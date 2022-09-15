ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Church Under the Bridge celebrating 30 years of fellowship

Church Under the Bridge is celebrating 30 years as a constant presence in worshippers’ lives, having grown from a small Bible study group under a highway into a support network and family. The congregation will recognize the milestone during its Sunday service at Magnolia Market at the Silos, the...
Waco nonprofit gets new executive director

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – For the first time in more than 20 years, Waco’s transitional housing facility for families in Central Texas will have new leadership. Compassion Ministries of Waco announced Thursday morning that Amanda Samaniego will become its new Executive Director in October. The organization says Samaniego is a Waco native who returned to the area eight years ago, and brings corporate experience to the position – including five years at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.
A little bit of the beach came to Hearne as part of a new event

Hearne, Texas (KBTX) - While sand sculptures are typically seen at the beach, Hearne residents had the opportunity to have a bit of sandy fun, without having to go very far. On Saturday, Hearne hosted it’s first inaugural Hearne Cross Road Sand Sculpting Festival and Competition. The festival is free and located near the Hearne Railroad and Museum Depot. Those in attendance could take part in free sculpting lessons, browse various vendors, or grab a bite to eat while listening to music. There were sand sculpture demonstrations and creations such as the classic sand castle, an owl spreading it’s wings, and a lion.
Waco activities for Hispanic Heritage Month

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Hispanic Heritage Month is here, and there are several activites planned for the Waco community!. The Grassroots Community Development organization took the time to share just a few of the activities happening througout the next month. The Fiestas Patrias event will take place on...
Dia de Los Muertos Parade coming back to downtown Waco

WACO, Texas — The summer weather is slowly fading, which means fall is approaching in Texas. That also means spooky season is on its way. Halloween is a major holiday in the US, but there's a much bigger celebration coming to Central Texas. "Everybody comes out and they get...
Mobile food distribution event coming to Bell County

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Organizers of an upcoming event are hoping to help alleviate food insecurity in Bell County. The Salvation Army of Bell County McLane Center of Hope is hosting a Mobile Food Distribution on Tuesday. The event will last from 9 a.m. until noon, and will take place at 718 N 2nd Street in Killeen.
Waco tribal descendant to speak at Tuesday lecture

A descendant of the Waco indigenous tribe that once lived in the area and gave the city its name will speak on that history Tuesday night at the Historic Waco Foundation’s annual fall lecture, joined by Indigenous ACE, a Texas-based education and cultural group that will demonstrate dances from other tribes.
New policy allows parents to prompt review of Belton ISD library books

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Under a new policy, Belton Independent School District parents can now question and lead the district to investigate books they find questionable or inappropriate. The following books have been in review before the policy took effect:. “Gender Queer”. “All Boys Aren’t Blue”. “Kiss Number 8″
Copperas Cove ISD celebrates teachers’ assistants; works to hire more

CCISD instructional aide Anna Wakley looks for signs of success not just in academic scores but in student behavior. Wakley works with students who are mandated to attend CCISD’s Disciplinary Alternative Education Program for students who have made incorrect behavior choices and need additional support. "My favorite part of...
Waco's L & L Hawaiian Barbecue is back and better like it never left

WACO, Texas — Owners of Waco's L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, Jonny Salas and Lucy Hao are saying aloha to new beginnings as they celebrate the grand re-opening of the BBQ establishment. Originally closed for six months, hundreds of people showed up for the grand re-opening on Sept. 18. The whole...
Band Extravaganza Ignites Crowd

With its grand classical music and imagery of medieval gargoyles and dramatic flowing flags and shifting formations, the Harker Heights Red Brigade Band and Avalon color guard drew a wave of applause from the large, stadium audience. The high school band’s performance of its “Gothic” competition show Saturday at Leo...
Legendary chiles en nogada mark Mexican Independence Day for Waco restaurant

Jesus Rodriguez spent the days before Mexican Independence Day perfecting his chiles en nogada game. The co-owner of the new Bombones Mexican Cuisine restaurant in downtown Waco roasted giant poblano peppers and stuffed them with a mixture of ground meat, fruits and spices. He peeled and ground walnuts and mixed...
Killeen police ask public for information regarding murder

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department on Monday asked the public for information regarding a murder in the 1100 block of Wales Drive. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly before 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, to investigate reports of a gunshot victim. When the officers...
City of Waco announces new municipal judge finalist

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco announced Thursday the selection of Robert “Bobby” Garcia as the finalist for Municipal Judge, scheduled to join the City on October 10. The City says that the Municipal Judge is responsible for Waco Municipal Court administration and presides...
