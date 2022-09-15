Read full article on original website
FedEx to close stores, put off hiring as demand slumps
FedEx said Thursday it is shuttering storefronts and corporate offices while putting off new hires in a belt-tightening drive brought on by drop-off in its global package delivery business. The company based in Memphis, Tennessee, warned it will likely miss Wall Street’s profit target for its fiscal first quarter that...
Biggest interest rate rise for 25 years could spell showdown at the Bank
A lightning strike from the Bank of England awaits. Having delayed its decision until after the period of national mourning for the death of the Queen, Threadneedle Street could this week launch the biggest rise in borrowing costs for at least 25 years. Announcing its plans a day before Kwasi...
Motley Fool
3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar by as Much as 101% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Palo Alto Networks leads the cybersecurity industry in 11 different categories, and services in that space are in high demand. Shares of e-commerce giant Shopify could be the top performer of this bunch, with a potential upside of 101% over the next year. Tesla is positioning itself to become more...
Motley Fool
3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy During the Market Sell-Off
Texas Instruments is deeply involved with the development of modern electric vehicles. Volkswagen could have one of the best chances at competing in the EV space. NXP Semiconductors produces some of the basic parts enabling EVs and network-connected cars. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
bloomberglaw.com
Wall Street Lawyers Aid Adobe’s $20 Billion Deal to Buy Figma
Wachtell, Skadden advising Adobe on bid to buy design platform. Global antitrust and foreign direct investment among legal issues. Two elite Wall Street law firms are representing Adobe Inc. in a $20 billion deal to buy Figma, a web collaboration design platform. Lawyers at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz are...
TechCrunch
Ideon Technologies digs up $16M Series A to use particle physics to find critical minerals
Demand is so high that the International Energy Agency believes the critical minerals market will grow sevenfold by the end of the decade. Mining companies have been moving as quickly as possible to validate new reserves and bring them online, but prospecting is a laborious and time-consuming task. There’s an...
Row over EV subsidy rules overshadows S.Korean president's first U.S. visit
SEOUL, Sept 20 (Reuters) - South Korea's opposition to new rules governing U.S. subsidies for electric vehicles will overshadow President Yoon Suk-yeol's first official trip to the United States, disrupting a recent display of alliance strength with Washington.
TechCrunch
After the Figma-Adobe deal, which design startups are acquisition targets?
With Figma heading into Adobe’s arms, we are curious which startups will compete for the indie design crown — and which companies might be circling to snap them up in the near future. How about that $20B Figma-Adobe deal?. Given the scale of the market for software products...
Consumer group says drugmakers abuse U.S. patent system to keep prices high
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Makers of the top selling drugs in the United States are costing patients billions of dollars and worsening a drug pricing crisis by abusing the U.S. patent system to stifle competition and inflate prices, a consumer group said on Thursday,
Wall Street falls as FedEx warning adds to market woes
Wall Street closed out the stock market’s worst week in three months with more losses Friday, as a stark warning from FedEx about rapidly worsening trends in the economy rattled already anxious investors. The Standard & Poor’s 500 fell 0.7%, with all but two of its 11 company sectors...
Europe's energy crisis could deliver a $400 million trading profit for Volkswagen from early hedges on natural gas, report says
Volkswagen could receive about $400 million from natural gas trades, sources told Bloomberg. The German auto giant is selling 2.6 terawatt-hours of contracts to boost the supply of gas in European energy markets. Instead of using the gas to power its factories, VW will burn coal as Russia cuts off...
TechCrunch
Community isn’t a buzzword, it’s a challenge
I first covered Launch House in Oct 2020, when the co-founders described a strong focus on inclusion when creating hacker homes. A co-founder said then, “I wouldn’t say we’re the next Y Combinator, but the next YC would look something like that.” The company soon went onto raise venture funding for its vision of what a next-generation entrepreneurial ecosystem looks like, combining remote work’s benefits with the rising mindshare around “community.” It won over investment dollars from Andreessen Horowitz, Lightship, CAA co-founder Michael Ovitz, Electric Ant’s Chris Ovitz, 6th Man Ventures’ Mike Dudas and other angels.
Motley Fool
Why ApeCoin Is Rising Today
Yesterday, tens of millions of APE tokens were unlocked and gifted to "launch contributors." The news initially sent the token's price down, but it appears to be bouncing back today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Starboard builds stake in website development platform Wix
NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Starboard Value LP has built a 9% stake in website development platform Wix.com Ltd (WIX.O), the activist hedge fund disclosed in a regulatory filing on Friday.
TechCrunch
YC’s Michael Seibel clarifies some misconceptions about the accelerator
He has opinions on bigger batch sizes, a growing standard deal, competition, the power of venture capital and why startup founders should be prioritizing more than just a check after Demo Day. Seibel spoke to TechCrunch’s Equity podcast, co-hosted by Natasha Mascarenhas and Alex Wilhelm, about Y Combinator amid market...
Stocks fall; indexes slip deeper into the red for the week
Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, putting major indexes deeper into the red for the week
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: FedEx, Adobe, Boeing and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. FedEx – Shares of the delivery giant slid about 21.4% after the company preannounced disappointing results for the recent quarter, citing weakness in global shipment volumes, and several Wall Street analysts downgraded the stock. CEO Raj Subramaniam said he expects the economy to enter a "worldwide recession" on CNBC's "Mad Money" Thursday. FedEx dragged its peers UPS and XPO Logistics down about 8.3% and 4.7%, respectively.
TechCrunch
Motion wants to automate task planning using AI
Qi, who co-launched Motion in 2019 alongside Omid Rooholfada and Ethan Yu, estimates that knowledge workers spend 58% of their day on average coordinating work instead of actually accomplishing it. He believes that, if this constant coordination can be minimized, four-hour workdays would become just as productive as the standard eight-hour.
Gizmodo
Exclusive: Big Tech Spent Over $30 Billion Acquiring Companies While Regulators Tried to Reel Them In
Big tech companies have spared no expense gobbling up competitors in recent years even as lawmakers hammer out historic antitrust legislation intended to curb their most anti-competitive impulses. That’s according to a new report The Tech Oversight project shared exclusively with Gizmodo, which claims Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Apple combined...
Rokid launched the 1st AR Development Competition
HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Rokid launched its first global AR application development competition on September 15th, seeking AR application developers from across the world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005427/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
