’s plan to open the 141,000 square-foot facility at 5266 Baxter Road is still on track. Local officials who announced the project last year say Amazon will […]
Fall Craft Shows and Craft Fairs in the Stateline

Fall is a great time to check out a local craft fair or craft show. There are many happening throughout the Stateline during the season. Here’s a list of where and when you can go support small businesses and local makers, crafters, and artists!. 6799 Guilford Rd., Rockford, IL.
Fall Fairs and Festivals in the Stateline

Fall Festivals are one of our favorite things about the autumn season. They are filled with carnival rides, pumpkins, and crisp weather! Here’s a list of fall festivals and fairs in the Stateline and what you can expect if you go!. If you know of any fall festivals or...
Rockford church looks to community for help, new grill needed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A valuable possession stolen from a Rockford church prompts leaders to raise money so they can continue serving the community. The stole grill had been a part of the church for more than 20 years. Parishioners and leaders cooked meals for kids, the community and the homeless, but that ability was stripped from them overnight.
Illinois locations among Amazon fulfillment centers closing, canceled, delayed nationwide

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WGN) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying affect some locations in Illinois. CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”
Oregon Police Department is Learning That Somedays You Cannot Buy a New Squad Car for Love or Money

Oregon Police Chief Shawn Melville has learned over the past few months that somedays you just cannot buy a new squad car. During the recent Oregon City Council meeting, the chief gave an update on the attempts to purchase a new squad car. Melville said they have contacted all of the local new car dealers and are now looking at out of area dealers.
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Hits A Bicyclist in Loves Park

Vehicle Hits A Bicyclist in Loves Park
CANCELED - Fox Lake Bloody Mary Fest

This event has been CANCELED. We hope to bring it back next year. On Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Grand Avenue - visit Fox Lake, Illinois for the best Bloody Mary's the region has to offer. You've had one while on the Chain, now stop in downtown Fox Lake for a festival dedicated to the finest Bloody Mary's Fox Lake has to offer. The event will consist of live music, food, and several participating taverns/bars. Each attendee will be able to sample a variety of Bloody Mary's and vote for their favorite! This event is 21+ Children, babies, and pets are not allowed at this event.
Rockford Scanner™: Suspects Attempt To Rob An ATM At A Local Business

Suspects Attempt To Rob An ATM At A Local Business
Volunteers host weekend walk to raise money for the poor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Conferences of the Society of St. Vincent De Paul came together to host a Friends for the Poor Walk Saturday morning. The society is made up of 800,000 men and women from over 155 countries who offer person to person aid to the needy and those living in poverty. In 2020, The United States Census Bureau stated that over 11% of Americans were living in poverty. That’s a percentage the society’s central division president, Laura Ortiz, wants to lower.
Becca’s Closet helps out for homecoming

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For high schoolers across the Stateline, homecoming is right around the corner. With that in mind, the Rockford chapter of Becca’s Closet hosted is second of four homecoming celebrations. If you missed this one, Becca’s Closet will host two more on September 25 and October...
Automatic sprinkler at business contains fire until firefighters arrive

MADISON, Wis. — An automatic sprinkler at a Madison business did its job Saturday, keeping flames at bay until firefighters arrived. Crews were called to the 3700 block of Lexington Avenue just after 7:15 p.m. after a fire alarm activated. Once inside, firefighters found haze and water coming from a mezzanine. ﻿ Officials said that a piece of machinery engulfed...
