WacoTrib.com
Church Under the Bridge celebrating 30 years of fellowship
Church Under the Bridge is celebrating 30 years as a constant presence in worshippers’ lives, having grown from a small Bible study group under a highway into a support network and family. The congregation will recognize the milestone during its Sunday service at Magnolia Market at the Silos, the...
fox44news.com
Waco nonprofit gets new executive director
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – For the first time in more than 20 years, Waco’s transitional housing facility for families in Central Texas will have new leadership. Compassion Ministries of Waco announced Thursday morning that Amanda Samaniego will become its new Executive Director in October. The organization says Samaniego is a Waco native who returned to the area eight years ago, and brings corporate experience to the position – including five years at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for September 19
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (8) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
KBTX.com
A little bit of the beach came to Hearne as part of a new event
Hearne, Texas (KBTX) - While sand sculptures are typically seen at the beach, Hearne residents had the opportunity to have a bit of sandy fun, without having to go very far. On Saturday, Hearne hosted it’s first inaugural Hearne Cross Road Sand Sculpting Festival and Competition. The festival is free and located near the Hearne Railroad and Museum Depot. Those in attendance could take part in free sculpting lessons, browse various vendors, or grab a bite to eat while listening to music. There were sand sculpture demonstrations and creations such as the classic sand castle, an owl spreading it’s wings, and a lion.
fox44news.com
Waco activities for Hispanic Heritage Month
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Hispanic Heritage Month is here, and there are several activites planned for the Waco community!. The Grassroots Community Development organization took the time to share just a few of the activities happening througout the next month. The Fiestas Patrias event will take place on...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Dia de Los Muertos Parade coming back to downtown Waco
WACO, Texas — The summer weather is slowly fading, which means fall is approaching in Texas. That also means spooky season is on its way. Halloween is a major holiday in the US, but there's a much bigger celebration coming to Central Texas. "Everybody comes out and they get...
fox44news.com
Mobile food distribution event coming to Bell County
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Organizers of an upcoming event are hoping to help alleviate food insecurity in Bell County. The Salvation Army of Bell County McLane Center of Hope is hosting a Mobile Food Distribution on Tuesday. The event will last from 9 a.m. until noon, and will take place at 718 N 2nd Street in Killeen.
WacoTrib.com
Waco tribal descendant to speak at Tuesday lecture
A descendant of the Waco indigenous tribe that once lived in the area and gave the city its name will speak on that history Tuesday night at the Historic Waco Foundation’s annual fall lecture, joined by Indigenous ACE, a Texas-based education and cultural group that will demonstrate dances from other tribes.
KWTX
‘Seeing the smiles is my favorite thing’: The Robinson Family Farm is kicking off the fall season in their new location
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Robinson Family Farm is kicking off the fall season with fun for the whole family. Now in a new, larger location, their annual fall fest starts Saturday, Sept. 17. Months of work went into preparing for Saturday’s grand reopening at the Robinson Family Farm in...
KWTX
New policy allows parents to prompt review of Belton ISD library books
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Under a new policy, Belton Independent School District parents can now question and lead the district to investigate books they find questionable or inappropriate. The following books have been in review before the policy took effect:. “Gender Queer”. “All Boys Aren’t Blue”. “Kiss Number 8″
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove ISD celebrates teachers’ assistants; works to hire more
CCISD instructional aide Anna Wakley looks for signs of success not just in academic scores but in student behavior. Wakley works with students who are mandated to attend CCISD’s Disciplinary Alternative Education Program for students who have made incorrect behavior choices and need additional support. "My favorite part of...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Waco's L & L Hawaiian Barbecue is back and better like it never left
WACO, Texas — Owners of Waco's L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, Jonny Salas and Lucy Hao are saying aloha to new beginnings as they celebrate the grand re-opening of the BBQ establishment. Originally closed for six months, hundreds of people showed up for the grand re-opening on Sept. 18. The whole...
killeenisd.org
Band Extravaganza Ignites Crowd
With its grand classical music and imagery of medieval gargoyles and dramatic flowing flags and shifting formations, the Harker Heights Red Brigade Band and Avalon color guard drew a wave of applause from the large, stadium audience. The high school band’s performance of its “Gothic” competition show Saturday at Leo...
Community leaders spearhead efforts helping people register to vote
Many organizations like the NAACP are directing their efforts to get people registered to vote; targeting underserved communities that lack specific resources to ensure voter registration.
"This world is wicked." Killeen woman killed in San Antonio while celebrating landing her dream job
KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen family is speaking out about gun violence after their daughter, an innocent bystander, was shot and killed near San Antonio. At 27 years old, Alaina Henderson's life was promising, until it was cut short the night of September 11th. Henderson leaves behind a mourning...
WacoTrib.com
Legendary chiles en nogada mark Mexican Independence Day for Waco restaurant
Jesus Rodriguez spent the days before Mexican Independence Day perfecting his chiles en nogada game. The co-owner of the new Bombones Mexican Cuisine restaurant in downtown Waco roasted giant poblano peppers and stuffed them with a mixture of ground meat, fruits and spices. He peeled and ground walnuts and mixed...
KWTX
Killeen police ask public for information regarding murder
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department on Monday asked the public for information regarding a murder in the 1100 block of Wales Drive. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly before 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, to investigate reports of a gunshot victim. When the officers...
fox44news.com
City of Waco announces new municipal judge finalist
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco announced Thursday the selection of Robert “Bobby” Garcia as the finalist for Municipal Judge, scheduled to join the City on October 10. The City says that the Municipal Judge is responsible for Waco Municipal Court administration and presides...
He lost everything in a fire. Days later, his landlord terminated his lease.
Days after a fire ripped through his Austin apartment complex, sending families to the hospital – Lovensky Plaisime received a letter telling him his lease was terminated.
Haunted Maxdale Bridge in Killeen, Texas Will Give You The Creeps
There's just something about the area that gives you a weird vibe, and people who visit Maxdale Bridge in Killeen, Texas usually have a spooky story to tell afterwards. Of course, having the oldest cemetery in Bell County nearby probably helps increase the eerie feeling. Maxdale Cemetery. Maxdale Cemetery was...
