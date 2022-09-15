Biden, Dems see both political, economic wins in rail deal

Related
Biden calls Puerto Rico governor amid Fiona devastation
President Biden on Monday called the governor of Puerto Rico to discuss the federal response to the devastation seen so far from Hurricane Fiona. Puerto Rico has seen its power grid downed, landslides unleashed and infrastructure including roads and bridges destroyed since the hurricane hit ground on the southwest coast on Sunday.
Fact check: Video shows Sen. John Kennedy questioning Stacey Abrams, not exposing Hunter Biden
A video shows Sen. John Kennedy questioning Stacey Abrams about voting policy and has nothing to do with Hunter Biden.
Extremist Gun Group Casually Reveals It Was Under FBI Investigation In Fundraising Email
The American Firearms Association recently called on supporters to prepare for "battle" at the U.S. Capitol amid gun control talks.
The Star Democrat
Easton, MD
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT
The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.https://www.stardem.com/
Comments / 0