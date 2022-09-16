ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

The AI-based drug discovery market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of 25%, during the period 2022-2035, claims Roots Analysis

By admin
getnews.info
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
getnews.info

Medical oxygen generators serve as the guardians of Covid patients in intensive care

It is reported that the WHO is now doing all it can to provide key equipment and supplies, such as mobile hospitals and laboratory supplies, to help countries hit by Covid-19 get through. To guarantee the enough supply of medical oxygen generators required for the treatment of Covid patients and other patients, everyone at Wuxi Hail Roll Fone Science&Technology Co., Ltd. goes into overdrive to produce medical oxygen generators, medical masks and other medical supplies, so as to provide timely assistance to hospitals at home and abroad.Why are medical oxygen generators so important in the Covid-19 crisis?
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy