Business

The Associated Press

FedEx to close stores, put off hiring as demand slumps

FedEx said Thursday it is shuttering storefronts and corporate offices while putting off new hires in a belt-tightening drive brought on by drop-off in its global package delivery business. The company based in Memphis, Tennessee, warned it will likely miss Wall Street’s profit target for its fiscal first quarter that...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy During the Market Sell-Off

Texas Instruments is deeply involved with the development of modern electric vehicles. Volkswagen could have one of the best chances at competing in the EV space. NXP Semiconductors produces some of the basic parts enabling EVs and network-connected cars. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Wall Street Lawyers Aid Adobe’s $20 Billion Deal to Buy Figma

Wachtell, Skadden advising Adobe on bid to buy design platform. Global antitrust and foreign direct investment among legal issues. Two elite Wall Street law firms are representing Adobe Inc. in a $20 billion deal to buy Figma, a web collaboration design platform. Lawyers at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz are...
BUSINESS
Los Angeles Times

Wall Street falls as FedEx warning adds to market woes

Wall Street closed out the stock market’s worst week in three months with more losses Friday, as a stark warning from FedEx about rapidly worsening trends in the economy rattled already anxious investors. The Standard & Poor’s 500 fell 0.7%, with all but two of its 11 company sectors...
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Community isn’t a buzzword, it’s a challenge

I first covered Launch House in Oct 2020, when the co-founders described a strong focus on inclusion when creating hacker homes. A co-founder said then, “I wouldn’t say we’re the next Y Combinator, but the next YC would look something like that.” The company soon went onto raise venture funding for its vision of what a next-generation entrepreneurial ecosystem looks like, combining remote work’s benefits with the rising mindshare around “community.” It won over investment dollars from Andreessen Horowitz, Lightship, CAA co-founder Michael Ovitz, Electric Ant’s Chris Ovitz, 6th Man Ventures’ Mike Dudas and other angels.
ECONOMY
Business
Economy
Motley Fool

Why ApeCoin Is Rising Today

Yesterday, tens of millions of APE tokens were unlocked and gifted to "launch contributors." The news initially sent the token's price down, but it appears to be bouncing back today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

YC’s Michael Seibel clarifies some misconceptions about the accelerator

He has opinions on bigger batch sizes, a growing standard deal, competition, the power of venture capital and why startup founders should be prioritizing more than just a check after Demo Day. Seibel spoke to TechCrunch’s Equity podcast, co-hosted by Natasha Mascarenhas and Alex Wilhelm, about Y Combinator amid market...
MARKETS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: FedEx, Adobe, Boeing and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. FedEx – Shares of the delivery giant slid about 21.4% after the company preannounced disappointing results for the recent quarter, citing weakness in global shipment volumes, and several Wall Street analysts downgraded the stock. CEO Raj Subramaniam said he expects the economy to enter a "worldwide recession" on CNBC's "Mad Money" Thursday. FedEx dragged its peers UPS and XPO Logistics down about 8.3% and 4.7%, respectively.
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Motion wants to automate task planning using AI

Qi, who co-launched Motion in 2019 alongside Omid Rooholfada and Ethan Yu, estimates that knowledge workers spend 58% of their day on average coordinating work instead of actually accomplishing it. He believes that, if this constant coordination can be minimized, four-hour workdays would become just as productive as the standard eight-hour.
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Rokid launched the 1st AR Development Competition

HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Rokid launched its first global AR application development competition on September 15th, seeking AR application developers from across the world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005427/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY

